Fayne, Evans lead Illinois St past Indiana St 76-62

  • Jan 27, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Phil Fayne scored 26 points, Keyshawn Evans added 17 and Illinois State defeated Indiana State 76-62 on Sunday.

Evans went 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 overall to score all 17 of his points in the first half when the Redbirds (12-9, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) took a 37-31 lead.

The Sycamores (11-9, 3-5) were within five early in the second half when Fayne hit a jumper and William Tinsley made a 3-pointer. After Indiana State scored, Rey Idowu had back-to-back baskets that put the lead in double figures for good with almost 14 minutes left to play.

Tyreke Key had 18 points and Jordan Barnes 14 for Indiana State.

Illinois State shot 50 percent and Indiana State 47, but the Redbirds had four more 3-pointers and nine more opportunities because they forced 15 turnovers.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Illinois State 3.0
  De'Avion Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 3 Cooper Neese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Avion Washington 45.0
+ 2 William Tinsley made layup, assist by Matt Hein 1:06
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made free throw 1:17
  Shooting foul on Keyshawn Evans 1:17
+ 2 Jordan Barnes made layup 1:17
  Turnover on Illinois State 1:31
+ 2 Bronson Kessinger made jump shot 1:45
  Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger 1:56
Team Stats
Points 62 76
Field Goals 21-45 (46.7%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 27 29
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 21 15
Team 1 7
Assists 7 15
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Key G
18 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
P. Fayne F
26 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Indiana State 11-9 313162
home team logo Illinois State 12-9 373976
ILLST -4, O/U 138.5
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 11-9 69.7 PPG 37.3 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logo Illinois State 12-9 71.7 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
11
T. Key G 16.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.7 APG 54.6 FG%
10
P. Fayne F 14.9 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.8 APG 53.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
10
P. Fayne F 26 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
46.7 FG% 50.0
38.5 3PT FG% 39.1
78.9 FT% 72.2
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
J. Barnes
C. Williams
E. Rickman
A. Holston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 18 2 0 6/9 1/2 5/6 1 38 0 0 4 0 2
J. Barnes 14 2 1 5/12 1/5 3/3 2 35 1 0 2 0 2
C. Williams 9 4 2 2/3 2/2 3/4 0 30 1 0 2 0 4
E. Rickman 5 1 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 1
A. Holston 3 3 0 0/2 0/0 3/4 2 25 1 0 2 1 2
Bench
C. Hughes
B. Kessinger
C. Neese
T. Martin
D. Washington
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
D. Thomas
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hughes 6 2 2 3/4 0/1 0/0 4 13 0 0 2 1 1
B. Kessinger 4 9 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 2 0 3 6
C. Neese 3 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 3
T. Martin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Washington 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 26 7 21/45 5/13 15/19 15 200 3 2 14 5 21
Illinois State
Starters
P. Fayne
K. Evans
M. Yarbrough
Z. Copeland
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Fayne 26 5 0 9/15 0/0 8/12 3 31 2 0 1 3 2
K. Evans 17 1 3 6/12 5/9 0/0 2 33 1 1 1 0 1
M. Yarbrough 9 4 5 3/10 1/3 2/2 2 30 1 0 2 1 3
Z. Copeland 6 1 1 2/6 1/5 1/2 4 31 0 0 2 0 1
M. Chastain 5 6 4 1/2 1/2 2/2 3 27 0 1 1 2 4
Bench
W. Tinsley
R. Idowu
M. Hein
I. Gassman
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Tinsley 7 3 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 1 2
R. Idowu 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
M. Hein 2 2 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 19 1 0 0 0 2
I. Gassman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 22 15 27/54 9/23 13/18 18 200 6 2 8 7 15
NCAA BB Scores