Fletcher carries S. Illinois over Evansville 98-91

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Armon Fletcher matched his career high with 34 points as Southern Illinois topped Evansville 98-91 on Wednesday night.

Sean Lloyd Jr. had 19 points for Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Eric McGill added 15 points. Aaron Cook had 12 points and six rebounds for the visitors.

The 98 points were a season best for Southern Illinois.

Evansville put up 55 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Shea Feehan had 17 points for the Purple Aces (10-20, 4-13), who have now lost seven consecutive games. K.J. Riley added 16 points. Marty Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Evansville 78-73 on Feb. 9. Southern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Illinois State at home on Saturday. Evansville finishes out the regular season against Valparaiso on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Cook
K. Riley
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
40.3 Field Goal % 42.3
35.8 Three Point % 16.0
65.1 Free Throw % 73.1
+ 2 Evan Kuhlman made reverse layup, assist by K.J. Riley 7.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 17.0
  K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Thik Bol 27.0
+ 1 Sean Lloyd Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
Team Stats
Points 98 91
Field Goals 35-58 (60.3%) 29-58 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 18-28 (64.3%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 31
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 29 25
Team 2 1
Assists 12 14
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
22
A. Fletcher G
34 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
S. Feehan G
17 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 16-14 504898
home team logo Evansville 10-20 365591
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd Jr.
E. McGill
A. Cook
R. Stradnieks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 34 8 1 12/21 4/8 6/6 2 37 2 0 3 2 6
S. Lloyd Jr. 19 3 2 8/8 1/1 2/4 2 33 0 0 2 0 3
E. McGill 15 4 1 5/5 3/3 2/6 4 26 1 0 0 0 4
A. Cook 12 6 2 4/8 0/2 4/5 4 36 0 0 2 1 5
R. Stradnieks 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
K. Pippen
M. Bartley
T. Bol
D. Beane
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Pippen 9 2 2 3/4 0/0 3/4 5 18 0 2 3 0 2
M. Bartley 7 1 2 2/4 2/3 1/3 2 16 1 0 0 0 1
T. Bol 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 3
D. Beane 0 4 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 4
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 32 12 35/58 10/19 18/28 20 200 5 3 10 3 29
Evansville
Starters
K. Riley
M. Hill
E. Kuhlman
D. Chatkevicius
J. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Riley 16 2 3 4/10 1/3 7/12 4 30 0 0 5 0 2
M. Hill 14 7 5 6/14 2/7 0/1 2 30 1 1 1 2 5
E. Kuhlman 13 5 1 5/8 3/4 0/0 4 25 0 0 2 0 5
D. Chatkevicius 11 10 2 2/4 0/0 7/9 3 30 3 3 3 1 9
J. Hall 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
S. Feehan
N. Frederking
S. Givance
D. Straub
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Williams
J. Newton
J. Chestnut
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Feehan 17 0 2 5/9 3/6 4/4 5 29 0 0 0 0 0
N. Frederking 11 4 0 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 1 3
S. Givance 7 0 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 12 1 0 0 0 0
D. Straub 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chestnut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 30 14 29/58 13/29 20/28 21 200 5 4 11 5 25
