Key leads Indiana State past Illinois State 73-50

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Indiana State rolled past Illinois State 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Key was 7 of 11 from the field including four from distance for the Sycamores (14-13, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Cooper Neese added 17 points.

Indiana State had 13 team steals contributing to 20 Illinois State turnovers.

Indiana State scored first and led all the way and Key and Neese each hit a pair of 3-pointers, De'Avion Washington added another and Emondre Rickman contributed a dunk to the 21-4 start. The Sycamores led 37-21 at the break.

Illinois State closed to 49-37 early in the second half but the Sycamores opened it up again on 3-pointers by Washington and Jordan Barnes to push it to 57-39 with 11:04 to play.

Phil Fayne scored 16 points with five rebounds for the Redbirds (14-14, 7-8) who took 17 shots from beyond the arc but made only three of them (18 percent). Milik Yarbrough had 13 points and four rebounds.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
J. Barnes
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
48.1 Field Goal % 37.6
38.8 Three Point % 35.1
73.8 Free Throw % 87.0
+ 2 Isaac Gassman made layup 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu 31.0
  Isaac Gassman missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 3 Tyeshon Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clayton Hughes 42.0
  Lost ball turnover on Milik Yarbrough, stolen by Clayton Hughes 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland 1:20
  Tyeshon Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Emondre Rickman 1:53
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:55
  Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland 2:03
  Tyreke Key missed 3rd of 3 free throws 2:03
Team Stats
Points 50 73
Field Goals 22-44 (50.0%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 26
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 19 15
Team 1 3
Assists 9 15
Steals 2 13
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
P. Fayne F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
T. Key G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
Illinois State
Starters
P. Fayne
M. Yarbrough
M. Chastain
K. Evans
W. Tinsley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Fayne 16 5 1 7/7 0/0 2/4 1 34 1 0 4 3 2
M. Yarbrough 13 4 2 6/12 1/2 0/0 4 30 0 0 7 1 3
M. Chastain 11 4 0 5/8 0/2 1/1 1 30 0 0 2 1 3
K. Evans 3 2 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 31 0 0 2 0 2
W. Tinsley 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
I. Gassman
R. Idowu
Z. Copeland
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gassman 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 1
R. Idowu 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
Z. Copeland 0 4 5 0/7 0/6 0/0 3 30 1 0 3 0 4
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 26 9 22/44 3/17 3/5 13 200 2 0 19 7 19
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
C. Neese
B. Kessinger
J. Barnes
C. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 21 5 3 7/11 4/6 3/4 3 29 3 0 3 1 4
C. Neese 17 3 0 7/11 3/7 0/0 1 33 2 0 2 1 2
B. Kessinger 8 0 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. Barnes 5 1 3 2/13 1/6 0/0 0 31 1 0 0 0 1
C. Williams 2 2 4 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 28 3 0 1 0 2
Bench
E. Rickman
D. Washington
C. Hughes
T. Martin
A. Holston
D. Huenermann
C. Bacote
D. Thomas
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Rickman 6 5 2 3/6 0/0 0/1 0 22 1 0 2 2 3
D. Washington 6 5 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 3 2
C. Hughes 5 2 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 13 2 0 0 1 1
T. Martin 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Holston 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Huenermann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 23 15 29/57 11/25 4/7 9 200 13 0 9 8 15
