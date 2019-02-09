DAVID
Pierre scores 23 to carry UMass over Davidson 54-51

  • Feb 09, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre had a season-high 23 points as UMass narrowly defeated Davidson 54-51 on Saturday.

Pierre shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Keon Clergeot had 12 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds remaining, for UMass (9-15, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Samba Diallo added seven rebounds. Unique McLean had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (17-6, 8-2), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss.

Kellan Grady, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Wildcats, was held to 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

UMass matches up against George Mason on the road on Wednesday. Davidson faces Fordham on the road on Tuesday.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
L. Pipkins
2 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
46.3 Field Goal % 34.6
33.6 Three Point % 28.8
81.6 Free Throw % 80.5
Team Stats
Points 51 54
Field Goals 19-45 (42.2%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 36
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 21 21
Team 2 2
Assists 15 13
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 0 0
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
K. Grady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 17 6 2 6/12 0/2 5/7 0 40 0 0 1 0 6
L. Brajkovic 8 5 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 4 31 0 2 3 2 3
K. Pritchett 7 3 2 2/3 0/1 3/6 2 31 1 0 0 0 3
L. Frampton 7 4 4 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 28 1 0 1 1 3
K. Grady 4 5 5 1/10 1/5 1/2 1 39 0 1 2 1 4
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Pierre
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
U. McLean
D. Baptiste
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 23 0 2 8/12 5/7 2/2 4 38 1 0 2 0 0
K. Clergeot 12 5 2 4/13 2/8 2/2 2 28 0 0 0 0 5
S. Diallo 6 7 2 2/7 1/3 1/2 3 28 0 0 2 4 3
U. McLean 4 7 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 33 1 0 1 2 5
D. Baptiste 1 7 0 0/3 0/0 1/4 1 27 0 1 0 3 4
