VALPO
Valparaiso
Crusaders
13-16
away team logo
42
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 27
8:00pm
BONUS
67
TF 9
home team logo
BRAD
Bradley
Braves
17-13
ML: +190
BRAD -5.5, O/U 125.5
ML: -226
VALPO
BRAD

No Text

Kennell scores 20 to lead Bradley past Valparaiso 67-42

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Nate Kennell had a season-high 20 points as Bradley rolled past Valparaiso 67-42 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for Bradley (17-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Darrell Brown added 10 points. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had eight rebounds and seven assists for the home team.

The Crusaders' 26.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Bradley opponent this season.

Valparaiso put up 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Derrik Smits had 12 points for the Crusaders (14-16, 7-10). Javon Freeman-Liberty added seven rebounds. John Kiser had seven rebounds.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Bradley 61-50 on Jan. 8. Bradley finishes out the regular season against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso finishes out the regular season against Evansville at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lavender
D. Brown
5 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
51.1 Field Goal % 40.2
26.5 Three Point % 45.7
74.2 Free Throw % 72.2
  Defensive rebound by Ari Boya 18.0
  John Kiser missed free throw 18.0
  Personal foul on Peter Hanley 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Valparaiso 17.0
  Daniel Sackey missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya 19.0
+ 1 Peter Hanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Peter Hanley made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn 28.0
+ 3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 54.0
+ 2 Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made driving dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 1:14
  Bad pass turnover on Deion Lavender, stolen by Darrell Brown 1:21
Team Stats
Points 42 67
Field Goals 15-56 (26.8%) 24-48 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-22 (9.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 35
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 23 30
Team 3 1
Assists 9 16
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
21
D. Smits C
12 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
25
N. Kennell G
20 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 13-16 222042
home team logo Bradley 17-13 313667
BRAD -5.5, O/U 125.5
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
BRAD -5.5, O/U 125.5
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 13-16 67.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Bradley 17-13 67.5 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
21
D. Smits C 12.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.8 APG 59.7 FG%
25
N. Kennell G 9.1 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.9 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
21
D. Smits C 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
25
N. Kennell G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
26.8 FG% 50.0
9.1 3PT FG% 35.0
76.9 FT% 70.6
Valparaiso
Starters
J. Freeman
D. Lavender
J. Sorolla
J. Kiser
M. Golder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman 8 7 2 3/9 0/3 2/2 2 36 0 0 1 2 5
D. Lavender 4 5 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 0 5
J. Sorolla 4 2 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 1 1 0 2
J. Kiser 3 7 0 1/4 1/3 0/1 0 27 1 0 1 2 5
M. Golder 2 4 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 2 2
Starters
J. Freeman
D. Lavender
J. Sorolla
J. Kiser
M. Golder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman 8 7 2 3/9 0/3 2/2 2 36 0 0 1 2 5
D. Lavender 4 5 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 0 5
J. Sorolla 4 2 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 1 1 0 2
J. Kiser 3 7 0 1/4 1/3 0/1 0 27 1 0 1 2 5
M. Golder 2 4 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 2 2
Bench
D. Smits
B. Evelyn
M. McMillan
D. Sackey
R. Fazekas
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
L. Stalling
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smits 12 2 0 4/6 0/0 4/6 4 22 0 0 1 2 0
B. Evelyn 5 2 3 1/9 1/6 2/2 3 23 3 0 4 1 1
M. McMillan 2 1 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
D. Sackey 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 2
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 33 9 15/56 2/22 10/13 17 200 4 1 12 10 23
Bradley
Starters
A. Pittman
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. van Bree
P. Hanley
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Pittman 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 3 8 7 1/6 0/4 1/2 1 33 2 0 1 1 7
L. van Bree 3 3 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 19 0 1 0 1 2
P. Hanley 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
L. Lundy 2 2 2 0/3 0/3 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
A. Pittman
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
L. van Bree
P. Hanley
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Pittman 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 3 8 7 1/6 0/4 1/2 1 33 2 0 1 1 7
L. van Bree 3 3 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 19 0 1 0 1 2
P. Hanley 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
L. Lundy 2 2 2 0/3 0/3 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
N. Kennell
E. Childs
D. Brown
J. Henry
A. Boya
K. Bar
J. Hodgson
A. Brummett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 20 4 0 7/11 3/6 3/4 1 30 0 1 0 0 4
E. Childs 18 8 0 8/11 2/2 0/0 2 23 1 1 2 0 8
D. Brown 10 2 3 3/5 1/3 3/3 3 30 2 0 4 0 2
J. Henry 4 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 2 0 1 1 2
A. Boya 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 6 0 2 0 0 2
K. Bar 0 1 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 2 1 0 1
J. Hodgson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Brummett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Total 67 34 16 24/48 7/20 12/17 14 200 7 7 9 4 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores