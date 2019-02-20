STJOHN
St. John's
Red Storm
19-8
away team logo
59
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Wed Feb. 20
8:30pm
BONUS
78
TF 8
home team logo
PROV
Providence
Friars
15-12
ML: +107
PROV -1.5, O/U 142.5
ML: -127
STJOHN
PROV

No Text

Watson scores 21 to lead Providence past St. John's 78-59

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Nate Watson tied his career high with 21 points as Providence topped St. John's 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Alpha Diallo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (15-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). Isaiah Jackson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Maliek White had 11 points for the home team.

LJ Figueroa had 16 points for the Red Storm (19-8, 7-7). Justin Simon added 10 points. Marcellus Earlington had 10 points.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. Providence defeated St. John's 70-56 on Feb. 9. Providence takes on Marquette at home on Saturday. St. John's faces Seton Hall at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Ponds
A. Diallo
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
45.7 Field Goal % 41.0
35.3 Three Point % 35.0
83.6 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Justin Cole 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts 18.0
  Jimmy Nichols Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Shooting foul on Andrew Fonts 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 38.0
  Josh Roberts missed jump shot 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts 48.0
  Jay Camus missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jimmy Nichols Jr. 50.0
+ 1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
Team Stats
Points 59 78
Field Goals 22-61 (36.1%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 27-37 (73.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 44
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 25 33
Team 4 2
Assists 13 15
Steals 10 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 23 13
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
30
L. Figueroa G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
N. Watson C
21 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo St. John's 19-8 263359
home team logo Providence 15-12 344478
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 19-8 79.3 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Providence 15-12 71.2 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
30
L. Figueroa G 14.3 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.9 APG 52.3 FG%
0
N. Watson C 11.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.4 APG 57.6 FG%
Top Scorers
30
L. Figueroa G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
0
N. Watson C 21 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
36.1 FG% 43.1
29.4 3PT FG% 41.2
55.6 FT% 73.0
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
J. Simon
M. Heron
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 16 4 1 7/19 2/4 0/4 3 30 4 0 2 1 3
J. Simon 10 5 3 3/6 0/0 4/5 2 34 2 1 3 1 4
M. Heron 8 5 0 2/9 1/4 3/5 2 22 2 0 2 0 5
S. Ponds 4 3 5 2/9 0/3 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 3
M. Clark II 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 5 8 0 1 0 0 3
Bench
M. Earlington
B. Trimble Jr.
S. Keita
J. Roberts
J. Camus
J. Cole
G. Williams Jr.
E. Wright
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Earlington 10 5 0 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 11 0 1 0 2 3
B. Trimble Jr. 6 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 0 0
S. Keita 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 16 0 1 1 0 1
J. Roberts 2 4 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 2 2
J. Camus 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cole 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Williams Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 2 0 1
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 31 13 22/61 5/17 10/18 23 200 10 4 12 6 25
Providence
Starters
N. Watson
A. Diallo
A. Reeves
D. Duke
M. Ashton-Langford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Watson 21 9 0 8/12 0/0 5/11 1 35 1 1 2 4 5
A. Diallo 16 11 3 4/14 0/1 8/11 4 30 1 0 1 2 9
A. Reeves 8 5 1 1/4 1/2 5/5 1 27 1 0 1 0 5
D. Duke 6 2 2 1/3 0/1 4/4 0 30 0 0 3 0 2
M. Ashton-Langford 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
I. Jackson
M. White
D. Edwards
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Nichols Jr.
E. Holt
K. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Jackson 11 9 5 3/8 2/5 3/4 2 21 0 0 1 3 6
M. White 11 3 2 4/7 3/5 0/0 1 33 4 0 5 0 3
D. Edwards 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 12 1 0 0 0 2
A. Fonts 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0
K. Monroe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
J. Nichols Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 2 0 0 1
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 42 15 22/51 7/17 27/37 13 200 9 3 15 9 33
