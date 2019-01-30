RI
Hughes, Duquesne rally from 19 down, top Rhode Island 75-72

  • Jan 30, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Frankie Hughes scored all 20 points of his points in the second half and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, blocked a shot and grabbed a late rebound all in the final minute Wednesday night and Duquesne rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to defeat Rhode Island 75-72.

Two free throws by Sincere Carry put the Dukes up 70-69 with 1:10 to play. Tyrese Martin put the Spiders back on top with a 3-pointer from the top of the key at 57.9 seconds.

Hughes had no hesitation on a right wing 3 that put Duquesne on top 73-72 at 43.4 seconds. He then blocked a Martin layup, which led to two free throws by Carry at 19.6 seconds for the final points.

Hughes snatched the rebound on a Richmond miss with 10 seconds to go but the Spiders got a last chance for a 3 at the buzzer after the Dukes threw the ball away on a runout.

That completed the biggest comeback for Duquesne (15-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10) in 21 years for their best start in conference play and overall since the 2010-11 team was 16-5, 8-0.

The Dukes had lost to the Rams (11-9, 4-4) at home eight straight times, dating to 2001.

Carry added 16 points and seven assists for the Dukes, which went 9 of 22 from 3-point range in the second half after a 2 for 11 first half. Hughes had five triples after going 0 for 3 in the first half.

Cyril Langevine had 16 of his 24 points in the first half for Rhode Island, which was hurt by 9-of-19 shooting from the foul line.

Langvine's dunk started an 11-0 run to end the first half that put the Rams up 41-22.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
S. Carry
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
47.9 Field Goal % 47.1
27.5 Three Point % 37.5
73.3 Free Throw % 74.6
  Defensive rebound by Eric Williams Jr. 0.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Jeff Dowtin 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes 11.0
  Fatts Russell missed layup 13.0
+ 1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers 27.0
  Tyrese Martin missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes 29.0
+ 3 Frankie Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 45.0
Team Stats
Points 72 75
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 9-19 (47.4%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 41
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 17 21
Team 3 5
Assists 18 12
Steals 9 4
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
C. Langevine F
24 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
3
F. Hughes G
20 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 11-9 413172
home team logo Duquesne 15-6 225375
DUQ +2, O/U 145
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 11-9 71.1 PPG 42.1 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Duquesne 15-6 74.9 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
10
C. Langevine F 13.8 PPG 9.8 RPG 0.5 APG 53.2 FG%
3
F. Hughes G 8.5 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.7 APG 34.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Langevine F 24 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
3
F. Hughes G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 42.6
38.9 3PT FG% 33.3
47.4 FT% 70.6
Rhode Island
Starters
C. Langevine
J. Dowtin
T. Martin
F. Russell
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Langevine 24 8 0 10/16 0/0 4/13 4 34 2 1 2 4 4
J. Dowtin 12 1 5 5/13 0/4 2/2 1 39 3 1 2 0 1
T. Martin 10 5 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 31 1 0 2 2 3
F. Russell 9 6 7 3/13 1/5 2/2 1 33 1 0 3 1 5
J. Harris 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 15 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
C. Thompson
O. Silverio
D. Tate
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 6 2 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 30 0 0 0 0 2
O. Silverio 5 2 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 1 1
D. Tate 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 25 18 28/59 7/18 9/19 15 200 9 3 10 8 17
Duquesne
Starters
F. Hughes
S. Carry
M. Weathers
M. Hughes
E. Williams Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hughes 20 4 0 7/15 5/13 1/2 1 29 1 0 2 2 2
S. Carry 16 2 7 3/7 2/4 8/10 2 37 1 0 5 0 2
M. Weathers 12 6 0 5/8 1/2 1/2 2 28 0 1 2 2 4
M. Hughes 12 9 1 5/10 0/0 2/2 3 25 0 4 2 3 6
E. Williams Jr. 4 11 2 2/8 0/4 0/1 1 36 0 1 2 7 4
Bench
T. Dunn-Martin
L. Norman Jr.
B. Wade
G. Bizeau
A. Kelly
Z. Snyder
K. Taylor
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dunn-Martin 9 1 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 0 1
L. Norman Jr. 2 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 10 2 0 0 1 1
B. Wade 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
G. Bizeau 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
A. Kelly 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 36 12 26/61 11/33 12/17 12 200 4 6 17 15 21
