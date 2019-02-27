GATECH
UVA

No Text

Jerome, Hunter lead No. 2 Virginia's rout of Ga. Tech, 81-51

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Ty Jerome scored 19 points, De'Andre Hunter had 18 and No. 2 Virginia took command with a 25-4 first-half run and beat reeling Georgia Tech 81-51 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 11-7 before a 3-pointer by Braxton Key sparked the eight-minute surge. Hunter had nine points, Kyle Guy six and Jerome five in the burst. Virginia's lead was 41-22 at halftime and 51-24 after a 10-2 run to start the second half as the Cavaliers won their fifth in a row in the series. Guy added 11 points and three others had eight.

Jose Alvarado scored 12 and James Banks III had 11 for the Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-12), who lost for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Georgia Tech also got a full dose of Virginia's all-around efficiency as the Cavaliers shot 55.6 percent (30 of 54), made nine 3-pointers and limited the Yellow Jackets to just five 3-pointers (in 17 attempts) and 37.5 percent shooting overall (21 of 56).

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are very young with only two seniors on the roster, and neither Abdoulaye Gueye nor Brandon Ashton contributed much until Gueye made a few baby hooks in the second half. In Josh Pastner's third season as coach, the turnover has been significant, but the results have been slow to follow.

Virginia: Coach Tony Bennett went with a new starting five of freshman guard Kihei Clark, Jerome, Guy, Hunter and Mamadi Diakite. It's the third game in a row Bennett has juggled combinations, with Jack Salt and Braxton Key also getting starts in that span. Salt had started every ACC game before Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are home for a game against Boston College on Sunday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers remain at home and face Pittsburgh on Saturday.

---

Follow Hank Kurz Jr. on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Alvarado
10 G
T. Jerome
11 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
39.6 Field Goal % 43.6
28.6 Three Point % 40.5
77.2 Free Throw % 73.4
  Offensive rebound by Jay Huff 26.0
  Marco Anthony missed jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann 53.0
  Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
+ 2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Marco Anthony 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Marco Anthony 1:13
  Evan Cole missed hook shot 1:15
  Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Virginia 1:26
  Marco Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Cole 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Marco Anthony 1:55
Team Stats
Points 51 81
Field Goals 21-56 (37.5%) 30-54 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 41
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 15 29
Team 1 4
Assists 7 17
Steals 4 3
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Alvarado G
12 PTS, 4 AST
home team logo
11
T. Jerome G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 12-17 222951
home team logo 2 Virginia 25-2 414081
UVA -18.5, O/U 120
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
UVA -18.5, O/U 120
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 12-17 65.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 2 Virginia 25-2 71.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
10
J. Alvarado G 12.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.3 APG 39.4 FG%
11
T. Jerome G 12.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.1 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Alvarado G 12 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
11
T. Jerome G 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
37.5 FG% 55.6
29.4 3PT FG% 52.9
57.1 FT% 70.6
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Alvarado
J. Banks III
M. Devoe
M. Wright
K. Sjolund
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Alvarado 12 0 4 5/11 2/4 0/0 3 37 1 0 0 0 0
J. Banks III 11 7 0 4/9 0/0 3/3 1 30 0 0 0 1 6
M. Devoe 10 0 1 4/8 2/6 0/0 0 32 0 1 2 0 0
M. Wright 6 7 1 3/7 0/1 0/2 2 28 2 1 2 2 5
K. Sjolund 5 3 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 1 2
Starters
J. Alvarado
J. Banks III
M. Devoe
M. Wright
K. Sjolund
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Alvarado 12 0 4 5/11 2/4 0/0 3 37 1 0 0 0 0
J. Banks III 11 7 0 4/9 0/0 3/3 1 30 0 0 0 1 6
M. Devoe 10 0 1 4/8 2/6 0/0 0 32 0 1 2 0 0
M. Wright 6 7 1 3/7 0/1 0/2 2 28 2 1 2 2 5
K. Sjolund 5 3 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
A. Gueye
E. Cole
B. Alston
S. Phillips
C. Haywood II
K. Moore
S. Ogbonda
S. Medlock
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gueye 6 1 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 1 0
E. Cole 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 1 0 0 1
B. Alston 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
S. Phillips 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
C. Haywood II 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 20 7 21/56 5/17 4/7 13 200 4 3 7 5 15
Virginia
Starters
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
K. Guy
K. Clark
M. Diakite
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jerome 19 5 4 8/13 1/2 2/4 0 26 0 0 1 1 4
D. Hunter 18 4 3 6/10 1/4 5/5 2 29 0 0 2 1 3
K. Guy 11 2 1 3/9 3/6 2/2 0 31 1 0 1 0 2
K. Clark 8 3 6 3/3 2/2 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 3
M. Diakite 7 8 1 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 3 0 2 6
Starters
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
K. Guy
K. Clark
M. Diakite
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jerome 19 5 4 8/13 1/2 2/4 0 26 0 0 1 1 4
D. Hunter 18 4 3 6/10 1/4 5/5 2 29 0 0 2 1 3
K. Guy 11 2 1 3/9 3/6 2/2 0 31 1 0 1 0 2
K. Clark 8 3 6 3/3 2/2 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 3
M. Diakite 7 8 1 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 3 0 2 6
Bench
B. Key
J. Huff
M. Anthony
J. Salt
F. Badocchi
J. Nixon
K. Stattmann
A. Katstra
F. Caffaro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 8 6 1 2/5 2/3 2/4 0 22 2 0 2 2 4
J. Huff 8 4 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 2 2
M. Anthony 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
J. Salt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 0 1
F. Badocchi 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Nixon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stattmann 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 37 17 30/54 9/17 12/17 9 200 3 5 7 8 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores