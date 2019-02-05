La Salle drains 15 treys, beats Saint Joseph's 83-69
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Traci Carter had 18 points while dishing out six assists to help La Salle roll past Saint Joseph's 83-69 on Tuesday night.
Carter drained a 3-pointer and made four free throws in the final minutes to help secure La Salle's fourth consecutive victory.
Saul Phiri and David Beatty combined to make nine from long distance to score 17 and 15 points, respectively. Phiri drilled 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and Beatty missed just two shots from the floor to finish 5 of 7, including 4 of 4 from long range. La Salle (7-14, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) had a season high 15 3-pointers while making 29 of 54 field-goal attempts (54 percent).
The Hawks had a good night from long range too, making 14 of 26 (54 percent) while hitting 26 of 59 field goals (44 percent).
Pookie Powell added 14 points for the Explorers, who took an early lead to go up 39-33 at the break.
Lorenzo Edwards drained all six of his 3-point attempts to total 22 points and Charlie Brown Jr. added 19 points for Saint Joseph's (10-13, 3-7).
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|83
|Field Goals
|26-59 (44.1%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-26 (53.8%)
|15-31 (48.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|35
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|16
|26
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|16
|20
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|11
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 10-13
|69.5 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|11.5 APG
|La Salle 7-14
|68.3 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|L. Edwards F
|2.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.3 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
25
|T. Carter G
|5.3 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.3 APG
|33.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Edwards F
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|T. Carter G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|44.1
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|48.4
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Edwards
|22
|4
|2
|8/9
|6/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|C. Brown
|19
|4
|5
|8/19
|2/6
|1/1
|4
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Clover
|5
|3
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Bynum
|4
|3
|5
|1/9
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Lodge
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holston
|13
|1
|0
|5/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T. Funk
|6
|3
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Longpre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|20
|16
|26/59
|14/26
|3/5
|11
|200
|7
|4
|7
|4
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter
|18
|4
|6
|6/10
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|30
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|S. Phiri
|17
|5
|4
|5/9
|5/8
|2/2
|1
|39
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|D. Beatty
|15
|2
|3
|5/7
|4/4
|1/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Powell
|14
|5
|5
|5/12
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Kimbrough
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|8
|8
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5
|I. Deas
|7
|4
|2
|2/9
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Brookins
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Mosely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|29
|20
|29/54
|15/31
|10/12
|12
|200
|5
|3
|9
|3
|26
