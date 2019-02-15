DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 21 points as Davidson stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating Saint Joseph's 80-72 on Friday night.

Luke Frampton had 18 points and six rebounds for Davidson (19-6, 10-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). KiShawn Pritchett added 18 points. Luka Brajkovic had 12 rebounds for the home team.

Davidson posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Charlie Brown had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (11-15, 4-9). Chris Clover added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Holston had 10 points.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Hawks with the win. Saint Joseph's defeated Davidson 61-60 on Jan. 15. Davidson matches up against Dayton at home on Tuesday. Saint Joseph's plays UMass on the road next Saturday.

