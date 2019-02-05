Brazdeikis scores 23 to lead No. 17 Michigan over Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored 23 points and No. 7 Michigan hit nine of its first 11 shots in opening a big lead and beating Rutgers 77-65 on Tuesday night.
Zavier Simpson added 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as the Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a dreadful performance in a loss to Iowa to remain unbeaten in 11 all-games against the Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-8).
Jordan Poole added 15 points and Charles Matthews had 11 in giving coach John Beilein his 121st win in the conference for Michigan, a school record.
Eugene Omoruyi, who spent a year in high school with Brazdekis in Ontario, Canada, had 21 to lead Rutgers. Montez Mathis added 12 points for the Scarlet Knights, who never got closer than seven points after falling behind by 17 early.
Brazdeikis scored Michigan's first eight points and Matthews chipped in with nine in helping Michigan open its 27-10 lead.
Brazdeikis finished 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. His point total was one off his career-high of 24 against North Carolina.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan: The Wolverines did not get caught looking past Rutgers to Wisconsin this weekend. The Badgers beat the Wolverines 64-54 on Jan. 19 to hand them their first loss after a 17-0 start.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are relentless. Despite being down early, they kept coming back and forced Beilein to play his starters until the final minute. Their four conference wins are two less than coach Steve Pikiell had combined in his first two seasons here.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Return home to face No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.
Rutgers: At Illinois on Saturday afternoon in their only meeting this season.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|35.0
|27.5
|Three Point %
|35.4
|63.4
|Free Throw %
|72.3
|+ 3
|Caleb McConnell made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Michigan
|40.0
|Eugene Omoruyi missed layup
|42.0
|+ 1
|Charles Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|+ 1
|Charles Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Charles Matthews missed 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Personal foul on Geo Baker
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Charles Matthews
|55.0
|Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|65
|Field Goals
|26-58 (44.8%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-23 (47.8%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|I. Brazdeikis F
|15.2 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
5
|E. Omoruyi F
|14.2 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|45.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Brazdeikis F
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|E. Omoruyi F
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|47.8
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brazdeikis
|23
|5
|0
|8/14
|5/9
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|J. Poole
|15
|3
|1
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Z. Simpson
|14
|7
|7
|4/7
|1/1
|5/6
|4
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|C. Matthews
|11
|5
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|4/6
|2
|36
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Teske
|7
|5
|0
|3/10
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|33
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brazdeikis
|23
|5
|0
|8/14
|5/9
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|J. Poole
|15
|3
|1
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Z. Simpson
|14
|7
|7
|4/7
|1/1
|5/6
|4
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|C. Matthews
|11
|5
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|4/6
|2
|36
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Teske
|7
|5
|0
|3/10
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|33
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Livers
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Johns Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Brooks
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Faulds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ozuna-Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Castleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. DeJulius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|29
|14
|26/58
|11/23
|14/17
|17
|199
|3
|5
|7
|4
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Omoruyi
|21
|4
|2
|8/17
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Mathis
|12
|3
|5
|4/8
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Doorson
|8
|6
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|G. Baker
|8
|8
|3
|1/9
|1/6
|5/6
|5
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|R. Harper Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Omoruyi
|21
|4
|2
|8/17
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Mathis
|12
|3
|5
|4/8
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Doorson
|8
|6
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|G. Baker
|8
|8
|3
|1/9
|1/6
|5/6
|5
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|R. Harper Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|8
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|P. Kiss
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. McConnell
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Thiam
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Carter
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|34
|12
|24/58
|5/12
|12/16
|18
|200
|4
|4
|9
|9
|25
-
VANDY
ARK66
67
2nd 8.0 SECN
-
DAYTON
STLOU58
73
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
13KANSAS
KSTATE61
67
2nd 59.0 ESPN
-
FLA
AUBURN60
71
2nd 1:45 ESPU
-
UTAHST
FRESNO29
26
1st 8:04 ATSN
-
BGREEN
WMICH85
72
Final
-
MIAOH
KENTST67
70
Final
-
PITT
WAKE76
78
Final/OT
-
RIDER
MANH66
73
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE69
83
Final
-
SC
5UK48
76
Final
-
STETSON
LIB54
57
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI64
86
Final
-
9MICHST
ILL74
79
Final
-
BC
2DUKE55
80
Final
-
AKRON
TOLEDO52
63
Final
-
VALPO
ILLST69
53
Final
-
BALLST
NILL72
71
Final
-
STJOHN
10MARQET70
69
Final
-
NCST
8UNC96
113
Final
-
22FSU
CUSE80
62
Final
-
7MICH
RUT77
65
Final
-
MIZZOU
1TENN60
72
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX0
0150.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm ESP2