La Salle drains 15 treys, beats Saint Joseph's 83-69

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 05, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Traci Carter had 18 points while dishing out six assists to help La Salle roll past Saint Joseph's 83-69 on Tuesday night.

Carter drained a 3-pointer and made four free throws in the final minutes to help secure La Salle's fourth consecutive victory.

Saul Phiri and David Beatty combined to make nine from long distance to score 17 and 15 points, respectively. Phiri drilled 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and Beatty missed just two shots from the floor to finish 5 of 7, including 4 of 4 from long range. La Salle (7-14, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) had a season high 15 3-pointers while making 29 of 54 field-goal attempts (54 percent).

The Hawks had a good night from long range too, making 14 of 26 (54 percent) while hitting 26 of 59 field goals (44 percent).

Pookie Powell added 14 points for the Explorers, who took an early lead to go up 39-33 at the break.

Lorenzo Edwards drained all six of his 3-point attempts to total 22 points and Charlie Brown Jr. added 19 points for Saint Joseph's (10-13, 3-7).

Key Players
J. Bynum
P. Powell
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
37.2 Field Goal % 40.4
28.3 Three Point % 30.9
69.0 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Pookie Powell 0.0
  Charlie Brown missed layup 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards 10.0
  Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Pookie Powell 35.0
  Charlie Brown missed layup 37.0
+ 1 Traci Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Traci Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Charlie Brown 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Traci Carter 45.0
  Jared Bynum missed layup 47.0
Team Stats
Points 69 83
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 14-26 (53.8%) 15-31 (48.4%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 35
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 16 26
Team 4 6
Assists 16 20
Steals 7 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
L. Edwards F
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
T. Carter G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
Saint Joseph's
Starters
L. Edwards
C. Brown
C. Clover
J. Bynum
M. Lodge
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Edwards 22 4 2 8/9 6/6 0/0 2 33 0 1 1 0 4
C. Brown 19 4 5 8/19 2/6 1/1 4 40 1 0 0 1 3
C. Clover 5 3 1 2/9 1/3 0/0 1 24 3 0 2 2 1
J. Bynum 4 3 5 1/9 0/1 2/4 1 40 1 0 3 0 3
M. Lodge 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 2 0 1 1
Bench
T. Holston
T. Funk
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
T. Freeman
A. Longpre
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holston 13 1 0 5/8 3/6 0/0 1 16 0 1 1 0 1
T. Funk 6 3 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 30 1 0 0 0 3
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 20 16 26/59 14/26 3/5 11 200 7 4 7 4 16
La Salle
Starters
T. Carter
S. Phiri
D. Beatty
P. Powell
J. Kimbrough
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 18 4 6 6/10 2/5 4/4 2 30 2 1 1 0 4
S. Phiri 17 5 4 5/9 5/8 2/2 1 39 1 1 2 0 5
D. Beatty 15 2 3 5/7 4/4 1/2 2 35 1 0 0 0 2
P. Powell 14 5 5 5/12 2/7 2/2 3 22 0 0 1 0 5
J. Kimbrough 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
E. Croswell
I. Deas
M. Brookins
C. Mosely
S. Spencer
C. Sullivan
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Croswell 8 8 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 24 0 1 3 3 5
I. Deas 7 4 2 2/9 2/7 1/2 1 25 1 0 2 0 4
M. Brookins 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 0
C. Mosely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 29 20 29/54 15/31 10/12 12 200 5 3 9 3 26
