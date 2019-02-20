LSALLE
La Salle
Explorers
8-17
60
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
Wed Feb. 20
7:00pm
62
TF 6
home team logo
STBON
St. Bona.
Bonnies
12-14
LSALLE
STBON

Lofton jumper lifts St. Bonaventure past La Salle, 62-60

  STATS AP
  Feb 20, 2019

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Loften knocked down a jumper with 3 seconds left to lift St. Bonaventure to a 62-60 victory over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Saul Phiri hit a 3 with 1:14 left to pull the Explorers even at 60-60. Lofton missed a 3 with :40 left and Ed Croswell pulled down the rebound, but the Bonnies' LaDarien Griffen stole the ball and, after a timeout, Loften hit the game winner.

The win keeps St. Bonaventure (12-14, 8-5) tied with Duquesne and Saint Louis for fifth place in the Atlantic 10, three games back of VCU.

Lofton had 18 points and four steals for the Bonnies. Courtney Stockard had 16 points and dished seven assists and Osun Osunniyi added nine points and 13 rebounds.

La Salle (8-17, 6-7) got 20 points from Pookie Powell, with Isiah Deas adding another 16 points and Croswell contributed 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

P. Powell
K. Lofton
  30-second timeout called 3.0
+ 2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by LaDarien Griffin 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell 39.0
  Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
  Offensive rebound by La Salle 1:39
  Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:41
  Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell 1:46
  Osun Osunniyi missed layup 1:48
  Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi 1:53
Points 60 62
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 17 22
Team 4 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 12 8
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 17 9
Technicals 0 0
P. Powell G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
K. Lofton G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
La Salle
St. Bona.
K. Lofton
C. Stockard
O. Osunniyi
L. Griffin
D. Welch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 18 4 3 7/10 1/4 3/3 2 40 4 0 4 1 3
C. Stockard 16 5 7 6/16 1/5 3/6 2 40 2 0 6 1 4
O. Osunniyi 9 13 0 4/10 0/0 1/3 1 37 0 5 0 6 7
L. Griffin 7 2 1 2/4 0/0 3/3 3 26 2 1 5 1 1
D. Welch 6 7 1 2/5 1/3 1/2 0 35 0 0 2 1 6
NCAA BB Scores