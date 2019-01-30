ILLST
DRAKE

No Text

Illinois St. pulls away early in 2nd half, beats Drake 69-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Phil Fayne scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Zach Copeland finished with 19 and Illinois State beat Drake 69-55 on Wednesday night.

Milik Yarbrough added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Illinois State (13-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which has won four of its last five games. Keyshawn Evans chipped in with 11 points. Copeland, Yarbrough and Evans combined to make all nine of the Redbirds' 3-pointers. Fayne posted his sixth game of the season with 20-plus points.

Nick McGlynn had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Drake (16-6, 5-4). Tremell Murphy added 11 points, and Brady Ellingson scored nine points on three 3-pointers.

Fayne scored eight points during a 13-4 surge to open the second half that stretched the Redbirds' lead to 45-31 with 15 minutes remaining. Fayne's dunk with 5:47 left made it 64-43.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
N. Norton
20 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
49.7 Field Goal % 47.8
40.4 Three Point % 40.0
72.5 Free Throw % 91.9
+ 3 Brady Ellingson made 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Brady Ellingson 5.0
  Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu 53.0
  Garrett Sturtz missed layup 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Drake 1:04
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 2 Anthony Murphy made layup 1:34
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy 1:39
  Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:41
Team Stats
Points 69 55
Field Goals 28-55 (50.9%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 28 19
Team 2 4
Assists 9 10
Steals 3 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
P. Fayne F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
35
N. McGlynn F
15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
Illinois State
Starters
P. Fayne
Z. Copeland
M. Yarbrough
K. Evans
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Fayne 22 5 1 11/16 0/0 0/0 4 25 0 2 1 2 3
Z. Copeland 19 3 2 6/11 4/7 3/3 1 31 1 0 4 1 2
M. Yarbrough 17 9 5 7/15 2/4 1/2 2 31 0 1 1 0 9
K. Evans 11 1 0 4/9 3/6 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 0 1
M. Chastain 0 8 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 30 1 1 1 1 7
Bench
I. Gassman
W. Tinsley
R. Idowu
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gassman 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 0 1
W. Tinsley 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 1 0 0 2
R. Idowu 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 0 3
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 32 9 28/55 9/20 4/5 13 200 3 5 10 4 28
Drake
Starters
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
B. Ellingson
N. Thomas
D. Wilkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. McGlynn 15 7 1 6/9 0/1 3/4 0 30 0 3 1 1 6
T. Murphy 11 3 1 5/9 0/0 1/3 2 28 2 1 4 0 3
B. Ellingson 9 2 2 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 35 0 0 1 1 1
N. Thomas 5 3 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 25 0 0 3 0 3
D. Wilkins 5 2 3 2/9 1/5 0/0 2 30 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
A. Murphy
A. Pilipovic
G. Sturtz
N. Norton
C. Gholson
S. Jones
R. Penn
L. Robbins
M. Gray
L. Vaske
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Murphy 8 4 1 2/5 1/4 3/5 3 25 0 0 0 2 2
A. Pilipovic 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 0
G. Sturtz 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 2
N. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Robbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 24 10 21/52 6/23 7/12 8 200 3 4 11 5 19
NCAA BB Scores