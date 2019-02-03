OREG
COLO

No Text

Bey scores 27 with 10 boards as Colorado beats Oregon 73-51

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 03, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey scored a career-high 27 points, 9-of-9 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Colorado cruise to a 73-51 win over Oregon on Saturday night.

Daylen Kountz had 11 points and Lucas Siewert scored 10 for Colorado (12-9, 3-6 Pac-12).

Bey scored 11 points during a 24-5 run to start the game and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way. Oregon made just two of its first 15 shots and made just 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) from the field before going into the break trailing 40-17. It was the most points allowed, and the second-fewest points scored, by the Ducks in a first half this season.

Louis King had 12 points and Payton Pritchard scored 10 for Oregon (13-9, 4-5), which shot 31 percent (18 of 58) overall, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

Colorado hit 17 of 20 from the free throw line, while the Ducks were called for 13 fouls, in the first half. The Buffaloes finished shooting 86 percent, and outscoring Oregon 24-11, from the stripe.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes are attempting to work their way up from the bottom of the conference. With half of Pac-12 play complete, Colorado has a home-heavy slate ahead and currently sits in ninth.

Oregon: The Ducks have never won in their eight trips to Boulder. Coming off a road split this weekend, the Ducks are also trying to work their way up a crowded Pac-12 table.

UP NEXT

Colorado will travel to Los Angeles to take on UCLA on Wednesday night and then USC on Saturday.

Oregon heads home to host California on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Pritchard
M. Wright IV
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
37.7 Field Goal % 51.4
31.6 Three Point % 30.0
90.9 Free Throw % 74.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado 4.0
+ 3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Wooten 32.0
+ 2 Daylen Kountz made driving dunk 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Alexander Strating 46.0
  Eli Parquet missed driving layup 48.0
+ 1 Victor Bailey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Victor Bailey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Shooting foul on Eli Parquet 1:08
  Lost ball turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz, stolen by Miles Norris 1:12
  Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz 1:12
  Daylen Kountz missed driving layup, blocked by Kenny Wooten 1:14
Team Stats
Points 51 73
Field Goals 18-58 (31.0%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 4-25 (16.0%) 3-20 (15.0%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 24-28 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 45
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 21 33
Team 7 6
Assists 6 7
Steals 8 6
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 24 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
L. King F
12 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
1
T. Bey G
27 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon 13-9 173451
home team logo Colorado 12-9 403373
COLO +1, O/U 136.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
COLO +1, O/U 136.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon 13-9 71.9 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Colorado 12-9 75.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
2
L. King F 12.4 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.3 APG 41.3 FG%
1
T. Bey G 11.6 PPG 8.9 RPG 0.5 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. King F 12 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
1
T. Bey G 27 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
31.0 FG% 43.4
16.0 3PT FG% 15.0
61.1 FT% 85.7
Oregon
Starters
L. King
P. Pritchard
W. Richardson
P. White
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. King 12 8 0 5/13 0/5 2/2 5 29 0 1 4 2 6
P. Pritchard 10 3 3 3/8 2/6 2/3 3 38 1 0 0 0 3
W. Richardson 8 4 1 2/8 0/1 4/4 1 33 2 0 3 1 3
P. White 3 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 15 1 1 1 0 1
F. Okoro 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
L. King
P. Pritchard
W. Richardson
P. White
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. King 12 8 0 5/13 0/5 2/2 5 29 0 1 4 2 6
P. Pritchard 10 3 3 3/8 2/6 2/3 3 38 1 0 0 0 3
W. Richardson 8 4 1 2/8 0/1 4/4 1 33 2 0 3 1 3
P. White 3 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 15 1 1 1 0 1
F. Okoro 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
K. Wooten
V. Bailey Jr.
E. Amin
M. Norris
W. Johnson
B. Bol
L. Osborn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wooten 7 2 1 3/4 0/0 1/5 4 24 0 4 1 0 2
V. Bailey Jr. 6 2 0 2/9 0/4 2/2 1 14 1 0 2 0 2
E. Amin 3 2 0 1/7 1/4 0/2 3 18 1 0 0 0 2
M. Norris 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 4 14 2 0 0 0 1
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 25 6 18/58 4/25 11/18 24 200 8 6 11 4 21
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
L. Siewert
S. Gatling
M. Wright IV
D. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 27 10 1 9/9 0/0 9/11 2 27 1 0 0 3 7
L. Siewert 10 6 0 4/6 1/3 1/1 3 32 1 1 0 0 6
S. Gatling 9 4 2 3/13 1/8 2/2 2 30 0 0 2 0 4
M. Wright IV 9 6 2 2/6 1/3 4/4 2 24 0 0 2 0 6
D. Schwartz 5 3 1 2/7 0/5 1/2 3 28 0 0 2 1 2
Starters
T. Bey
L. Siewert
S. Gatling
M. Wright IV
D. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 27 10 1 9/9 0/0 9/11 2 27 1 0 0 3 7
L. Siewert 10 6 0 4/6 1/3 1/1 3 32 1 1 0 0 6
S. Gatling 9 4 2 3/13 1/8 2/2 2 30 0 0 2 0 4
M. Wright IV 9 6 2 2/6 1/3 4/4 2 24 0 0 2 0 6
D. Schwartz 5 3 1 2/7 0/5 1/2 3 28 0 0 2 1 2
Bench
D. Kountz
E. Battey
A. Strating
E. Parquet
N. Wright
D. Brown
D. Walton
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kountz 11 1 1 3/7 0/0 5/6 1 24 2 1 4 0 1
E. Battey 2 3 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 2 18 2 0 1 1 2
A. Strating 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
E. Parquet 0 5 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 2 1 0 5
N. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 39 7 23/53 3/20 24/28 16 200 6 4 12 6 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores