Krutwig hits first 3 of season, Loyola wins at home again

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig hit his first 3-pointer of the season for a five-point lead with 48 seconds left and Loyola-Chicago held off Northern Iowa 61-60 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight home win.

Krutwig made a hook shot in the lane for a 57-55 lead and he blocked a shot under the basket at the other end. Inbounding it with 51.4 seconds on the clock and four on the shot clock, Krutwig was left wide open in the corner and he swished it. He had missed his previous two 3-pointers this season.

AJ Green nailed a long 3-pointer just before the final buzzer for UNI.

Krutwig finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Loyola (14-8, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which has claimed 21 of its last 24 league games. Loyola has won 12 straight conference games at home for the first time since 1984-86 as a member of the Midwestern Collegiate Conference. Marques Townes added 19 points and Bruno Skokna 11.

Loyola sophomore Lucas Williamson, who was averaging 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds, underwent surgery this week on his right hand and will be out for three to four weeks.

Luke McDonnell scored 16 points and Green, averaging 14.9 points per game to lead MVC freshman, added 14 points for Northern Iowa (9-13, 4-5), which has won just once in eight games on the road this season.

Key Players
A. Green
M. Townes
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
36.2 Field Goal % 47.9
27.2 Three Point % 37.3
83.3 Free Throw % 76.3
+ 3 AJ Green made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Green 7.0
  Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Brown 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 8.0
  Marques Townes missed reverse layup 10.0
+ 2 AJ Green made driving layup 37.0
+ 3 Cameron Krutwig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marques Townes 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna 1:16
  Luke McDonnell missed jump shot, blocked by Cameron Krutwig 1:18
Team Stats
Points 60 61
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 22-44 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-22 (50.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 25 30
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 21 25
Team 1 0
Assists 14 14
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 18 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
L. McDonnell F
16 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
C. Krutwig C
22 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
away team logo Northern Iowa 9-13 332760
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 14-8 263561
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
away team logo Northern Iowa 9-13 65.8 PPG 36.5 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 14-8 67.5 PPG 32 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
34
L. McDonnell F 7.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.6 APG 53.7 FG%
25
C. Krutwig C 13.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.2 APG 65.2 FG%
Top Scorers
34
L. McDonnell F 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
25
C. Krutwig C 22 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
45.1 FG% 50.0
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 57.9
Northern Iowa
Starters
L. McDonnell
A. Green
W. Lohaus
I. Brown
T. Berhow
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. McDonnell 16 2 2 7/12 2/3 0/0 4 27 0 0 0 0 2
A. Green 14 2 6 5/13 3/7 1/2 1 36 0 0 3 0 2
W. Lohaus 8 3 1 2/5 2/3 2/2 2 29 0 0 3 0 3
I. Brown 5 3 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 3 33 0 1 0 0 3
T. Berhow 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 0 0 3
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
C. Krutwig
M. Townes
B. Skokna
C. Custer
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Krutwig 22 11 5 9/12 1/1 3/7 0 31 0 2 1 2 9
M. Townes 19 3 3 6/12 2/3 5/6 0 37 2 0 1 0 3
B. Skokna 11 2 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 32 2 0 2 0 2
C. Custer 6 2 0 2/6 0/2 2/3 2 34 0 0 1 0 2
A. Uguak 2 7 4 1/5 0/1 0/1 1 35 2 1 2 3 4
