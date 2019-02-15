STJOES
Saint Joseph's
Hawks
11-15
away team logo
72
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Fri Feb. 15
7:00pm
BONUS
80
TF 12
home team logo
DAVID
Davidson
Wildcats
19-6
ML: +598
DAVID -12, O/U 137.5
ML: -867
STJOES
DAVID

No Text

Gudmundsson leads Davidson over Saint Joseph's 80-72

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 21 points as Davidson stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating Saint Joseph's 80-72 on Friday night.

Luke Frampton had 18 points and six rebounds for Davidson (19-6, 10-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). KiShawn Pritchett added 18 points. Luka Brajkovic had 12 rebounds for the home team.

Davidson posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Charlie Brown had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (11-15, 4-9). Chris Clover added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Holston had 10 points.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Hawks with the win. Saint Joseph's defeated Davidson 61-60 on Jan. 15. Davidson matches up against Dayton at home on Tuesday. Saint Joseph's plays UMass on the road next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett 15.0
  Jared Bynum missed layup, blocked by KiShawn Pritchett 17.0
+ 3 Luke Frampton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KiShawn Pritchett 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Bynum 1:11
  Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot 1:13
  Offensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett 1:40
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:42
+ 1 Charlie Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:01
+ 1 Charlie Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 2:01
  Personal foul on Kellan Grady 2:01
Team Stats
Points 72 80
Field Goals 23-62 (37.1%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 12-35 (34.3%) 15-35 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 23 32
Team 3 1
Assists 15 18
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Brown F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Gudmundsson G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 11-15 423072
home team logo Davidson 19-6 354580
DAVID -12, O/U 137.5
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
DAVID -12, O/U 137.5
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 11-15 69.6 PPG 37.6 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Davidson 19-6 71.0 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
2
C. Brown F 19.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.3 APG 44.0 FG%
3
J. Gudmundsson G 16.3 PPG 6.9 RPG 4.3 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Brown F 20 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
3
J. Gudmundsson G 21 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
37.1 FG% 47.3
34.3 3PT FG% 42.9
73.7 FT% 86.7
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
C. Clover
T. Funk
L. Edwards
J. Bynum
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 20 8 3 6/14 3/5 5/6 4 30 1 0 3 3 5
C. Clover 17 10 2 7/10 2/3 1/1 2 34 2 0 2 3 7
T. Funk 9 5 1 3/12 3/10 0/0 2 34 0 1 1 2 3
L. Edwards 7 2 1 2/11 1/7 2/2 4 22 0 1 0 0 2
J. Bynum 6 4 8 2/5 1/2 1/3 2 40 1 0 0 0 4
Starters
C. Brown
C. Clover
T. Funk
L. Edwards
J. Bynum
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 20 8 3 6/14 3/5 5/6 4 30 1 0 3 3 5
C. Clover 17 10 2 7/10 2/3 1/1 2 34 2 0 2 3 7
T. Funk 9 5 1 3/12 3/10 0/0 2 34 0 1 1 2 3
L. Edwards 7 2 1 2/11 1/7 2/2 4 22 0 1 0 0 2
J. Bynum 6 4 8 2/5 1/2 1/3 2 40 1 0 0 0 4
Bench
T. Holston
A. Longpre
T. Freeman
M. Lodge
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holston 10 1 0 3/7 2/6 2/3 1 24 0 0 0 0 1
A. Longpre 3 2 0 0/3 0/2 3/4 2 14 0 0 2 1 1
T. Freeman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 32 15 23/62 12/35 14/19 17 200 4 2 8 9 23
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
L. Brajkovic
K. Grady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 21 6 7 6/13 3/7 6/6 1 39 1 0 2 1 5
K. Pritchett 18 4 5 7/9 4/6 0/0 3 33 2 1 2 2 2
L. Frampton 18 6 1 6/14 6/13 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 0 6
L. Brajkovic 9 12 3 2/5 0/1 5/7 2 33 0 1 2 2 10
K. Grady 6 3 1 2/7 0/3 2/2 3 40 2 0 2 0 3
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
L. Brajkovic
K. Grady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 21 6 7 6/13 3/7 6/6 1 39 1 0 2 1 5
K. Pritchett 18 4 5 7/9 4/6 0/0 3 33 2 1 2 2 2
L. Frampton 18 6 1 6/14 6/13 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 0 6
L. Brajkovic 9 12 3 2/5 0/1 5/7 2 33 0 1 2 2 10
K. Grady 6 3 1 2/7 0/3 2/2 3 40 2 0 2 0 3
Bench
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 8 4 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 4 26 0 0 1 0 4
D. Kovacevic 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 2
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 37 18 26/55 15/35 13/15 18 200 5 3 10 5 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores