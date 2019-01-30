Hughes, Duquesne rally from 19 down, top Rhode Island 75-72
PITTSBURGH (AP) Frankie Hughes scored all 20 points of his points in the second half and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, blocked a shot and grabbed a late rebound all in the final minute Wednesday night and Duquesne rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to defeat Rhode Island 75-72.
Two free throws by Sincere Carry put the Dukes up 70-69 with 1:10 to play. Tyrese Martin put the Spiders back on top with a 3-pointer from the top of the key at 57.9 seconds.
Hughes had no hesitation on a right wing 3 that put Duquesne on top 73-72 at 43.4 seconds. He then blocked a Martin layup, which led to two free throws by Carry at 19.6 seconds for the final points.
Hughes snatched the rebound on a Richmond miss with 10 seconds to go but the Spiders got a last chance for a 3 at the buzzer after the Dukes threw the ball away on a runout.
That completed the biggest comeback for Duquesne (15-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10) in 21 years for their best start in conference play and overall since the 2010-11 team was 16-5, 8-0.
The Dukes had lost to the Rams (11-9, 4-4) at home eight straight times, dating to 2001.
Carry added 16 points and seven assists for the Dukes, which went 9 of 22 from 3-point range in the second half after a 2 for 11 first half. Hughes had five triples after going 0 for 3 in the first half.
Cyril Langevine had 16 of his 24 points in the first half for Rhode Island, which was hurt by 9-of-19 shooting from the foul line.
Langvine's dunk started an 11-0 run to end the first half that put the Rams up 41-22.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|11.6
|Pts. Per Game
|11.6
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|47.9
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|27.5
|Three Point %
|37.5
|73.3
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|Defensive rebound by Eric Williams Jr.
|0.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|11.0
|Fatts Russell missed layup
|13.0
|+ 1
|Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|27.0
|Tyrese Martin missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
|29.0
|+ 3
|Frankie Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|75
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|11-33 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-19 (47.4%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|17
|21
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|18
|12
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|17
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 11-9
|71.1 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Duquesne 15-6
|74.9 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Langevine F
|13.8 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|53.2 FG%
|
3
|F. Hughes G
|8.5 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|34.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Langevine F
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|F. Hughes G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|47.4
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|24
|8
|0
|10/16
|0/0
|4/13
|4
|34
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|J. Dowtin
|12
|1
|5
|5/13
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|39
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|T. Martin
|10
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|F. Russell
|9
|6
|7
|3/13
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Harris
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|24
|8
|0
|10/16
|0/0
|4/13
|4
|34
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|J. Dowtin
|12
|1
|5
|5/13
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|39
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|T. Martin
|10
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|F. Russell
|9
|6
|7
|3/13
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Harris
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|6
|2
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Silverio
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D. Tate
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|25
|18
|28/59
|7/18
|9/19
|15
|200
|9
|3
|10
|8
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hughes
|20
|4
|0
|7/15
|5/13
|1/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|S. Carry
|16
|2
|7
|3/7
|2/4
|8/10
|2
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Weathers
|12
|6
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|M. Hughes
|12
|9
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|4
|2
|3
|6
|E. Williams Jr.
|4
|11
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|36
|0
|1
|2
|7
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hughes
|20
|4
|0
|7/15
|5/13
|1/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|S. Carry
|16
|2
|7
|3/7
|2/4
|8/10
|2
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Weathers
|12
|6
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|M. Hughes
|12
|9
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|4
|2
|3
|6
|E. Williams Jr.
|4
|11
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|36
|0
|1
|2
|7
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dunn-Martin
|9
|1
|0
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Norman Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Wade
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Bizeau
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Snyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lewis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swingle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rotroff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|36
|12
|26/61
|11/33
|12/17
|12
|200
|4
|6
|17
|15
|21
