Jack scores 20 to carry George Washington past UMass 79-67
WASHINGTON (AP) Maceo Jack had 20 points as George Washington defeated UMass 79-67 on Wednesday night.
Armel Potter had 19 points for George Washington (8-18, 4-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. DJ Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Justin Mazzulla had 12 points for the home team.
Carl Pierre had 14 points for the Minutemen (9-17, 2-11). Luwane Pipkins added 13 points. Tre Wood had seven assists.
George Washington matches up against VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on Saint Joseph's at home on Saturday.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|34.6
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|29.0
|Three Point %
|27.1
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|70.4
|Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica
|0.0
|Sy Chatman missed layup
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Sy Chatman
|0.0
|Kieran Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Lost ball turnover on Shandon Brown, stolen by Tre Wood
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown
|14.0
|Kieran Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Unique McLean
|28.0
|DJ Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Tre Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Tre Wood made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|79
|Field Goals
|23-57 (40.4%)
|27-49 (55.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|31
|Offensive
|6
|2
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 9-17
|70.8 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|14.4 APG
|George Wash. 8-18
|64.2 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|40.4
|FG%
|55.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|14
|1
|1
|4/10
|4/9
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Diallo
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Baptiste
|6
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Clergeot
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|U. McLean
|2
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|14
|1
|1
|4/10
|4/9
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Diallo
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Baptiste
|6
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Clergeot
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|U. McLean
|2
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|13
|3
|2
|5/14
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Laurent
|8
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|S. Chatman
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|R. Holloway
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Wood
|4
|4
|7
|1/10
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|34
|3
|0
|5
|0
|4
|K. Hayward
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|27
|16
|23/57
|8/24
|13/16
|20
|200
|7
|1
|13
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jack
|20
|7
|1
|6/9
|3/5
|5/6
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|A. Potter
|19
|1
|4
|7/9
|0/0
|5/8
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|15
|6
|1
|5/12
|2/4
|3/6
|0
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Mazzulla
|12
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|6/6
|3
|33
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Langarica
|2
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jack
|20
|7
|1
|6/9
|3/5
|5/6
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|A. Potter
|19
|1
|4
|7/9
|0/0
|5/8
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|15
|6
|1
|5/12
|2/4
|3/6
|0
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Mazzulla
|12
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|6/6
|3
|33
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Langarica
|2
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Littles
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|M. Offurum
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mitola
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Toro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nolan Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|30
|11
|27/49
|5/11
|20/28
|15
|200
|7
|5
|9
|2
|28
-
PITT
GATECH63
69
2nd 28.0
-
STNFRD
ARIZST60
77
2nd 1:03 ESP2
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
2nd 3.0 ESPN
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
77
2nd 32.0 CBSSN
-
COLOST
SJST53
33
2nd 16:56
-
AF
FRESNO33
25
2nd 15:33 ATSN
-
CSN
LNGBCH52
39
2nd 15:42
-
UTAH
WASH3
0
1st 17:55 FS1
-
NMEX
UTAHST5
3
1st 16:59 ESPU
-
COLO
WASHST36
38
1st 0.0 PACN
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
6NEVADA
SDGST0
0146.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD