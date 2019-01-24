ARIZ
USC

No Text

Rakocevic, USC dominate Arizona for 80-57 victory

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season, and USC defeated Arizona 80-57 on Thursday night.

Bennie Boatwright also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Trojans snapped a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats. USC (11-8, 4-2 Pac-12) led for all but 36 seconds early in the game.

Kevin Porter Jr., who missed the past two games due to a suspension, scored 14 points and Jonah Mathews added 12 as the Trojans posted their second straight win by 13 or more points. They defeated crosstown rival UCLA last Saturday.

Arizona (14-6, 5-2) shot 27.8 percent from the field (20 of 72), marking the first time in Sean Miller's 10 seasons the Wildcats have shot less than 30 percent. The Wildcats were 14 of 47 against Arizona State (29.8 percent) in a Jan. 21, 2009 loss.

Brandon Randolph and Ira Lee led the Wildcats with 12 points apiece.

A 3-pointer by Justin Coleman gave Arizona a 5-4 lead when USC went on a 20-5 run over a span of more than eight minutes. The Trojans were 8 of 16 from the field - including three 3-pointers - as Rakocevic and Mathews led the way with six points apiece. The Wildcats were 2 of 10 from the field and committed three turnovers.

USC's lead grew to 36-19 at halftime as it scored seven of the final nine points, including Derryck Thonton's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats made 13 3-pointers in last Saturday's win over Oregon State but were 5 of 25 from beyond the arc against the Trojans.

USC: Coach Andy Enfield keeps saying his team plays a lot better when it passes the ball. The Trojans had an assist on eight of their first 10 baskets and finished with 19 assists on 31 field goals.

UP NEXT

Arizona; Travels to UCLA on Saturday.

USC: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

--

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Williams
B. Boatwright
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
37.0 Field Goal % 47.2
29.5 Three Point % 39.0
77.9 Free Throw % 74.2
  Defensive rebound by Southern California 16.0
  Brandon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Traveling violation turnover on J'Raan Brooks 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Victor Uyaelunmo 37.0
  Devonaire Doutrive missed layup 39.0
+ 3 J'Raan Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
+ 1 Ira Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
  Ira Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Shooting foul on Victor Uyaelunmo 1:01
+ 2 Nick Rakocevic made fade-away jump shot 1:19
+ 3 Brandon Randolph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Luther 1:52
Team Stats
Points 57 80
Field Goals 20-72 (27.8%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 39 51
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 24 36
Team 4 2
Assists 12 19
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
11
I. Lee F
12 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Arizona 14-6 193857
home team logo USC 11-8 364480
USC -1, O/U 142.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
USC -1, O/U 142.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Arizona 14-6 74.1 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo USC 11-8 78.0 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
5
B. Randolph G 15.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.1 APG 42.2 FG%
31
N. Rakocevic F 15.2 PPG 9.7 RPG 1.3 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
B. Randolph G 12 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
31
N. Rakocevic F 27 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
27.8 FG% 47.7
20.0 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 57.1
Arizona
Starters
B. Randolph
J. Coleman
R. Luther
B. Williams
D. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Randolph 12 5 0 4/11 2/4 2/4 3 25 1 1 1 2 3
J. Coleman 8 3 0 2/7 1/4 3/4 1 29 0 0 2 0 3
R. Luther 8 5 5 4/12 0/3 0/0 3 30 1 0 1 2 3
B. Williams 8 4 4 3/13 1/8 1/2 4 36 1 0 0 0 4
D. Smith 5 5 1 1/8 1/4 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 1 4
Starters
B. Randolph
J. Coleman
R. Luther
B. Williams
D. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Randolph 12 5 0 4/11 2/4 2/4 3 25 1 1 1 2 3
J. Coleman 8 3 0 2/7 1/4 3/4 1 29 0 0 2 0 3
R. Luther 8 5 5 4/12 0/3 0/0 3 30 1 0 1 2 3
B. Williams 8 4 4 3/13 1/8 1/2 4 36 1 0 0 0 4
D. Smith 5 5 1 1/8 1/4 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
I. Lee
D. Doutrive
A. Barcello
S. Gettings
C. Jeter
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Lee 12 7 1 4/11 0/0 4/6 1 26 0 2 1 4 3
D. Doutrive 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 20 3 0 2 2 1
A. Barcello 0 3 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
S. Gettings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 35 12 20/72 5/25 12/18 18 199 6 3 7 11 24
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
B. Boatwright
J. Mathews
D. Thornton
S. Aaron
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 27 12 3 13/17 0/0 1/3 1 36 0 2 3 2 10
B. Boatwright 12 12 4 4/13 2/5 2/4 2 35 0 2 0 1 11
J. Mathews 12 3 1 4/10 3/5 1/1 4 30 2 1 3 0 3
D. Thornton 7 4 5 3/8 1/3 0/0 3 29 1 0 3 1 3
S. Aaron 5 10 5 2/6 0/2 1/2 2 24 0 0 2 5 5
Starters
N. Rakocevic
B. Boatwright
J. Mathews
D. Thornton
S. Aaron
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 27 12 3 13/17 0/0 1/3 1 36 0 2 3 2 10
B. Boatwright 12 12 4 4/13 2/5 2/4 2 35 0 2 0 1 11
J. Mathews 12 3 1 4/10 3/5 1/1 4 30 2 1 3 0 3
D. Thornton 7 4 5 3/8 1/3 0/0 3 29 1 0 3 1 3
S. Aaron 5 10 5 2/6 0/2 1/2 2 24 0 0 2 5 5
Bench
K. Porter Jr.
J. Brooks
V. Uyaelunmo
E. Weaver
M. Anderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Porter Jr. 14 3 0 4/7 3/4 3/3 3 17 0 1 2 2 1
J. Brooks 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 1 0
V. Uyaelunmo 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 2
E. Weaver 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/1 1 21 0 1 0 1 1
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 49 19 31/65 10/20 8/14 18 199 3 7 15 13 36
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores