Jack scores 20 to carry George Washington past UMass 79-67

  • Feb 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Maceo Jack had 20 points as George Washington defeated UMass 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Armel Potter had 19 points for George Washington (8-18, 4-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. DJ Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Justin Mazzulla had 12 points for the home team.

Carl Pierre had 14 points for the Minutemen (9-17, 2-11). Luwane Pipkins added 13 points. Tre Wood had seven assists.

George Washington matches up against VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on Saint Joseph's at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Pipkins
2 G
J. Mazzulla
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
34.6 Field Goal % 41.1
29.0 Three Point % 27.1
80.5 Free Throw % 70.4
  Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica 0.0
  Sy Chatman missed layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Sy Chatman 0.0
  Kieran Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Lost ball turnover on Shandon Brown, stolen by Tre Wood 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown 14.0
  Kieran Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Unique McLean 28.0
  DJ Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Tre Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Tre Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
Team Stats
Points 67 79
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 31
Offensive 6 2
Defensive 21 28
Team 3 1
Assists 16 11
Steals 7 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
12
C. Pierre G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
14
M. Jack G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 9-17 254267
home team logo George Wash. 8-18 384179
GWASH +2.5, O/U 133
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 9-17 70.8 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo George Wash. 8-18 64.2 PPG 35.6 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
12
C. Pierre G 11.3 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.3 APG 42.4 FG%
14
M. Jack G 10.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.8 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
12
C. Pierre G 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
14
M. Jack G 20 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
40.4 FG% 55.1
33.3 3PT FG% 45.5
81.3 FT% 71.4
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
D. Baptiste
K. Clergeot
U. McLean
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 14 1 1 4/10 4/9 2/2 3 33 0 0 0 0 1
S. Diallo 7 3 1 3/5 0/1 1/2 4 17 1 0 0 0 3
D. Baptiste 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/1 3 20 0 0 1 1 4
K. Clergeot 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
U. McLean 2 5 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 1 4
George Wash.
Starters
M. Jack
A. Potter
D. Williams
J. Mazzulla
J. Langarica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jack 20 7 1 6/9 3/5 5/6 3 35 0 0 1 1 6
A. Potter 19 1 4 7/9 0/0 5/8 0 29 0 0 0 0 1
D. Williams 15 6 1 5/12 2/4 3/6 0 36 1 0 2 0 6
J. Mazzulla 12 3 3 3/8 0/1 6/6 3 33 2 1 3 0 3
J. Langarica 2 5 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 2 1 0 5
