Grady powers Davidson's late run to beat St. Bonaventure

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2019

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 29 points Friday night and powered a late run that helped Davidson pull away to beat St. Bonaventure 75-66.

Davidson (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10) won its fourth straight and moved into a tie with George Mason (7-1) for first place in the conference standings.

The Wildcats trailed by one with six minutes to go before Grady scored all the points in an 8-0 run that gave Davidson a 64-57 lead.

Jon Axel Gudmunsson followed with a pair of 3-pointers that extended the Wildcats' lead to 70-59 with 1:18 to go. Gudmunsson finished with 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws to secure the win.

Grady was 10 of 17 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Luke Frampton added 19 points for Davidson, which trailed by 10 points at halftime.

Kyle Lofton had 24 points and Courtney Stockard added 18 for the Bonnies (8-13, 4-4).

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
K. Lofton
38.9 Min. Per Game 38.9
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
45.8 Field Goal % 46.8
32.7 Three Point % 31.3
81.5 Free Throw % 81.8
Team Stats
Points 75 66
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 14-30 (46.7%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 24 21
Team 4 2
Assists 14 12
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 11 16
Technicals 1 1
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
K. Pritchett
L. Brajkovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 29 4 3 10/17 5/9 4/4 0 38 1 0 1 0 4
J. Gudmundsson 19 8 4 5/9 2/6 7/10 0 40 1 0 4 0 8
L. Frampton 19 4 2 5/10 5/9 4/5 3 37 0 0 1 0 4
K. Pritchett 6 4 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 29 1 0 3 2 2
L. Brajkovic 0 3 2 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 28 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 0 2
D. Kovacevic 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 2 2
B. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Czerapowicz 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 29 14 23/49 14/30 15/19 11 199 4 0 10 5 24
St. Bonaventure
Starters
K. Lofton
C. Stockard
L. Griffin
O. Osunniyi
D. Welch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 24 3 3 10/18 2/7 2/3 1 40 4 0 0 2 1
C. Stockard 18 7 5 7/16 2/6 2/3 2 40 2 0 2 0 7
L. Griffin 10 5 1 3/7 0/0 4/6 4 27 1 0 2 4 1
O. Osunniyi 8 3 1 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 32 1 4 0 1 2
D. Welch 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
N. Kaputo
A. Okoli
A. Ikpeze
J. Poyser
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
M. Moreaux
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kaputo 3 6 2 1/8 1/7 0/0 2 34 0 0 0 0 6
A. Okoli 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 1 0
A. Ikpeze 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Poyser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 29 12 25/57 6/22 10/14 16 199 8 4 6 8 21
