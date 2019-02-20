Lofton jumper lifts St. Bonaventure past La Salle, 62-60
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Loften knocked down a jumper with 3 seconds left to lift St. Bonaventure to a 62-60 victory over La Salle on Wednesday night.
Saul Phiri hit a 3 with 1:14 left to pull the Explorers even at 60-60. Lofton missed a 3 with :40 left and Ed Croswell pulled down the rebound, but the Bonnies' LaDarien Griffen stole the ball and, after a timeout, Loften hit the game winner.
The win keeps St. Bonaventure (12-14, 8-5) tied with Duquesne and Saint Louis for fifth place in the Atlantic 10, three games back of VCU.
Lofton had 18 points and four steals for the Bonnies. Courtney Stockard had 16 points and dished seven assists and Osun Osunniyi added nine points and 13 rebounds.
La Salle (8-17, 6-7) got 20 points from Pookie Powell, with Isiah Deas adding another 16 points and Croswell contributed 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.8
|Min. Per Game
|37.8
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|33.1
|Three Point %
|33.3
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|30-second timeout called
|3.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Lofton made jump shot
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by LaDarien Griffin
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|39.0
|Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|+ 3
|Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|Offensive rebound by La Salle
|1:39
|Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:41
|Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|1:46
|Osun Osunniyi missed layup
|1:48
|Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|62
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|24-51 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|12
|8
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|17
|Fouls
|17
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.7
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Powell
|20
|3
|4
|7/15
|4/9
|2/2
|1
|38
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|I. Deas
|16
|3
|2
|6/14
|3/7
|1/1
|4
|29
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Phiri
|10
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Carter
|2
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Croswell
|2
|10
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Powell
|20
|3
|4
|7/15
|4/9
|2/2
|1
|38
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|I. Deas
|16
|3
|2
|6/14
|3/7
|1/1
|4
|29
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Phiri
|10
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Carter
|2
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Croswell
|2
|10
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Beatty
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Brookins
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Kimbrough
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Mosely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|27
|12
|23/61
|10/28
|4/4
|17
|200
|12
|0
|14
|10
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|18
|4
|3
|7/10
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|40
|4
|0
|4
|1
|3
|C. Stockard
|16
|5
|7
|6/16
|1/5
|3/6
|2
|40
|2
|0
|6
|1
|4
|O. Osunniyi
|9
|13
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|37
|0
|5
|0
|6
|7
|L. Griffin
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|26
|2
|1
|5
|1
|1
|D. Welch
|6
|7
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|18
|4
|3
|7/10
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|40
|4
|0
|4
|1
|3
|C. Stockard
|16
|5
|7
|6/16
|1/5
|3/6
|2
|40
|2
|0
|6
|1
|4
|O. Osunniyi
|9
|13
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|37
|0
|5
|0
|6
|7
|L. Griffin
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|26
|2
|1
|5
|1
|1
|D. Welch
|6
|7
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kaputo
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Poyser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okoli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|32
|12
|24/51
|3/15
|11/17
|9
|200
|8
|6
|17
|10
|22
