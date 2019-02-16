SILL
Pippen, Lloyd Jr. lead S. Illinois past Indiana St. 79-57

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Kavion Pippen and Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Southern Illinois easily beat Indiana State 79-57 on Saturday. Armon Fletcher added 20 points for the Salukis.

Pippen hit 10 of 12 shots. He added four assists and four blocks. Lloyd Jr. also had seven rebounds for the Salukis, while Fletcher posted nine rebounds.

Aaron Cook had seven assists for Southern Illinois (14-13, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

Cooper Neese had 14 points for the Sycamores (13-13, 5-9). Emondre Rickman added 12 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points.

Tyreke Key, the Sycamores' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 88-73 on Jan. 30. Southern Illinois plays Valparaiso on the road on Wednesday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Cook
J. Barnes
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
40.3 Field Goal % 38.6
37.5 Three Point % 35.9
64.5 Free Throw % 87.0
+ 3 Allante Holston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 7.0
+ 3 Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Beane 14.0
+ 1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Cooper Neese missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Shooting foul on Thik Bol 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Indiana State 56.0
  Marcus Bartley missed jump shot 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois 1:04
  Darius Beane missed layup 1:06
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes 1:16
Team Stats
Points 79 57
Field Goals 28-51 (54.9%) 21-63 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 8-14 (57.1%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 40 30
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 34 15
Team 3 7
Assists 18 10
Steals 5 9
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
S. Lloyd Jr. G
21 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
4
C. Neese G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 14-13 403979
home team logo Indiana St. 13-13 282957
INDST -1, O/U 138.5
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
INDST -1, O/U 138.5
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 14-13 68.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Indiana St. 13-13 70.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
33
K. Pippen C 12.4 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.6 APG 55.9 FG%
4
C. Neese G 7.1 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.0 APG 35.0 FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. Pippen C 21 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
4
C. Neese G 14 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
54.9 FG% 33.3
57.1 3PT FG% 40.0
93.8 FT% 56.3
S. Illinois
Starters
S. Lloyd Jr.
K. Pippen
A. Fletcher
A. Cook
E. McGill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lloyd Jr. 21 7 0 5/8 3/5 8/9 2 34 0 0 5 0 7
K. Pippen 21 4 4 10/12 0/0 1/1 3 28 0 4 1 0 4
A. Fletcher 20 9 0 7/14 2/3 4/4 3 33 0 0 1 1 8
A. Cook 4 2 7 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 34 2 0 2 0 2
E. McGill 2 6 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 35 2 0 0 0 6
Bench
M. Bartley
B. Gooch
D. Beane
T. Bol
R. Stradnieks
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bartley 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 10 1 0 2 1 0
B. Gooch 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Beane 3 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
T. Bol 2 7 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 1 1 1 6
R. Stradnieks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 37 18 28/51 8/14 15/16 14 200 5 5 13 3 34
Indiana St.
Starters
C. Neese
J. Barnes
T. Key
B. Kessinger
C. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Neese 14 5 4 5/11 2/3 2/4 1 32 1 0 0 1 4
J. Barnes 11 3 3 4/10 2/5 1/2 0 35 1 0 4 1 2
T. Key 8 1 0 3/13 0/3 2/3 2 32 0 0 0 1 0
B. Kessinger 4 2 0 2/10 0/0 0/0 4 16 1 0 0 1 1
C. Williams 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 27 3 0 2 0 3
Bench
E. Rickman
D. Washington
A. Holston
T. Martin
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
C. Hughes
D. Thomas
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Rickman 12 1 0 4/9 0/0 4/7 3 21 1 0 1 0 1
D. Washington 5 5 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 2 3
A. Holston 3 3 0 1/5 1/1 0/0 0 14 2 0 1 2 1
T. Martin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 23 10 21/63 6/15 9/16 14 200 9 0 8 8 15
