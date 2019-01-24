Rakocevic, USC dominate Arizona for 80-57 victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season, and USC defeated Arizona 80-57 on Thursday night.
Bennie Boatwright also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Trojans snapped a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats. USC (11-8, 4-2 Pac-12) led for all but 36 seconds early in the game.
Kevin Porter Jr., who missed the past two games due to a suspension, scored 14 points and Jonah Mathews added 12 as the Trojans posted their second straight win by 13 or more points. They defeated crosstown rival UCLA last Saturday.
Arizona (14-6, 5-2) shot 27.8 percent from the field (20 of 72), marking the first time in Sean Miller's 10 seasons the Wildcats have shot less than 30 percent. The Wildcats were 14 of 47 against Arizona State (29.8 percent) in a Jan. 21, 2009 loss.
Brandon Randolph and Ira Lee led the Wildcats with 12 points apiece.
A 3-pointer by Justin Coleman gave Arizona a 5-4 lead when USC went on a 20-5 run over a span of more than eight minutes. The Trojans were 8 of 16 from the field - including three 3-pointers - as Rakocevic and Mathews led the way with six points apiece. The Wildcats were 2 of 10 from the field and committed three turnovers.
USC's lead grew to 36-19 at halftime as it scored seven of the final nine points, including Derryck Thonton's 3-pointer at the buzzer.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona: The Wildcats made 13 3-pointers in last Saturday's win over Oregon State but were 5 of 25 from beyond the arc against the Trojans.
USC: Coach Andy Enfield keeps saying his team plays a lot better when it passes the ball. The Trojans had an assist on eight of their first 10 baskets and finished with 19 assists on 31 field goals.
UP NEXT
Arizona; Travels to UCLA on Saturday.
USC: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
--
Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|47.2
|29.5
|Three Point %
|39.0
|77.9
|Free Throw %
|74.2
|Defensive rebound by Southern California
|16.0
|Brandon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Traveling violation turnover on J'Raan Brooks
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Victor Uyaelunmo
|37.0
|Devonaire Doutrive missed layup
|39.0
|+ 3
|J'Raan Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|+ 1
|Ira Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Ira Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on Victor Uyaelunmo
|1:01
|+ 2
|Nick Rakocevic made fade-away jump shot
|1:19
|+ 3
|Brandon Randolph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Luther
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|80
|Field Goals
|20-72 (27.8%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|51
|Offensive
|11
|13
|Defensive
|24
|36
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|15
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
5
|B. Randolph G
|15.4 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|15.2 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Randolph G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|N. Rakocevic F
|27 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|
|27.8
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Randolph
|12
|5
|0
|4/11
|2/4
|2/4
|3
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Coleman
|8
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Luther
|8
|5
|5
|4/12
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Williams
|8
|4
|4
|3/13
|1/8
|1/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Smith
|5
|5
|1
|1/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Randolph
|12
|5
|0
|4/11
|2/4
|2/4
|3
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Coleman
|8
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Luther
|8
|5
|5
|4/12
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Williams
|8
|4
|4
|3/13
|1/8
|1/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Smith
|5
|5
|1
|1/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Lee
|12
|7
|1
|4/11
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|26
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|D. Doutrive
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|A. Barcello
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Gettings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|35
|12
|20/72
|5/25
|12/18
|18
|199
|6
|3
|7
|11
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|27
|12
|3
|13/17
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|36
|0
|2
|3
|2
|10
|B. Boatwright
|12
|12
|4
|4/13
|2/5
|2/4
|2
|35
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|J. Mathews
|12
|3
|1
|4/10
|3/5
|1/1
|4
|30
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|D. Thornton
|7
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|S. Aaron
|5
|10
|5
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|27
|12
|3
|13/17
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|36
|0
|2
|3
|2
|10
|B. Boatwright
|12
|12
|4
|4/13
|2/5
|2/4
|2
|35
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|J. Mathews
|12
|3
|1
|4/10
|3/5
|1/1
|4
|30
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|D. Thornton
|7
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|S. Aaron
|5
|10
|5
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Porter Jr.
|14
|3
|0
|4/7
|3/4
|3/3
|3
|17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|J. Brooks
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|V. Uyaelunmo
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Weaver
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|49
|19
|31/65
|10/20
|8/14
|18
|199
|3
|7
|15
|13
|36
-
LOYMRY
USD57
63
2nd 48.0
-
UCSB
CSFULL60
81
2nd 0.0
-
CSBAK
CALBPTST87
84
2nd 47.0
-
ARIZST
UCLA28
29
1st 6:15 FS1
-
MARYCA
BYU26
33
1st 1.0 ESP2
-
COLO
CAL28
17
1st 3:48 PACN
-
WASHST
OREGST36
52
1st 0.0 PACN
-
4GONZAG
SNCLRA53
17
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
OAK
IUPUI71
73
Final
-
NJTECH
STETSON82
59
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM88
93
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC75
67
Final
-
MEMP
TEMPLE76
85
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN60
83
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY64
88
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD85
68
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR88
97
Final
-
KENSAW
NALAB71
76
Final
-
SAMFORD
WOFF106
107
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON72
75
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU72
67
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD78
86
Final
-
SACHRT
ROBERT64
72
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA83
79
Final
-
JVILLE
UNF86
81
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT72
74
Final
-
STFRAN
FDU58
60
Final
-
SIENA
FAIR57
48
Final
-
TEXST
GAST81
68
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT54
56
Final
-
USCUP
HAMP70
88
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP73
77
Final
-
MNMTH
CAN66
80
Final
-
ELON
CHARLS53
72
Final
-
6MICHST
19IOWA82
67
Final
-
CCTST
BRYANT60
63
Final
-
HIGHPT
LONGWD51
55
Final
-
WISGB
NKY65
87
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN58
73
Final
-
FGC
LPSCMB81
89
Final
-
JAXST
EKY70
88
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW85
79
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
ARKLR72
71
Final
-
VMI
MERCER68
88
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD61
67
Final
-
APPST
ARKST81
82
Final/OT
-
21NCST
23LVILLE77
84
Final
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI67
79
Final
-
TROY
LAMON69
75
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF84
88
Final
-
MTSU
RICE68
79
Final
-
MIAMI
CUSE53
73
Final
-
CHARLO
TXSA43
88
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS52
49
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST69
87
Final
-
WKY
USM66
63
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST75
47
Final
-
EILL
TNMART66
64
Final
-
SIUE
SEMO87
86
Final/3OT
-
ARIZ
USC57
80
Final
-
WEBER
MONST93
84
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO68
79
Final
-
IDST
MNTNA69
80
Final
-
BELMONT
MURYST79
66
Final
-
UTAH
STNFRD70
66
Final
-
TNST
PEAY74
89
Final
-
WASH
OREG61
56
Final
-
ODU
UTEP50
48
Final
-
MRSHL
LATECH80
89
Final/OT
-
PORT
SANFRAN61
83
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST65
78
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST48
69
Final