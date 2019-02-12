LSU
19 LSU
Tigers
20-4
away team logo
73
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Tue Feb. 12
7:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 9
home team logo
UK
5 Kentucky
Wildcats
20-4
ML: +332
UK -8.5, O/U 149
ML: -414
LSU
UK

No Text

Tip-in at buzzer lifts No. 19 LSU past No. 5 Kentucky

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 12, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) A tip-in at the buzzer by Kavell Bigby-Williams helped No. 19 LSU finish off its biggest comeback of the season and finally beat Kentucky.

The Tigers have won six games on the road this season after Tuesday night's 73-71 victory over the No. 5 Wildcats. They've survived several close calls. LSU has won three overtime games in the Southeastern Conference and the last three games have been decided by less than five points.

''It's high up there,'' LSU coach Will Wade said of his team's impressive victories this season. ''To come on the road and beat a top five team like this in this type of environment is phenomenal for us. We knew we had a good team and we wanted to prove it to ourselves in this type of environment, we were able to do that tonight.''

This time it took a play at the buzzer for the Tigers to win their 13th game in the last 14 tries.

''We were obviously fortunate at the end,'' Wade said. ''The ball goes off the rim and we make a play at the end. It was overall a good win.''

With the game tied after Keldon Johnson made two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drove the length of the court. His shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009. It was just the sixth time ever that LSU (20-4, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) has beaten Kentucky (20-4, 10-2).

A video replay showed potential goaltending by Bigby-Williams, but officials determined the basket was good before the buzzer and reviewed whether or not the basket was scored before time expired as opposed to potential offensive goaltending.

''I think the only thing that's reviewable is the clock,'' Wade said. ''I don't think the actual play is reviewable. The play stands, but I think the clock is what's reviewable. I didn't see (the replay) so I don't know.''

Kentucky coach John Calipari was disappointed in the call and said it was comparable to a shot clock violation that wasn't called against Wisconsin in a 71-64 loss to Badgers in the 2015 Final Four.

''They said it was not reviewable and then they changed the rule to say, why would you want to lose a game on a shot clock violation and it's easy to go check?'' He said. ''Well, this one easy to go check, too. Just go check it. Why would you not -- why would that not be reviewable? So we're like Wilt Chamberlain - we change rules. I don't know.''

LSU outscored Kentucky 41-31 in the second half to overcome a nine-point deficit.

The Wildcats (20-4, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) had a 10-game winning streak snapped and got caught looking ahead going into Saturday's showdown against top-ranked Tennessee.

Tremont Waters led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams with 12 each, while Mays chipped in with 11 each.

PJ Washington led Kentucky with 20 points, followed by Keldon Johnson with 16 and Tyler Herro with 12.

Johnson paced the Wildcats with nine points in the first half, followed by Washington with eight.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats fell to 4-2 against ranked teams this season. Kentucky hosts top-ranked Tennessee Saturday in the first of two games between the ranked foes. The Wildcats and Volunteers will play in a rematch on March 2 in Knoxville in a game that could determine the SEC regular-season champion.

LSU: The Tigers remain in contention to receive one of four byes in the SEC Tournament. LSU is a game ahead of Kentucky in the SEC standings. LSU has a favorable schedule and hosts league leader Tennessee on Feb. 23 in Baton Rouge.

HOME STREAK ENDS

Kentucky had a 17-game home winning streak snapped, including 13 this season.

UP NEXT

LSU is at Georgia Saturday.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee on Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Waters
3 G
P. Washington
25 F
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
43.2 Field Goal % 51.5
33.6 Three Point % 43.1
79.8 Free Throw % 69.6
+ 2 Kavell Bigby-Williams made dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Kavell Bigby-Williams 1.0
  Skylar Mays missed layup 3.0
+ 1 Keldon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Keldon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Marlon Taylor 6.0
  Personal foul on Marlon Taylor 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Reid Travis 9.0
  Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 73 71
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 5
Assists 11 14
Steals 8 3
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Waters G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
25
P. Washington F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 19 LSU 20-4 324173
home team logo 5 Kentucky 20-4 403171
UK -8.5, O/U 149
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
UK -8.5, O/U 149
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo 19 LSU 20-4 82.9 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 5 Kentucky 20-4 78.4 PPG 41.6 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
3
T. Waters G 15.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.0 APG 43.3 FG%
25
P. Washington F 14.4 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.8 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Waters G 15 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
25
P. Washington F 20 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
42.9 FG% 41.7
28.6 3PT FG% 26.3
86.4 FT% 69.6
LSU
Starters
T. Waters
N. Reid
S. Mays
M. Taylor
K. Bigby-Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Waters 15 1 5 3/13 1/5 8/8 0 38 3 0 2 0 1
N. Reid 12 7 0 5/10 2/4 0/0 4 21 2 0 1 3 4
S. Mays 11 2 1 3/13 1/6 4/5 2 31 2 0 1 0 2
M. Taylor 7 1 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 0 1
K. Bigby-Williams 5 5 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 31 0 2 0 1 4
Starters
T. Waters
N. Reid
S. Mays
M. Taylor
K. Bigby-Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Waters 15 1 5 3/13 1/5 8/8 0 38 3 0 2 0 1
N. Reid 12 7 0 5/10 2/4 0/0 4 21 2 0 1 3 4
S. Mays 11 2 1 3/13 1/6 4/5 2 31 2 0 1 0 2
M. Taylor 7 1 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 0 1
K. Bigby-Williams 5 5 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 31 0 2 0 1 4
Bench
E. Williams
J. Smart
D. Days
M. Graves
D. Edwards
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Williams 12 6 0 5/5 0/0 2/3 2 19 0 2 2 4 2
J. Smart 8 4 5 2/7 0/2 4/4 1 28 0 0 0 1 3
D. Days 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 0 3
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 29 11 24/56 6/21 19/22 17 200 8 4 7 9 20
Kentucky
Starters
P. Washington
K. Johnson
T. Herro
R. Travis
A. Hagans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Washington 20 9 3 7/13 0/2 6/8 4 27 1 0 3 3 6
K. Johnson 16 5 3 5/10 1/2 5/9 0 36 1 0 0 0 5
T. Herro 12 1 4 5/13 2/5 0/0 3 39 1 1 1 0 1
R. Travis 9 9 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 37 0 0 2 5 4
A. Hagans 4 1 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
P. Washington
K. Johnson
T. Herro
R. Travis
A. Hagans
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Washington 20 9 3 7/13 0/2 6/8 4 27 1 0 3 3 6
K. Johnson 16 5 3 5/10 1/2 5/9 0 36 1 0 0 0 5
T. Herro 12 1 4 5/13 2/5 0/0 3 39 1 1 1 0 1
R. Travis 9 9 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 37 0 0 2 5 4
A. Hagans 4 1 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
E. Montgomery
I. Quickley
N. Richards
J. Baker Jr.
J. David
B. Calipari
Z. Payne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Montgomery 6 5 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 4 1
I. Quickley 3 4 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 21 0 0 3 0 4
N. Richards 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Baker Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 34 14 25/60 5/19 16/23 17 200 3 1 9 12 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores