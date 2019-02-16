Pippen, Lloyd Jr. lead S. Illinois past Indiana St. 79-57
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Kavion Pippen and Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Southern Illinois easily beat Indiana State 79-57 on Saturday. Armon Fletcher added 20 points for the Salukis.
Pippen hit 10 of 12 shots. He added four assists and four blocks. Lloyd Jr. also had seven rebounds for the Salukis, while Fletcher posted nine rebounds.
Aaron Cook had seven assists for Southern Illinois (14-13, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference).
Cooper Neese had 14 points for the Sycamores (13-13, 5-9). Emondre Rickman added 12 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points.
Tyreke Key, the Sycamores' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.
The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 88-73 on Jan. 30. Southern Illinois plays Valparaiso on the road on Wednesday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|15.5
|Pts. Per Game
|15.5
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|40.3
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|37.5
|Three Point %
|35.9
|64.5
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|+ 3
|Allante Holston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese
|7.0
|+ 3
|Brendon Gooch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Beane
|14.0
|+ 1
|Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Cooper Neese missed 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Shooting foul on Thik Bol
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|56.0
|Marcus Bartley missed jump shot
|58.0
|Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|1:04
|Darius Beane missed layup
|1:06
|Bad pass turnover on Jordan Barnes
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|57
|Field Goals
|28-51 (54.9%)
|21-63 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-14 (57.1%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-16 (93.8%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|30
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|34
|15
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|18
|10
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 14-13
|68.2 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Indiana St. 13-13
|70.4 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.4 APG
|
|54.9
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|93.8
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|21
|7
|0
|5/8
|3/5
|8/9
|2
|34
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7
|K. Pippen
|21
|4
|4
|10/12
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|A. Fletcher
|20
|9
|0
|7/14
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|A. Cook
|4
|2
|7
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. McGill
|2
|6
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|21
|7
|0
|5/8
|3/5
|8/9
|2
|34
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7
|K. Pippen
|21
|4
|4
|10/12
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|28
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|A. Fletcher
|20
|9
|0
|7/14
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|A. Cook
|4
|2
|7
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. McGill
|2
|6
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bartley
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Gooch
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Beane
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Bol
|2
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|R. Stradnieks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|37
|18
|28/51
|8/14
|15/16
|14
|200
|5
|5
|13
|3
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Neese
|14
|5
|4
|5/11
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Barnes
|11
|3
|3
|4/10
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Key
|8
|1
|0
|3/13
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Kessinger
|4
|2
|0
|2/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Williams
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Neese
|14
|5
|4
|5/11
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Barnes
|11
|3
|3
|4/10
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Key
|8
|1
|0
|3/13
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Kessinger
|4
|2
|0
|2/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Williams
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Rickman
|12
|1
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Washington
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Holston
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|T. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|23
|10
|21/63
|6/15
|9/16
|14
|200
|9
|0
|8
|8
|15
-
PSU
12PURDUE56
63
2nd 3:54 BTN
-
VCU
DAYTON65
63
2nd 1:30 NBCS
-
UNF
NJTECH64
60
2nd 23.0 ESP+
-
NCAT
HOW60
42
2nd 16:28
-
MERCER
ETNST65
83
2nd 2:25 ESP3
-
WVU
14KANSAS38
66
2nd 6:23 ESPN
-
NEAST
CHARLS77
82
OT 36.0
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE74
62
2nd 1:27 ESP2
-
TEXST
ARKLR63
56
2nd 1:58 ESP+
-
WAGNER
MOUNT53
51
2nd 20.0
-
BYU
LOYMRY68
62
2nd 28.0
-
UTAHST
AF76
62
2nd 13.0
-
COLG
AMER71
71
2nd 26.0
-
SEMO
EILL82
72
2nd 1:52 ESP+
-
ABIL
UIW63
42
2nd 2:07
-
CAMP
PRESBY34
47
2nd 14:34 ESP+
-
BGREEN
NILL57
37
2nd 14:06 ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH53
55
2nd 11:31 ESP+
-
COPPST
UMES44
44
2nd 8:19
-
BRYANT
FDU60
65
2nd 9:37
-
LIB
NALAB55
46
2nd 10:00 ESP+
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW55
42
2nd 11:52 ESP+
-
22VATECH
PITT38
33
2nd 14:23
-
LEHIGH
BU61
45
2nd 10:30
-
SFA
NWST46
55
2nd 14:50 ESP+
-
BCU
SCST60
46
2nd 16:00
-
PEAY
MOREHD54
44
2nd 11:10 ESP+
-
VMI
FURMAN29
55
2nd 19:19 ESP3
-
TXAMCC
NORL14
17
1st 6:30
-
RADFRD
CHARSO11
18
1st 8:49 ESP+
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR7
3
1st 14:13 ESP3
-
IPFW
NEBOM11
10
1st 12:43
-
ALCORN
MVSU9
9
1st 14:22
-
MCNSE
SELOU27
45
1st 0.0
-
LSALLE
STLOU20
26
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
UVM
HARTFD36
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
CHATT
SAMFORD40
38
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST28
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
SDAKST
NDAKST30
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKST34
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WINTHR
GWEBB25
42
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCOLO
EWASH40
38
1st 0.0
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
21IOWA
RUT0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm FS1
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0149.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
SAV0
0148 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
TEXSO
GRAM0
0148 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NCST
2DUKE0
0160.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm ESPN
-
19LSU
UGA0
0152 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm SECN
-
HIGHPT
HAMP0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
ALST0
0129.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MEMP
UCF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
JACKST0
0131 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
WMMARY
ELON0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EKY0
0166 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UMKC0
0140.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BOISE
SDGST0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CORN0
0142 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM0
0162.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
CLEVST0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
EMICH
KENTST0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BROWN
CLMB0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
PRINCE0
0136.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
PENN0
0138 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
MILW0
0145 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
UTVALL
TEXPA0
0140.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LAMON
LALAF0
0162.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
WASHST0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
ORAL
NDAK0
0144 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
USC
CAL0
0148 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NICHST
HOUBP0
0153.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
DEL
JMAD0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
1TENN
5UK0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
BRAD
ILLST0
0136 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP2
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TNST
JAXST0
0137.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0148 O/U
+15
8:30pm ESP+
-
NWEST
NEB0
0130 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
MISSST
ARK0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
STHRN
ARKPB0
0135.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
MONST
WEBER0
0160 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
SNCLRA0
0130 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0135.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0147 O/U
+8.5
9:05pm
-
UCLA
STNFRD0
0152.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV0
0144 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
7NEVADA
WYO0
0144.5 O/U
+22
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0152 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm FS1
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0140 O/U
+14.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
CSFULL
CSN0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
3GONZAG
USD0
0149 O/U
+16
10:00pm ESPN
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0152 O/U
-3.5
10:05pm
-
NAU
SACST0
0144.5 O/U
-7
10:05pm
-
OREG
OREGST0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
10:30pm PACN
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0146 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UCSB
UCIRV0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00am
-
UCRIV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-10.5
1:00am