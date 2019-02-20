WASHINGTON (AP) Maceo Jack had 20 points as George Washington defeated UMass 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Armel Potter had 19 points for George Washington (8-18, 4-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. DJ Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Justin Mazzulla had 12 points for the home team.

Carl Pierre had 14 points for the Minutemen (9-17, 2-11). Luwane Pipkins added 13 points. Tre Wood had seven assists.

George Washington matches up against VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on Saint Joseph's at home on Saturday.

---

---

