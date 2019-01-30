Ponds scores 26, St. John's burns Creighton 83-67
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Shamorie Ponds scored 26 points and St. John's had its best shooting game of the season while forcing Creighton into its worst shooting game, rolling to an 83-67 win on Wednesday night.
Mustapha Heron added 17 points and LJ Figueroa 15 for the Red Storm (16-5, 4-5 Big East Conference), who snapped a two-game skid. Ponds also had eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
Despite missing its last four shots, St. John's shot 65 percent (15 of 23) in the second half to finish the game at 57.9 (33 of 57). Its previous best was 57.4 percent.
Ty-Shon Alexander led the Bluejays (12-9, 3-5), who had won two straight, with 15 points. Martin Krampelj added 14 points and Marcus Zegarowski 13.
The Bluejays finished at 41.7 percent (25 of 60) after coming in shooting 50.5. Their previous worst shooting was 43.3 percent. The second-best 3-point shooting team in team in the country at 42.6 finished at 26.5 (9 of 34) after a 3 of 15 second half.
The game was tied at 29 with 2:45 to go in the first half when St. John's hit five-straight 3-pointers, three by Ponds, to take a 44-34 lead. From that point on, the Red Storm shot 71.4 from the field, including 59 percent from 3-point range.
As soon has Creighton got within eight early in the second half, Ponds and Figueroa reeled off nine straight points and the lead stayed in double figures. The Red Storm had a string of eight straight makes in the second half.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|49.3
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|38.8
|Three Point %
|45.9
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|76.7
|Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|17.0
|Kaleb Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|27.0
|Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup
|51.0
|Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa
|58.0
|+ 2
|Christian Bishop made driving layup, assist by Jordan Scurry
|1:19
|Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|1:27
|Marvin Clark II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
|1:51
|Christian Bishop missed turnaround jump shot
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|67
|Field Goals
|33-57 (57.9%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-31 (41.9%)
|9-34 (26.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|28
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|32
|19
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|18
|20
|Steals
|11
|7
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|21
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. John's 16-5
|82.2 PPG
|37 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Creighton 12-9
|83.5 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|20.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|5.6 APG
|48.7 FG%
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|17.6 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.8 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Ponds G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|8 AST
|T. Alexander G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|57.9
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|41.9
|3PT FG%
|26.5
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|53.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|26
|8
|8
|10/17
|4/8
|2/2
|4
|35
|6
|0
|6
|2
|6
|M. Heron
|17
|7
|1
|7/12
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|L. Figueroa
|15
|5
|3
|7/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|M. Clark II
|9
|7
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|1
|2
|0
|7
|J. Simon
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|26
|8
|8
|10/17
|4/8
|2/2
|4
|35
|6
|0
|6
|2
|6
|M. Heron
|17
|7
|1
|7/12
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|L. Figueroa
|15
|5
|3
|7/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|M. Clark II
|9
|7
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|1
|2
|0
|7
|J. Simon
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Trimble Jr.
|11
|4
|2
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Williams Jr.
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Keita
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Roberts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Earlington
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|35
|18
|33/57
|13/31
|4/4
|21
|200
|11
|1
|17
|3
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|15
|4
|0
|6/15
|3/10
|0/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Krampelj
|14
|4
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Zegarowski
|13
|1
|6
|4/10
|2/8
|3/4
|1
|39
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Ballock
|8
|5
|4
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|D. Mintz
|1
|3
|7
|0/6
|0/4
|1/3
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|15
|4
|0
|6/15
|3/10
|0/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Krampelj
|14
|4
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Zegarowski
|13
|1
|6
|4/10
|2/8
|3/4
|1
|39
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Ballock
|8
|5
|4
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|D. Mintz
|1
|3
|7
|0/6
|0/4
|1/3
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bishop
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. Froling
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Joseph
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. Scurry
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cashaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|26
|20
|25/60
|9/34
|8/15
|8
|200
|7
|0
|13
|7
|19
-
CSN
CSFULL59
66
2nd 3:28 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST82
62
2nd 4:29 PACN
-
AF
SDGST48
66
2nd 1:12 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH16
26
1st 5:28 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final