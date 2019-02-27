DAVID
Deas leads La Salle past Davidson 79-69

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Isiah Deas scored a career-high 25 points as La Salle got past Davidson 79-69 on Wednesday night. Traci Carter added 24 points for the Explorers. Carter also had six rebounds for the Explorers.

Saul Phiri had 14 points for La Salle (9-18, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ed Croswell added 11 rebounds.

Kellan Grady had 21 points for the Wildcats (20-8, 11-4). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.

La Salle plays Saint Joseph's on the road on Saturday. Davidson plays Fordham at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
P. Powell
0 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
45.4 Field Goal % 41.7
34.3 Three Point % 34.4
81.8 Free Throw % 84.7
  Defensive rebound by La Salle 16.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Frampton 26.0
  Saul Phiri missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Saul Phiri missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Carter Collins 26.0
+ 2 Kellan Grady made layup 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Frampton 41.0
  Jared Kimbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Jared Kimbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Carter Collins 41.0
Team Stats
Points 69 79
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 13-28 (46.4%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 19 22
Team 3 4
Assists 14 17
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
K. Grady G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
I. Deas G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 20-8 294069
home team logo La Salle 9-18 384179
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 20-8 71.5 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo La Salle 9-18 68.5 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
31
K. Grady G 16.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.9 APG 45.2 FG%
10
I. Deas G 11.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.8 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
31
K. Grady G 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
10
I. Deas G 25 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
45.8 FG% 48.3
35.7 3PT FG% 46.4
55.6 FT% 72.7
Bench
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
M. Wynter
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 8 2 0 3/6 2/3 0/1 5 21 1 0 0 0 2
D. Kovacevic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wynter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Jones 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 2 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 27 14 27/59 10/28 5/9 13 200 4 3 8 8 19
Bench
M. Brookins
J. Kimbrough
C. Mosely
P. Powell
S. Spencer
C. Sullivan
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Brookins 4 4 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 3 1
J. Kimbrough 3 6 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 23 2 2 0 3 3
C. Mosely 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
P. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 33 17 29/60 13/28 8/11 14 200 5 7 8 11 22
