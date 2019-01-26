Crump's 21 points lift hot-shooting Dogs past Texas, 98-88
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Tyree Crump scored 21 points while setting a career high with six 3-pointers and Georgia enjoyed its best-shooting game of the season to beat Texas 98-88 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Teshaun Hightower and Nicolas Claxton each had 18 points. Claxton scored 16 in the second half. The Bulldogs made a season-best 67 percent of their shots from the field (32 of 48). Georgia made 12 of 17 3-pointers. Crump made six of eight 3s.
Georgia (10-9) set a season high with 26 turnovers, some forced by a full-court press Texas used to highlight the Bulldogs' chronic ball-handling woes. The Longhorns scored 26 points off the turnovers.
Despite the turnover problems, Georgia snapped a streak of four straight losses, each by 10 or more points.
Courtney Ramey led Texas (11-9) with 19 points while making five of eight 3-pointers. Kerwin Roach II had 16 points. Dylan Osetkowski had 15.
Matt Coleman III had eight points for Texas when he fouled out with 3:33 remaining. Hayes was called for his fourth foul with 7:24 remaining and had 14 points.
With Georgia leading 70-66, Hammonds was hurt with 8:25 remaining. He grabbed his left arm and fell to the court in front of the Texas bench before being escorted by a trainer to the locker room. He returned to the game about a minute later.
A layup by Claxton, who entered the game for Hammonds, increased the lead to six points. Claxton, who remained on the floor when Hammonds returned to the game, had a jam and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give the Bulldogs their first double-figure lead at 81-71.
Hammonds, who had 14 points and nine rebounds, fouled out with 2:28 remaining.
Georgia made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and used a 14-0 run, capped by Crump's fourth 3, to lead 30-23. The Longhorns were almost as effective on long-range jumpers, making their first four 3s and finishing the half 6 of 11 for a 46-all halftime tie.
The Bulldogs' 12 first-half turnovers led to 14 points for Texas.
Georgia coach Tom Crean and his assistants wore athletic shoes and sweat suits to support Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society. Texas coach Shaka Smart and his staff wore athletic shoes and normal coats and ties.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns have lost five of six as they continue to struggle on the road. One week after a promising win over then-No. 20 Oklahoma demonstrated their potential in home games, the Longhorns fell to 1-4 in true road games. The first three losses as the visiting team came by a combined total of nine points.
Georgia: Claxton, who averages 12.5 points per game, was plagued by early foul trouble. He went to the bench with two fouls about three minutes into the game and had only two points in the first half. Hammonds and Hightower each committed six turnovers.
UP NEXT
Texas: Hosts No. 9 Kansas on Tuesday night.
Georgia: The Bulldogs resume their Southeastern Conference schedule at Arkansas on Tuesday night.
---
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|9.6
|Reb. Per Game
|9.6
|43.3
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|34.7
|Three Point %
|30.0
|67.9
|Free Throw %
|64.5
|Defensive rebound by Georgia
|3.0
|Courtney Ramey missed layup
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski
|14.0
|Tyree Crump missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Tyree Crump made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump
|17.0
|Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Nicolas Claxton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Nicolas Claxton made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Kerwin Roach II
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|98
|Field Goals
|33-68 (48.5%)
|32-48 (66.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|36
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|10
|26
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|14
|25
|Steals
|17
|12
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|26
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|48.5
|FG%
|66.7
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|70.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|19
|0
|5
|7/15
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|K. Roach II
|16
|1
|4
|6/12
|2/5
|2/5
|2
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Osetkowski
|15
|7
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|7/8
|2
|38
|7
|0
|3
|3
|4
|J. Hayes
|14
|3
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|29
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|M. Coleman III
|8
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|19
|0
|5
|7/15
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|K. Roach II
|16
|1
|4
|6/12
|2/5
|2/5
|2
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|D. Osetkowski
|15
|7
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|7/8
|2
|38
|7
|0
|3
|3
|4
|J. Hayes
|14
|3
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|29
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|M. Coleman III
|8
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|11
|4
|1
|4/9
|3/8
|0/0
|3
|28
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|E. Mitrou-Long
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Hepa
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Sims
|1
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|20
|14
|33/68
|12/28
|10/15
|22
|200
|17
|4
|15
|10
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|21
|3
|5
|6/9
|6/8
|3/6
|0
|32
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|N. Claxton
|18
|7
|4
|6/9
|1/1
|5/5
|2
|29
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5
|R. Hammonds
|14
|9
|4
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|29
|3
|1
|6
|2
|7
|W. Jackson II
|13
|0
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|E. Wilridge
|4
|5
|4
|1/2
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|29
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|21
|3
|5
|6/9
|6/8
|3/6
|0
|32
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|N. Claxton
|18
|7
|4
|6/9
|1/1
|5/5
|2
|29
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5
|R. Hammonds
|14
|9
|4
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|29
|3
|1
|6
|2
|7
|W. Jackson II
|13
|0
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|E. Wilridge
|4
|5
|4
|1/2
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|29
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hightower
|18
|4
|4
|5/5
|1/1
|7/9
|1
|22
|0
|0
|6
|0
|4
|D. Ogbeide
|8
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ngumezi
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Harrison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Sargiunas
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toppin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|32
|25
|32/48
|12/17
|22/28
|15
|200
|12
|2
|26
|6
|26
