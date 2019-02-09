Pierre scores 23 to carry UMass over Davidson 54-51
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre had a season-high 23 points as UMass narrowly defeated Davidson 54-51 on Saturday.
Pierre shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.
Keon Clergeot had 12 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds remaining, for UMass (9-15, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Samba Diallo added seven rebounds. Unique McLean had seven rebounds for the hosts.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (17-6, 8-2), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss.
Kellan Grady, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Wildcats, was held to 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.
UMass matches up against George Mason on the road on Wednesday. Davidson faces Fordham on the road on Tuesday.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|34.6
|33.6
|Three Point %
|28.8
|81.6
|Free Throw %
|80.5
|Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|4.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|4.0
|30-second timeout called
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
|35.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed driving layup
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Davidson
|46.0
|Luke Frampton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Davidson
|59.0
|Keon Clergeot missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|54
|Field Goals
|19-45 (42.2%)
|20-52 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Davidson 17-6
|71.5 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Massachusetts 9-15
|71.3 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|16.5 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|4.3 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
12
|C. Pierre G
|10.2 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|40.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gudmundsson G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|C. Pierre G
|23 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.2
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|17
|6
|2
|6/12
|0/2
|5/7
|0
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Brajkovic
|8
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3
|K. Pritchett
|7
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L. Frampton
|7
|4
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Grady
|4
|5
|5
|1/10
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|39
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|17
|6
|2
|6/12
|0/2
|5/7
|0
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Brajkovic
|8
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3
|K. Pritchett
|7
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L. Frampton
|7
|4
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Grady
|4
|5
|5
|1/10
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|39
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|8
|1
|0
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Kovacevic
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|25
|15
|19/45
|4/14
|9/15
|12
|200
|3
|3
|8
|4
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|23
|0
|2
|8/12
|5/7
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Clergeot
|12
|5
|2
|4/13
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Diallo
|6
|7
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|U. McLean
|4
|7
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|D. Baptiste
|1
|7
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|27
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|23
|0
|2
|8/12
|5/7
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Clergeot
|12
|5
|2
|4/13
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Diallo
|6
|7
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|U. McLean
|4
|7
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|D. Baptiste
|1
|7
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|27
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cobb
|4
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Holloway
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Chatman
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Laurent
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Wood
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Pipkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hayward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|34
|13
|20/52
|8/21
|6/12
|19
|200
|2
|1
|9
|13
|21
