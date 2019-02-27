Deas leads La Salle past Davidson 79-69
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Isiah Deas scored a career-high 25 points as La Salle got past Davidson 79-69 on Wednesday night. Traci Carter added 24 points for the Explorers. Carter also had six rebounds for the Explorers.
Saul Phiri had 14 points for La Salle (9-18, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ed Croswell added 11 rebounds.
Kellan Grady had 21 points for the Wildcats (20-8, 11-4). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.
La Salle plays Saint Joseph's on the road on Saturday. Davidson plays Fordham at home on Saturday.
---
---
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|45.4
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|34.3
|Three Point %
|34.4
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|84.7
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|79
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|13-28 (46.4%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|19
|22
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|45.8
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|46.4
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|21
|5
|1
|8/16
|2/7
|3/6
|2
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Gudmundsson
|19
|7
|6
|7/19
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|L. Brajkovic
|12
|4
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|L. Frampton
|6
|5
|3
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|K. Pritchett
|3
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Deas
|25
|2
|3
|9/22
|4/12
|3/3
|1
|37
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|T. Carter
|24
|6
|3
|9/11
|4/4
|2/2
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|S. Phiri
|14
|3
|3
|5/8
|4/6
|0/2
|2
|28
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|D. Beatty
|7
|1
|5
|2/8
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Croswell
|2
|11
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|2
|2
|3
|8
