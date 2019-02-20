SILL
Smits with 11, Valparaiso holds on to beat S. Illinois 55-52

  • Feb 20, 2019

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Derrik Smits scored 11 points off the bench and Valparaiso held on to beat Southern Illinois 55-52 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.

The Crusaders (14-14, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 28-24 at the break but surged 9-0 to open the second half and Jaume Sorolla capped the run with a dunk to give them a 33-28 lead. Valparaiso stretched it to 55-46 with 2:07 to play but Southern Illinois closed in after that, cutting it to the final margin with just under a minute left. The Salukis (14-14, 7-8) missed two 3-point attempts after that as the Crusaders held on for the win.

Deion Lavender added 10 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso. Jaume Sorolla had eight points and four blocks.

Armon Fletcher scored 18 points with eight rebounds for the Salukis. Marcus Bartley added 10 points.

Key Players
A. Cook
D. Lavender
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
8.0 Pts. Per Game 8.0
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
39.5 Field Goal % 52.4
36.3 Three Point % 28.1
64.6 Free Throw % 77.6
Team Stats
Points 52 55
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 25 21
Team 3 7
Assists 11 8
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 19 15
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 1 0
22
A. Fletcher G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
21
D. Smits C
11 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 14-14 282452
home team logo Valparaiso 13-14 243155
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 14-14 68.6 PPG 36.4 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Valparaiso 13-14 68.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
22
A. Fletcher G 15.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.5 APG 52.1 FG%
21
D. Smits C 12.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.8 APG 60.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
A. Fletcher G 18 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
21
D. Smits C 11 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
38.8 FG% 43.1
26.7 3PT FG% 27.3
55.6 FT% 57.1
S. Illinois
Valparaiso
Starters
D. Lavender
J. Sorolla
J. Freeman
R. Fazekas
D. Sackey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lavender 10 7 3 5/9 0/1 0/0 1 33 3 1 3 1 6
J. Sorolla 8 2 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 24 0 4 1 1 1
J. Freeman 8 3 0 3/8 0/1 2/6 2 32 2 0 2 0 3
R. Fazekas 6 2 0 2/5 1/2 1/2 3 26 0 1 1 0 2
D. Sackey 5 3 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 24 2 0 5 0 3
Starters
D. Lavender
J. Sorolla
J. Freeman
R. Fazekas
D. Sackey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lavender 10 7 3 5/9 0/1 0/0 1 33 3 1 3 1 6
J. Sorolla 8 2 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 24 0 4 1 1 1
J. Freeman 8 3 0 3/8 0/1 2/6 2 32 2 0 2 0 3
R. Fazekas 6 2 0 2/5 1/2 1/2 3 26 0 1 1 0 2
D. Sackey 5 3 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 24 2 0 5 0 3
Bench
D. Smits
J. Kiser
B. Evelyn
M. McMillan
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
M. Golder
L. Stalling
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smits 11 4 0 4/10 0/0 3/4 3 16 0 0 1 2 2
J. Kiser 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 4
B. Evelyn 3 0 1 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 0
M. McMillan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Golder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 25 8 22/51 3/11 8/14 16 200 7 6 15 4 21
