Gudmundsson leads Davidson over Saint Joseph's 80-72
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 21 points as Davidson stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating Saint Joseph's 80-72 on Friday night.
Luke Frampton had 18 points and six rebounds for Davidson (19-6, 10-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). KiShawn Pritchett added 18 points. Luka Brajkovic had 12 rebounds for the home team.
Davidson posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Charlie Brown had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (11-15, 4-9). Chris Clover added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Holston had 10 points.
The Wildcats evened the season series against the Hawks with the win. Saint Joseph's defeated Davidson 61-60 on Jan. 15. Davidson matches up against Dayton at home on Tuesday. Saint Joseph's plays UMass on the road next Saturday.
---
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett
|15.0
|Jared Bynum missed layup, blocked by KiShawn Pritchett
|17.0
|+ 3
|Luke Frampton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KiShawn Pritchett
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Bynum
|1:11
|Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot
|1:13
|Offensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett
|1:40
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:42
|+ 1
|Charlie Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:01
|+ 1
|Charlie Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:01
|Personal foul on Kellan Grady
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|80
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|26-55 (47.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-35 (34.3%)
|15-35 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|38
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|23
|32
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 11-15
|69.6 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Davidson 19-6
|71.0 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|C. Brown F
|19.9 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|16.3 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|4.3 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Brown F
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|J. Gudmundsson G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|47.3
|
|
|34.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|20
|8
|3
|6/14
|3/5
|5/6
|4
|30
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|C. Clover
|17
|10
|2
|7/10
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|3
|7
|T. Funk
|9
|5
|1
|3/12
|3/10
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|L. Edwards
|7
|2
|1
|2/11
|1/7
|2/2
|4
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bynum
|6
|4
|8
|2/5
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|21
|6
|7
|6/13
|3/7
|6/6
|1
|39
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|K. Pritchett
|18
|4
|5
|7/9
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|L. Frampton
|18
|6
|1
|6/14
|6/13
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Brajkovic
|9
|12
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|33
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10
|K. Grady
|6
|3
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
