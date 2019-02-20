Watson scores 21 to lead Providence past St. John's 78-59
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Nate Watson tied his career high with 21 points as Providence topped St. John's 78-59 on Wednesday night.
Alpha Diallo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (15-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). Isaiah Jackson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Maliek White had 11 points for the home team.
LJ Figueroa had 16 points for the Red Storm (19-8, 7-7). Justin Simon added 10 points. Marcellus Earlington had 10 points.
The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. Providence defeated St. John's 70-56 on Feb. 9. Providence takes on Marquette at home on Saturday. St. John's faces Seton Hall at home on Saturday.
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|41.0
|35.3
|Three Point %
|35.0
|83.6
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|+ 2
|Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Justin Cole
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|18.0
|Jimmy Nichols Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Andrew Fonts
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|38.0
|Josh Roberts missed jump shot
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|48.0
|Jay Camus missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jimmy Nichols Jr.
|50.0
|+ 1
|David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|78
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|27-37 (73.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|44
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|25
|33
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|23
|13
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|St. John's 19-8
|79.3 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Providence 15-12
|71.2 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|14.3 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.9 APG
|52.3 FG%
|
0
|N. Watson C
|11.3 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.4 APG
|57.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Figueroa G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|N. Watson C
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|73.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|16
|4
|1
|7/19
|2/4
|0/4
|3
|30
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Simon
|10
|5
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|34
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|M. Heron
|8
|5
|0
|2/9
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|S. Ponds
|4
|3
|5
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Clark II
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|16
|4
|1
|7/19
|2/4
|0/4
|3
|30
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Simon
|10
|5
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|34
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|M. Heron
|8
|5
|0
|2/9
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|S. Ponds
|4
|3
|5
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Clark II
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Earlington
|10
|5
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|B. Trimble Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Keita
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Roberts
|2
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Camus
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cole
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Williams Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|31
|13
|22/61
|5/17
|10/18
|23
|200
|10
|4
|12
|6
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|21
|9
|0
|8/12
|0/0
|5/11
|1
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|A. Diallo
|16
|11
|3
|4/14
|0/1
|8/11
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|A. Reeves
|8
|5
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|5/5
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Duke
|6
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Ashton-Langford
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|21
|9
|0
|8/12
|0/0
|5/11
|1
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|A. Diallo
|16
|11
|3
|4/14
|0/1
|8/11
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|A. Reeves
|8
|5
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|5/5
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Duke
|6
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Ashton-Langford
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|11
|9
|5
|3/8
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|M. White
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|33
|4
|0
|5
|0
|3
|D. Edwards
|2
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Fonts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Nichols Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|42
|15
|22/51
|7/17
|27/37
|13
|200
|9
|3
|15
|9
|33
