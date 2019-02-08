Da Silva scores 23, Stanford overwhelms Oregon State 83-60
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oscar da Silva tied a career-high with 23 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists as Stanford handled Oregon State 83-60 on Thursday night.
Josh Sharma added 20 points and eight rebounds and Daejon Davis had 11 points with three 3-pointers for the Cardinal (12-10, 5-5), who have won four of their last five.
Tres Tinkle scored 16 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points for the Beavers (14-8, 6-4).
Stanford shot 54 percent, including 8 for 15 on 3-pointers, compared to 38 percent and 1 for 12 from long range for Oregon State.
The Cardinal also outrebounded the Beavers 41-26.
Stanford went on an 11-2 run, fueled by two Davis 3-pointers, to take a 20-10 lead at the 12:39 mark.
A 9-2 surge, capped by a Bryce Willis lay-up with 2:20 left in the first half, put the Cardinal ahead 46-27.
Stanford led 48-35 at the break.
Both teams struggled on offense at times in the second half, with Oregon State going more than eight minutes without a field goal.
An 11-2 run, capped by a Marcus Sheffield 3-pointer, put the Cardinal ahead 71-52 with 4:28 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: Davis, the team's starting point guard, left the game early in the second half and did not return after suffering an apparent head injury during a collision with an Oregon State player. He played only 13 minutes. . Sharma came into the game leading the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 66.4 percent. He shot 8 for 10 on the night, as well as 4 for 5 on free throws.
Oregon State: The Beavers could have put themselves in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12 with a win. . Oregon State entered the game leading the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 47 percent.
UP NEXT
Stanford: At Oregon on Sunday.
Oregon State: Hosts California on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|20.8
|Pts. Per Game
|20.8
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|48.7
|37.9
|Three Point %
|30.6
|75.3
|Free Throw %
|77.0
|Defensive rebound by Stanford
|13.0
|Warren Washington missed reverse layup
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Gligorije Rakocevic
|26.0
|Kodye Pugh missed jump shot
|28.0
|+ 2
|Ethan Thompson made driving layup
|45.0
|+ 2
|Oscar Da Silva made dunk
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Sharma
|1:23
|Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|Defensive rebound by Gligorije Rakocevic
|1:33
|Cormac Ryan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:33
|+ 1
|Cormac Ryan made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|60
|Field Goals
|28-52 (53.8%)
|23-60 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-15 (53.3%)
|1-12 (8.3%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|26
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|31
|18
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Stanford 12-10
|73.2 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Oregon State 14-8
|74.7 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|O. Da Silva F
|9.4 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|47.8 FG%
|
3
|T. Tinkle F
|20.8 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|4.1 APG
|48.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Da Silva F
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|7 AST
|T. Tinkle F
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|53.8
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|53.3
|3PT FG%
|8.3
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Da Silva
|23
|9
|7
|9/12
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|J. Sharma
|20
|8
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|D. Davis
|11
|0
|3
|4/5
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Okpala
|10
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|B. Wills
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|26
|1
|1
|6
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Da Silva
|23
|9
|7
|9/12
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|J. Sharma
|20
|8
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|D. Davis
|11
|0
|3
|4/5
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Okpala
|10
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|B. Wills
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|26
|1
|1
|6
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Sheffield
|8
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ryan
|6
|7
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Delaire
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Pugh
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. White
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Kisunas
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|T. Stanback
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|38
|16
|28/52
|8/15
|19/22
|22
|200
|4
|5
|13
|7
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|16
|3
|3
|6/12
|0/2
|4/5
|3
|34
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|S. Thompson Jr.
|15
|5
|2
|6/18
|0/5
|3/5
|3
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|E. Thompson
|14
|6
|5
|5/16
|1/5
|3/5
|2
|36
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|K. Kelley
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Reichle
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|16
|3
|3
|6/12
|0/2
|4/5
|3
|34
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|S. Thompson Jr.
|15
|5
|2
|6/18
|0/5
|3/5
|3
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|E. Thompson
|14
|6
|5
|5/16
|1/5
|3/5
|2
|36
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|K. Kelley
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Reichle
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Rakocevic
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|W. Washington
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Hollins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Vernon
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Glenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|24
|13
|23/60
|1/12
|13/19
|22
|200
|5
|5
|8
|6
|18
-
BYU
PORT79
44
2nd 2:54 ESP2
-
UOP
MARYCA59
69
2nd 5:48 ESPU
-
CCTST
SFTRPA85
90
Final
-
FDU
SACHRT63
69
Final
-
CHATT
VMI71
70
Final
-
WAGNER
STFRAN44
51
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST60
72
Final
-
MILW
YOUNG71
72
Final
-
PSU
OHIOST70
74
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL83
75
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT59
72
Final
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN67
75
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY84
70
Final
-
WILL
IPFW64
79
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY44
67
Final
-
RADFRD
HAMP101
98
Final/OT
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
57
Final
-
25CINCY
MEMP69
64
Final
-
MNMTH
STPETE53
51
Final
-
WOFF
ETNST78
76
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
LIU62
77
Final
-
GWEBB
LONGWD89
86
Final/OT
-
OAK
WRIGHT62
76
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL57
69
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA61
102
Final
-
WISGB
CLEVST82
65
Final
-
12HOU
UCF77
68
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY65
97
Final
-
WINTHR
CHARSO76
72
Final
-
FURMAN
WCAR64
45
Final
-
BELMONT
EKY83
65
Final
-
CHARLO
MTSU53
71
Final
-
TNST
MOREHD81
80
Final/2OT
-
NEBOM
SDAK107
102
Final/OT
-
WASHST
ARIZST91
70
Final
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS51
78
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL54
74
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB62
70
Final
-
FIU
TXSA67
100
Final
-
APPST
TEXST71
74
Final
-
EILL
MURYST75
86
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL65
78
Final
-
ODU
UAB70
59
Final
-
WEBER
SUTAH53
65
Final
-
SIUE
PEAY45
80
Final
-
IDST
NAU81
79
Final
-
JAXST
TNMART64
66
Final
-
TNTECH
SEMO66
71
Final/OT
-
SFLA
SMU67
66
Final
-
FAU
UTEP61
48
Final
-
WASH
ARIZ67
60
Final
-
PORTST
NCOLO62
80
Final
-
EWASH
MONST66
74
Final
-
IDAHO
MNTNA59
100
Final
-
WKY
RICE92
85
Final/2OT
-
SANFRAN
4GONZAG62
92
Final
-
20IOWA
IND77
72
Final
-
TEXPA
GC72
69
Final
-
STNFRD
OREGST83
60
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK71
70
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
PEPPER79
71
Final
-
HAWAII
LNGBCH77
70
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY65
63
Final
-
UCDAV
CPOLY63
53
Final
-
CHIST
CALBPTST44
94
Final