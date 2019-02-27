Fletcher carries S. Illinois over Evansville 98-91
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Armon Fletcher matched his career high with 34 points as Southern Illinois topped Evansville 98-91 on Wednesday night.
Sean Lloyd Jr. had 19 points for Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Eric McGill added 15 points. Aaron Cook had 12 points and six rebounds for the visitors.
The 98 points were a season best for Southern Illinois.
Evansville put up 55 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Shea Feehan had 17 points for the Purple Aces (10-20, 4-13), who have now lost seven consecutive games. K.J. Riley added 16 points. Marty Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Evansville 78-73 on Feb. 9. Southern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Illinois State at home on Saturday. Evansville finishes out the regular season against Valparaiso on the road on Saturday.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|40.3
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|35.8
|Three Point %
|16.0
|65.1
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|+ 2
|Evan Kuhlman made reverse layup, assist by K.J. Riley
|7.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|17.0
|K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Evan Kuhlman
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Thik Bol
|27.0
|+ 1
|Sean Lloyd Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|91
|Field Goals
|35-58 (60.3%)
|29-58 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-19 (52.6%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-28 (64.3%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|31
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|29
|25
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 16-14
|67.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Evansville 10-20
|69.6 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|15.3 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.4 APG
|52.4 FG%
|
21
|S. Feehan G
|9.6 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|37.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Fletcher G
|34 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|S. Feehan G
|17 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|60.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|44.8
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|34
|8
|1
|12/21
|4/8
|6/6
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|19
|3
|2
|8/8
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. McGill
|15
|4
|1
|5/5
|3/3
|2/6
|4
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Cook
|12
|6
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|R. Stradnieks
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|34
|8
|1
|12/21
|4/8
|6/6
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|19
|3
|2
|8/8
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. McGill
|15
|4
|1
|5/5
|3/3
|2/6
|4
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Cook
|12
|6
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|R. Stradnieks
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pippen
|9
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|18
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|M. Bartley
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Bol
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Beane
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|32
|12
|35/58
|10/19
|18/28
|20
|200
|5
|3
|10
|3
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|16
|2
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|7/12
|4
|30
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Hill
|14
|7
|5
|6/14
|2/7
|0/1
|2
|30
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|E. Kuhlman
|13
|5
|1
|5/8
|3/4
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Chatkevicius
|11
|10
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|7/9
|3
|30
|3
|3
|3
|1
|9
|J. Hall
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|16
|2
|3
|4/10
|1/3
|7/12
|4
|30
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Hill
|14
|7
|5
|6/14
|2/7
|0/1
|2
|30
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|E. Kuhlman
|13
|5
|1
|5/8
|3/4
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Chatkevicius
|11
|10
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|7/9
|3
|30
|3
|3
|3
|1
|9
|J. Hall
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Feehan
|17
|0
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|4/4
|5
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Frederking
|11
|4
|0
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. Givance
|7
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Straub
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labinowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chestnut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|30
|14
|29/58
|13/29
|20/28
|21
|200
|5
|4
|11
|5
|25
