Jerome, Hunter lead No. 2 Virginia's rout of Ga. Tech, 81-51
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Ty Jerome scored 19 points, De'Andre Hunter had 18 and No. 2 Virginia took command with a 25-4 first-half run and beat reeling Georgia Tech 81-51 on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 11-7 before a 3-pointer by Braxton Key sparked the eight-minute surge. Hunter had nine points, Kyle Guy six and Jerome five in the burst. Virginia's lead was 41-22 at halftime and 51-24 after a 10-2 run to start the second half as the Cavaliers won their fifth in a row in the series. Guy added 11 points and three others had eight.
Jose Alvarado scored 12 and James Banks III had 11 for the Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-12), who lost for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Georgia Tech also got a full dose of Virginia's all-around efficiency as the Cavaliers shot 55.6 percent (30 of 54), made nine 3-pointers and limited the Yellow Jackets to just five 3-pointers (in 17 attempts) and 37.5 percent shooting overall (21 of 56).
BIG PICTURE
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are very young with only two seniors on the roster, and neither Abdoulaye Gueye nor Brandon Ashton contributed much until Gueye made a few baby hooks in the second half. In Josh Pastner's third season as coach, the turnover has been significant, but the results have been slow to follow.
Virginia: Coach Tony Bennett went with a new starting five of freshman guard Kihei Clark, Jerome, Guy, Hunter and Mamadi Diakite. It's the third game in a row Bennett has juggled combinations, with Jack Salt and Braxton Key also getting starts in that span. Salt had started every ACC game before Wednesday night.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are home for a game against Boston College on Sunday.
Virginia: The Cavaliers remain at home and face Pittsburgh on Saturday.
---
---
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|28.6
|Three Point %
|40.5
|77.2
|Free Throw %
|73.4
|Offensive rebound by Jay Huff
|26.0
|Marco Anthony missed jump shot
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann
|53.0
|Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|+ 2
|Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Marco Anthony
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by Marco Anthony
|1:13
|Evan Cole missed hook shot
|1:15
|Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia
|1:26
|Offensive rebound by Virginia
|1:26
|Marco Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Cole
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Marco Anthony
|1:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|81
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|30-54 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|41
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|15
|29
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|7
|17
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 12-17
|65.2 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.4 APG
|2 Virginia 25-2
|71.5 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Alvarado G
|12.6 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|3.3 APG
|39.4 FG%
|
11
|T. Jerome G
|12.8 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|5.1 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Alvarado G
|12 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|T. Jerome G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|52.9
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Alvarado
|12
|0
|4
|5/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Banks III
|11
|7
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Devoe
|10
|0
|1
|4/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|M. Wright
|6
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|28
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|K. Sjolund
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Alvarado
|12
|0
|4
|5/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Banks III
|11
|7
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Devoe
|10
|0
|1
|4/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|M. Wright
|6
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|28
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|K. Sjolund
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gueye
|6
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Cole
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B. Alston
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Phillips
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Haywood II
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Ogbonda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|20
|7
|21/56
|5/17
|4/7
|13
|200
|4
|3
|7
|5
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jerome
|19
|5
|4
|8/13
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Hunter
|18
|4
|3
|6/10
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Guy
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Clark
|8
|3
|6
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Diakite
|7
|8
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jerome
|19
|5
|4
|8/13
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Hunter
|18
|4
|3
|6/10
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Guy
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Clark
|8
|3
|6
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Diakite
|7
|8
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|8
|6
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|2/4
|0
|22
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|J. Huff
|8
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|M. Anthony
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Salt
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|F. Badocchi
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Nixon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stattmann
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|37
|17
|30/54
|9/17
|12/17
|9
|200
|3
|5
|7
|8
|29
