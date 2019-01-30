Rutgers uses a 22-0 run to beat slumping Indiana, 66-58
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Rutgers and Indiana are streaking.
The upstart Scarlet Knights are on a three-game win streak in Big Ten play for the first time in school history, slowly climbing out of the conference basement under third-year coach Steve Pikiell. Meanwhile the Hoosiers once-promising season has hit a seven-game skid under second-year coach Archie Miller.
Eugene Omoruyi had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Geo Baker had 16 points and five assists as Rutgers used a 22-0 run to come back and beat Indiana 66-58 Wednesday night.
''We weren't really even thinking about how many points we were scoring,'' Baker said of the run. ''I knew that they weren't scoring and that was the main thing. Keep locking them up, keep playing good defense.''
Ron Harper Jr. had a fast break dunk followed by a 3-pointer after back-to-back Indiana turnovers as Rutgers (11-9, 4-6 Big Ten) ended the first half on a 9-0 run, cutting Indiana's lead to 29-28.
''That three I hit in the corner - I feel like that was huge,'' Harper Jr. said. ''(Eu)Gene (Omoruyi) has been throwing me that pass in the corner for the last couple of days at practice. He said Indiana's going to dig in so just be prepared for me to throw a rocket your way and shoot it and it happened.''
The Scarlet Knights started the second half on an 11-0 run to take their first lead of the game since 3-2.
Indiana (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) scored with 3:48 left in the first half on Aljami Durham layup. The Hoosiers wouldn't score again until Romeo Langford, who had a game-high 20 points, hit a 3-pointer with 14:29 to go to stop the bleeding and end Rutgers' 22-0 run - its largest in Big Ten play - and make it 41-32.
Langford got Indiana within seven, scoring with 6:09 to go and again with 2:43 to play on a pair of free throws. A Juwan Morgan layup made it 58-53 with 2:00 left, but that's the closest Indiana would get.
''It's not magic. stick with it. Have to hang in there with it,'' Miller said. ''At some point in time, if you keep showing up every day and you keep doing it the right way and keep finding a way, eventually something good will happen, and once that happens, that can cause the next chain of events, but it's a difficult league to play in, especially when you're not playing your best . We'll see. I think everyone in the whole world wants to see if we'll respond at some point in time and I think we will''
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: After a few weeks in the Top 25 earlier in the season, peaking at No. 21, the Hoosiers have lost seven in a row. It's the worst losing streak for IU since 2010-11, when they lost their final nine Big Ten games, including the first round of the conference tournament. Indiana's last win was versus Illinois Jan. 3.
Rutgers: This was a big step for the Scarlet Knights as they continue to climb out of the basement of the Big Ten, winning three in a row for the first time in school history. The last time Rutgers won three-straight conference games in the regular season was 2003-04, when they won four-straight as members of the Big East. Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.
IT'S-A FIRST
Indiana still leads the all-time series 6-2, but Rutgers picked up its first home win in the series. Previously 0-3 at home, Rutgers' only other win versus Indiana came last year in the second round of Big Ten Tournament, overcoming a 16-point deficit to win 76-69 at Madison Square Garden.
ROAD TRIPPING
Indiana is in the midst of a tough stretch where they're playing six of eight games on the road. The Hoosiers will get six of nine games at home starting Feb. 7.
UP NEXT
Indiana: At No. 6 Michigan State Saturday night.
Rutgers: At Ohio State Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|59.3
|Field Goal %
|36.5
|36.5
|Three Point %
|37.3
|60.8
|Free Throw %
|71.2
|Defensive rebound by Peter Kiss
|0.0
|Justin Smith missed jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Justin Smith
|11.0
|Romeo Langford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Aljami Durham
|13.0
|+ 1
|Juwan Morgan made 2nd of 3 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Aljami Durham
|13.0
|Juwan Morgan missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Juwan Morgan made 1st of 3 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|66
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|45
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Langford G
|17.2 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
0
|G. Baker G
|13.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.1 APG
|36.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Langford G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|G. Baker G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|20
|6
|1
|7/20
|3/7
|3/4
|4
|31
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|J. Morgan
|15
|7
|0
|5/13
|1/5
|4/5
|4
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|A. Durham
|11
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|7
|6
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|31
|3
|0
|4
|2
|4
|R. Phinisee
|3
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|20
|6
|1
|7/20
|3/7
|3/4
|4
|31
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|J. Morgan
|15
|7
|0
|5/13
|1/5
|4/5
|4
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|A. Durham
|11
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|7
|6
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|31
|3
|0
|4
|2
|4
|R. Phinisee
|3
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Fitzner
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. McRoberts
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Anderson
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Forrester
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|30
|7
|21/60
|6/23
|10/13
|24
|200
|10
|4
|11
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|16
|3
|5
|3/8
|2/2
|8/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|E. Omoruyi
|14
|10
|3
|5/11
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|34
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|R. Harper Jr.
|10
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|M. Mathis
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|S. Doorson
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|16
|3
|5
|3/8
|2/2
|8/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|E. Omoruyi
|14
|10
|3
|5/11
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|34
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|R. Harper Jr.
|10
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|M. Mathis
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|S. Doorson
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Carter
|8
|7
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|P. Kiss
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Johnson
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|C. McConnell
|2
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|I. Thiam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|43
|13
|23/56
|5/12
|15/24
|17
|200
|5
|7
|14
|12
|31
-
CSN
CSFULL52
64
2nd 5:26 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST80
62
2nd 5:23 PACN
-
AF
SDGST46
66
2nd 2:38 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH16
23
1st 6:49 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final