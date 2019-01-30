STJOHN
CREIGH

No Text

Ponds scores 26, St. John's burns Creighton 83-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Shamorie Ponds scored 26 points and St. John's had its best shooting game of the season while forcing Creighton into its worst shooting game, rolling to an 83-67 win on Wednesday night.

Mustapha Heron added 17 points and LJ Figueroa 15 for the Red Storm (16-5, 4-5 Big East Conference), who snapped a two-game skid. Ponds also had eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

Despite missing its last four shots, St. John's shot 65 percent (15 of 23) in the second half to finish the game at 57.9 (33 of 57). Its previous best was 57.4 percent.

Ty-Shon Alexander led the Bluejays (12-9, 3-5), who had won two straight, with 15 points. Martin Krampelj added 14 points and Marcus Zegarowski 13.

The Bluejays finished at 41.7 percent (25 of 60) after coming in shooting 50.5. Their previous worst shooting was 43.3 percent. The second-best 3-point shooting team in team in the country at 42.6 finished at 26.5 (9 of 34) after a 3 of 15 second half.

The game was tied at 29 with 2:45 to go in the first half when St. John's hit five-straight 3-pointers, three by Ponds, to take a 44-34 lead. From that point on, the Red Storm shot 71.4 from the field, including 59 percent from 3-point range.

As soon has Creighton got within eight early in the second half, Ponds and Figueroa reeled off nine straight points and the lead stayed in double figures. The Red Storm had a string of eight straight makes in the second half.

Key Players
S. Ponds
M. Ballock
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
49.3 Field Goal % 44.7
38.8 Three Point % 45.9
81.3 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 17.0
  Kaleb Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop 27.0
  Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 51.0
  Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa 58.0
+ 2 Christian Bishop made driving layup, assist by Jordan Scurry 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop 1:27
  Marvin Clark II missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:29
  Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron 1:51
  Christian Bishop missed turnaround jump shot 1:53
Team Stats
Points 83 67
Field Goals 33-57 (57.9%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 9-34 (26.5%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 28
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 32 19
Team 1 2
Assists 18 20
Steals 11 7
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 21 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
S. Ponds G
26 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
5
T. Alexander G
15 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo St. John's 16-5 443983
home team logo Creighton 12-9 343367
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 16-5 82.2 PPG 37 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Creighton 12-9 83.5 PPG 36.8 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
2
S. Ponds G 20.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.6 APG 48.7 FG%
5
T. Alexander G 17.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.8 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
S. Ponds G 26 PTS 8 REB 8 AST
5
T. Alexander G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
57.9 FG% 41.7
41.9 3PT FG% 26.5
100.0 FT% 53.3
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
J. Simon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Ponds 26 8 8 10/17 4/8 2/2 4 35 6 0 6 2 6
M. Heron 17 7 1 7/12 1/4 2/2 1 37 0 0 5 1 6
L. Figueroa 15 5 3 7/11 1/5 0/0 3 31 2 0 2 0 5
M. Clark II 9 7 2 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 37 2 1 2 0 7
J. Simon 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
B. Trimble Jr.
G. Williams Jr.
S. Keita
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
J. Camus
E. Wright
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Trimble Jr. 11 4 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 4 33 0 0 1 0 4
G. Williams Jr. 3 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 1
S. Keita 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 0 1
J. Roberts 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Earlington 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 35 18 33/57 13/31 4/4 21 200 11 1 17 3 32
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
M. Krampelj
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
D. Mintz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 15 4 0 6/15 3/10 0/1 1 34 1 0 2 1 3
M. Krampelj 14 4 1 5/8 1/2 3/4 2 24 2 0 2 0 4
M. Zegarowski 13 1 6 4/10 2/8 3/4 1 39 3 0 1 1 0
M. Ballock 8 5 4 3/7 2/6 0/0 1 35 0 0 3 1 4
D. Mintz 1 3 7 0/6 0/4 1/3 1 32 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
C. Bishop
S. Froling
K. Joseph
J. Scurry
C. Cashaw
D. Jefferson
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bishop 9 4 0 4/6 0/0 1/3 0 9 0 0 0 1 3
S. Froling 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 2 2
K. Joseph 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 14 1 0 2 1 0
J. Scurry 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Cashaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 26 20 25/60 9/34 8/15 8 200 7 0 13 7 19
NCAA BB Scores