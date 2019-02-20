Smits with 11, Valparaiso holds on to beat S. Illinois 55-52
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Derrik Smits scored 11 points off the bench and Valparaiso held on to beat Southern Illinois 55-52 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.
The Crusaders (14-14, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 28-24 at the break but surged 9-0 to open the second half and Jaume Sorolla capped the run with a dunk to give them a 33-28 lead. Valparaiso stretched it to 55-46 with 2:07 to play but Southern Illinois closed in after that, cutting it to the final margin with just under a minute left. The Salukis (14-14, 7-8) missed two 3-point attempts after that as the Crusaders held on for the win.
Deion Lavender added 10 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso. Jaume Sorolla had eight points and four blocks.
Armon Fletcher scored 18 points with eight rebounds for the Salukis. Marcus Bartley added 10 points.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|8.0
|Pts. Per Game
|8.0
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|52.4
|36.3
|Three Point %
|28.1
|64.6
|Free Throw %
|77.6
|Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Deion Lavender
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|2.0
|Javon Freeman missed free throw
|2.0
|Personal foul on Eric McGill
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman
|2.0
|Aaron Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Eric McGill
|9.0
|Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|22.0
|Bakari Evelyn missed layup
|24.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|55
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|32
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|19
|15
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 14-14
|68.6 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Valparaiso 13-14
|68.9 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|15.0 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|52.1 FG%
|
21
|D. Smits C
|12.6 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|60.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Fletcher G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|D. Smits C
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|18
|8
|1
|7/13
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|39
|3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|A. Cook
|9
|7
|2
|2/10
|1/6
|4/6
|1
|36
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|K. Pippen
|7
|4
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|26
|1
|5
|7
|1
|3
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|4
|7
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|E. McGill
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bartley
|10
|1
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Bol
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Beane
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Stradnieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|33
|11
|19/49
|4/15
|10/18
|14
|200
|9
|6
|19
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lavender
|10
|7
|3
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|33
|3
|1
|3
|1
|6
|J. Sorolla
|8
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J. Freeman
|8
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|2/6
|2
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Fazekas
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sackey
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smits
|11
|4
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Kiser
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Evelyn
|3
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. McMillan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Golder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stalling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|25
|8
|22/51
|3/11
|8/14
|16
|200
|7
|6
|15
|4
|21
-
6NEVADA
SDGST52
60
2nd 1:40 CBSSN
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
79
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST62
80
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
PITT
GATECH65
73
Final
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
Final
-
COLO
WASHST74
76
Final
-
COLOST
SJST91
70
Final
-
CSN
LNGBCH78
80
Final
-
AF
FRESNO64
61
Final
-
NMEX
UTAHST55
71
Final
-
UTAH
WASH45
62
Final
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD