STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
12-10
away team logo
83
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
PACN
Thu Feb. 7
10:00pm
BONUS
60
TF 12
home team logo
OREGST
Oregon State
Beavers
14-8
ML: +279
OREGST -7.5, O/U 144.5
ML: -339
STNFRD
OREGST

No Text

Da Silva scores 23, Stanford overwhelms Oregon State 83-60

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2019

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oscar da Silva tied a career-high with 23 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists as Stanford handled Oregon State 83-60 on Thursday night.

Josh Sharma added 20 points and eight rebounds and Daejon Davis had 11 points with three 3-pointers for the Cardinal (12-10, 5-5), who have won four of their last five.

Tres Tinkle scored 16 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points for the Beavers (14-8, 6-4).

Stanford shot 54 percent, including 8 for 15 on 3-pointers, compared to 38 percent and 1 for 12 from long range for Oregon State.

The Cardinal also outrebounded the Beavers 41-26.

Stanford went on an 11-2 run, fueled by two Davis 3-pointers, to take a 20-10 lead at the 12:39 mark.

A 9-2 surge, capped by a Bryce Willis lay-up with 2:20 left in the first half, put the Cardinal ahead 46-27.

Stanford led 48-35 at the break.

Both teams struggled on offense at times in the second half, with Oregon State going more than eight minutes without a field goal.

An 11-2 run, capped by a Marcus Sheffield 3-pointer, put the Cardinal ahead 71-52 with 4:28 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Davis, the team's starting point guard, left the game early in the second half and did not return after suffering an apparent head injury during a collision with an Oregon State player. He played only 13 minutes. . Sharma came into the game leading the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 66.4 percent. He shot 8 for 10 on the night, as well as 4 for 5 on free throws.

Oregon State: The Beavers could have put themselves in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12 with a win. . Oregon State entered the game leading the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 47 percent.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State: Hosts California on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Davis
T. Tinkle
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
45.6 Field Goal % 48.7
37.9 Three Point % 30.6
75.3 Free Throw % 77.0
  Defensive rebound by Stanford 13.0
  Warren Washington missed reverse layup 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Gligorije Rakocevic 26.0
  Kodye Pugh missed jump shot 28.0
+ 2 Ethan Thompson made driving layup 45.0
+ 2 Oscar Da Silva made dunk 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Sharma 1:23
  Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Gligorije Rakocevic 1:33
  Cormac Ryan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:33
+ 1 Cormac Ryan made 1st of 2 free throws 1:33
Team Stats
Points 83 60
Field Goals 28-52 (53.8%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 8-15 (53.3%) 1-12 (8.3%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 41 26
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 31 18
Team 3 2
Assists 16 13
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
13
O. Da Silva F
23 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Stanford 12-10 483583
home team logo Oregon State 14-8 352560
OREGST -7.5, O/U 144.5
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
OREGST -7.5, O/U 144.5
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 12-10 73.2 PPG 38 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Oregon State 14-8 74.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
13
O. Da Silva F 9.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.7 APG 47.8 FG%
3
T. Tinkle F 20.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 4.1 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
13
O. Da Silva F 23 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
3
T. Tinkle F 16 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
53.8 FG% 38.3
53.3 3PT FG% 8.3
86.4 FT% 68.4
Stanford
Starters
O. Da Silva
J. Sharma
D. Davis
K. Okpala
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Da Silva 23 9 7 9/12 2/4 3/3 1 37 0 2 1 3 6
J. Sharma 20 8 0 8/10 0/0 4/5 4 25 0 1 1 3 5
D. Davis 11 0 3 4/5 3/3 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 0 0
K. Okpala 10 5 3 2/9 0/0 6/6 2 38 0 0 3 1 4
B. Wills 4 4 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 4 26 1 1 6 0 4
Starters
O. Da Silva
J. Sharma
D. Davis
K. Okpala
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Da Silva 23 9 7 9/12 2/4 3/3 1 37 0 2 1 3 6
J. Sharma 20 8 0 8/10 0/0 4/5 4 25 0 1 1 3 5
D. Davis 11 0 3 4/5 3/3 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 0 0
K. Okpala 10 5 3 2/9 0/0 6/6 2 38 0 0 3 1 4
B. Wills 4 4 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 4 26 1 1 6 0 4
Bench
M. Sheffield
C. Ryan
J. Delaire
K. Pugh
I. White
L. Kisunas
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Sheffield 8 0 0 2/2 2/2 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Ryan 6 7 1 2/6 1/5 1/2 3 33 1 0 1 0 7
J. Delaire 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 10 1 0 0 0 1
K. Pugh 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Kisunas 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 1 0 0 4
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 38 16 28/52 8/15 19/22 22 200 4 5 13 7 31
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 16 3 3 6/12 0/2 4/5 3 34 2 0 4 1 2
S. Thompson Jr. 15 5 2 6/18 0/5 3/5 3 39 2 0 0 0 5
E. Thompson 14 6 5 5/16 1/5 3/5 2 36 0 1 4 2 4
K. Kelley 7 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 21 0 2 0 1 1
Z. Reichle 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 28 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 16 3 3 6/12 0/2 4/5 3 34 2 0 4 1 2
S. Thompson Jr. 15 5 2 6/18 0/5 3/5 3 39 2 0 0 0 5
E. Thompson 14 6 5 5/16 1/5 3/5 2 36 0 1 4 2 4
K. Kelley 7 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 21 0 2 0 1 1
Z. Reichle 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 28 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
G. Rakocevic
W. Washington
A. Hollins
A. Vernon
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
K. Blaser
E. Glenzel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Rakocevic 4 4 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 2 0 1 3
W. Washington 2 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 0 1 0
A. Hollins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 0 0 1
A. Vernon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Glenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 24 13 23/60 1/12 13/19 22 200 5 5 8 6 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores