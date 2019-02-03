BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey scored a career-high 27 points, 9-of-9 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Colorado cruise to a 73-51 win over Oregon on Saturday night.

Daylen Kountz had 11 points and Lucas Siewert scored 10 for Colorado (12-9, 3-6 Pac-12).

Bey scored 11 points during a 24-5 run to start the game and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way. Oregon made just two of its first 15 shots and made just 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) from the field before going into the break trailing 40-17. It was the most points allowed, and the second-fewest points scored, by the Ducks in a first half this season.

Louis King had 12 points and Payton Pritchard scored 10 for Oregon (13-9, 4-5), which shot 31 percent (18 of 58) overall, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

Colorado hit 17 of 20 from the free throw line, while the Ducks were called for 13 fouls, in the first half. The Buffaloes finished shooting 86 percent, and outscoring Oregon 24-11, from the stripe.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes are attempting to work their way up from the bottom of the conference. With half of Pac-12 play complete, Colorado has a home-heavy slate ahead and currently sits in ninth.

Oregon: The Ducks have never won in their eight trips to Boulder. Coming off a road split this weekend, the Ducks are also trying to work their way up a crowded Pac-12 table.

UP NEXT

Colorado will travel to Los Angeles to take on UCLA on Wednesday night and then USC on Saturday.

Oregon heads home to host California on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.