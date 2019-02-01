Grady powers Davidson's late run to beat St. Bonaventure
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 29 points Friday night and powered a late run that helped Davidson pull away to beat St. Bonaventure 75-66.
Davidson (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10) won its fourth straight and moved into a tie with George Mason (7-1) for first place in the conference standings.
The Wildcats trailed by one with six minutes to go before Grady scored all the points in an 8-0 run that gave Davidson a 64-57 lead.
Jon Axel Gudmunsson followed with a pair of 3-pointers that extended the Wildcats' lead to 70-59 with 1:18 to go. Gudmunsson finished with 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws to secure the win.
Grady was 10 of 17 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Luke Frampton added 19 points for Davidson, which trailed by 10 points at halftime.
Kyle Lofton had 24 points and Courtney Stockard added 18 for the Bonnies (8-13, 4-4).
|38.9
|Min. Per Game
|38.9
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|32.7
|Three Point %
|31.3
|81.5
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|24.0
|Alpha Okoli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on KiShawn Pritchett, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|26.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Lofton made layup
|26.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on LaDarien Griffin
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|37.0
|Alpha Okoli missed jump shot
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Alpha Okoli
|41.0
|Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|66
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-30 (46.7%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|11
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Davidson 16-5
|71.5 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.4 APG
|St. Bonaventure 8-13
|67.7 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|46.9
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|29
|4
|3
|10/17
|5/9
|4/4
|0
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Gudmundsson
|19
|8
|4
|5/9
|2/6
|7/10
|0
|40
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|L. Frampton
|19
|4
|2
|5/10
|5/9
|4/5
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Pritchett
|6
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|L. Brajkovic
|0
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|24
|3
|3
|10/18
|2/7
|2/3
|1
|40
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Stockard
|18
|7
|5
|7/16
|2/6
|2/3
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|L. Griffin
|10
|5
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|O. Osunniyi
|8
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|32
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|D. Welch
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
