Key leads Indiana State past Illinois State 73-50
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Indiana State rolled past Illinois State 73-50 on Wednesday night.
Key was 7 of 11 from the field including four from distance for the Sycamores (14-13, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Cooper Neese added 17 points.
Indiana State had 13 team steals contributing to 20 Illinois State turnovers.
Indiana State scored first and led all the way and Key and Neese each hit a pair of 3-pointers, De'Avion Washington added another and Emondre Rickman contributed a dunk to the 21-4 start. The Sycamores led 37-21 at the break.
Illinois State closed to 49-37 early in the second half but the Sycamores opened it up again on 3-pointers by Washington and Jordan Barnes to push it to 57-39 with 11:04 to play.
Phil Fayne scored 16 points with five rebounds for the Redbirds (14-14, 7-8) who took 17 shots from beyond the arc but made only three of them (18 percent). Milik Yarbrough had 13 points and four rebounds.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|48.1
|Field Goal %
|37.6
|38.8
|Three Point %
|35.1
|73.8
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|+ 2
|Isaac Gassman made layup
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|31.0
|Isaac Gassman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 3
|Tyeshon Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clayton Hughes
|42.0
|Lost ball turnover on Milik Yarbrough, stolen by Clayton Hughes
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|1:20
|Tyeshon Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:22
|Defensive rebound by Emondre Rickman
|1:53
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:55
|Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|2:03
|Tyreke Key missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|73
|Field Goals
|22-44 (50.0%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|26
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|19
|15
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|2
|13
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|19
|9
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 14-14
|69.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Indiana State 14-13
|69.9 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.4 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|16
|5
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|34
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|M. Yarbrough
|13
|4
|2
|6/12
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|7
|1
|3
|M. Chastain
|11
|4
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Evans
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|W. Tinsley
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|16
|5
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|34
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|M. Yarbrough
|13
|4
|2
|6/12
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|7
|1
|3
|M. Chastain
|11
|4
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Evans
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|W. Tinsley
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Gassman
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Idowu
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Z. Copeland
|0
|4
|5
|0/7
|0/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Hein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|26
|9
|22/44
|3/17
|3/5
|13
|200
|2
|0
|19
|7
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|21
|5
|3
|7/11
|4/6
|3/4
|3
|29
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|C. Neese
|17
|3
|0
|7/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|33
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Kessinger
|8
|0
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Barnes
|5
|1
|3
|2/13
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|21
|5
|3
|7/11
|4/6
|3/4
|3
|29
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|C. Neese
|17
|3
|0
|7/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|33
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Kessinger
|8
|0
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Barnes
|5
|1
|3
|2/13
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Rickman
|6
|5
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|D. Washington
|6
|5
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|C. Hughes
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Martin
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Holston
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Huenermann
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|23
|15
|29/57
|11/25
|4/7
|9
|200
|13
|0
|9
|8
|15
-
BUTLER
11MARQET64
74
2nd 1:05 CBSSN
-
STNFRD
ARIZST60
74
2nd 1:30 ESP2
-
PITT
GATECH61
64
2nd 1:41
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
69
2nd 1:21 ESPN
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
2nd 0.0
-
COLOST
SJST48
31
2nd 18:57
-
CSN
LNGBCH52
39
2nd 15:42
-
AF
FRESNO30
25
2nd 16:22 ATSN
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
1
1st 19:14 ESPU
-
COLO
WASHST36
38
1st 0.0 PACN
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
6NEVADA
SDGST0
0146.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
UTAH
WASH0
0140.5 O/U
-8
11:00pm FS1
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD