Kennell scores 20 to lead Bradley past Valparaiso 67-42
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Nate Kennell had a season-high 20 points as Bradley rolled past Valparaiso 67-42 on Wednesday night.
Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for Bradley (17-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Darrell Brown added 10 points. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had eight rebounds and seven assists for the home team.
The Crusaders' 26.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Bradley opponent this season.
Valparaiso put up 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Derrik Smits had 12 points for the Crusaders (14-16, 7-10). Javon Freeman-Liberty added seven rebounds. John Kiser had seven rebounds.
The Braves leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Bradley 61-50 on Jan. 8. Bradley finishes out the regular season against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso finishes out the regular season against Evansville at home on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|51.1
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|26.5
|Three Point %
|45.7
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|Defensive rebound by Ari Boya
|18.0
|John Kiser missed free throw
|18.0
|Personal foul on Peter Hanley
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Valparaiso
|17.0
|Daniel Sackey missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya
|19.0
|+ 1
|Peter Hanley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Peter Hanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn
|28.0
|+ 3
|Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey
|54.0
|+ 2
|Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made driving dunk, assist by Darrell Brown
|1:14
|Bad pass turnover on Deion Lavender, stolen by Darrell Brown
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|67
|Field Goals
|15-56 (26.8%)
|24-48 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-22 (9.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|35
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|23
|30
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 13-16
|67.9 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Bradley 17-13
|67.5 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|D. Smits C
|12.4 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|0.8 APG
|59.7 FG%
|
25
|N. Kennell G
|9.1 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.9 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Smits C
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|N. Kennell G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|26.8
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|9.1
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman
|8
|7
|2
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|D. Lavender
|4
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Sorolla
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Kiser
|3
|7
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|M. Golder
|2
|4
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smits
|12
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Evelyn
|5
|2
|3
|1/9
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|23
|3
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. McMillan
|2
|1
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Sackey
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Fazekas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stalling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|33
|9
|15/56
|2/22
|10/13
|17
|200
|4
|1
|12
|10
|23
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|20
|4
|0
|7/11
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|E. Childs
|18
|8
|0
|8/11
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|D. Brown
|10
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|30
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Henry
|4
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Boya
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|K. Bar
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hodgson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Brummett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|67
|34
|16
|24/48
|7/20
|12/17
|14
|200
|7
|7
|9
|4
|30
