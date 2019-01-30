Krutwig hits first 3 of season, Loyola wins at home again
CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig hit his first 3-pointer of the season for a five-point lead with 48 seconds left and Loyola-Chicago held off Northern Iowa 61-60 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight home win.
Krutwig made a hook shot in the lane for a 57-55 lead and he blocked a shot under the basket at the other end. Inbounding it with 51.4 seconds on the clock and four on the shot clock, Krutwig was left wide open in the corner and he swished it. He had missed his previous two 3-pointers this season.
AJ Green nailed a long 3-pointer just before the final buzzer for UNI.
Krutwig finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Loyola (14-8, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which has claimed 21 of its last 24 league games. Loyola has won 12 straight conference games at home for the first time since 1984-86 as a member of the Midwestern Collegiate Conference. Marques Townes added 19 points and Bruno Skokna 11.
Loyola sophomore Lucas Williamson, who was averaging 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds, underwent surgery this week on his right hand and will be out for three to four weeks.
Luke McDonnell scored 16 points and Green, averaging 14.9 points per game to lead MVC freshman, added 14 points for Northern Iowa (9-13, 4-5), which has won just once in eight games on the road this season.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|36.2
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|27.2
|Three Point %
|37.3
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|76.3
|+ 3
|AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Green
|7.0
|Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Brown
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|8.0
|Marques Townes missed reverse layup
|10.0
|+ 2
|AJ Green made driving layup
|37.0
|+ 3
|Cameron Krutwig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marques Townes
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna
|1:16
|Luke McDonnell missed jump shot, blocked by Cameron Krutwig
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|61
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|22-44 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-22 (50.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|30
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|18
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 9-13
|65.8 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 14-8
|67.5 PPG
|32 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|L. McDonnell F
|7.4 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.6 APG
|53.7 FG%
|
25
|C. Krutwig C
|13.9 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.2 APG
|65.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. McDonnell F
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|C. Krutwig C
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. McDonnell
|16
|2
|2
|7/12
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Green
|14
|2
|6
|5/13
|3/7
|1/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|W. Lohaus
|8
|3
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|I. Brown
|5
|3
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|T. Berhow
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. McDonnell
|16
|2
|2
|7/12
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Green
|14
|2
|6
|5/13
|3/7
|1/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|W. Lohaus
|8
|3
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|I. Brown
|5
|3
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|T. Berhow
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haldeman
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Dahl
|6
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|T. Pickford
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Croft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holterhaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|24
|14
|23/51
|11/22
|3/4
|18
|200
|3
|2
|8
|3
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Krutwig
|22
|11
|5
|9/12
|1/1
|3/7
|0
|31
|0
|2
|1
|2
|9
|M. Townes
|19
|3
|3
|6/12
|2/3
|5/6
|0
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Skokna
|11
|2
|2
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Custer
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Uguak
|2
|7
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|35
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Krutwig
|22
|11
|5
|9/12
|1/1
|3/7
|0
|31
|0
|2
|1
|2
|9
|M. Townes
|19
|3
|3
|6/12
|2/3
|5/6
|0
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Skokna
|11
|2
|2
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Custer
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Uguak
|2
|7
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|35
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Negron
|1
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|F. Agunanne
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Kaifes
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Bujdoso
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|30
|14
|22/44
|6/12
|11/19
|4
|200
|6
|3
|10
|5
|25
-
CSN
CSFULL46
58
2nd 10:33 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST68
52
2nd 11:15 PACN
-
AF
SDGST36
57
2nd 8:42 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH12
15
1st 11:29 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final