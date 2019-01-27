Fayne, Evans lead Illinois St past Indiana St 76-62
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Phil Fayne scored 26 points, Keyshawn Evans added 17 and Illinois State defeated Indiana State 76-62 on Sunday.
Evans went 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 overall to score all 17 of his points in the first half when the Redbirds (12-9, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) took a 37-31 lead.
The Sycamores (11-9, 3-5) were within five early in the second half when Fayne hit a jumper and William Tinsley made a 3-pointer. After Indiana State scored, Rey Idowu had back-to-back baskets that put the lead in double figures for good with almost 14 minutes left to play.
Tyreke Key had 18 points and Jordan Barnes 14 for Indiana State.
Illinois State shot 50 percent and Indiana State 47, but the Redbirds had four more 3-pointers and nine more opportunities because they forced 15 turnovers.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|76
|Field Goals
|21-45 (46.7%)
|27-54 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|29
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|21
|15
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|7
|15
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 11-9
|69.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Illinois State 12-9
|71.7 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|46.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|18
|2
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Barnes
|14
|2
|1
|5/12
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Williams
|9
|4
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|3/4
|0
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|E. Rickman
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Holston
|3
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|26
|5
|0
|9/15
|0/0
|8/12
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|K. Evans
|17
|1
|3
|6/12
|5/9
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. Yarbrough
|9
|4
|5
|3/10
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Z. Copeland
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Chastain
|5
|6
|4
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
