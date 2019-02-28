WYO
FRESNO

Huggins scores 30 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 71-60

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Braxton Huggins had 30 points as Fresno State got past Wyoming 71-60 on Wednesday night.

Deshon Taylor had 16 points for Fresno State (20-8, 11-5 Mountain West Conference). Nate Grimes added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sam Bittner had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Justin James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (6-22, 2-13), who have now lost five straight games. Trace Young added 10 points. Brandon Porter had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Fresno State defeated Wyoming 75-62 on Jan. 30. Fresno State takes on San Diego State on the road next Wednesday. Wyoming takes on Air Force at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
J. James
D. Taylor
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
40.6 Field Goal % 44.4
28.3 Three Point % 40.1
75.6 Free Throw % 76.4
  Offensive rebound by Noah Blackwell 3.0
  Deshon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 3 Brandon Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Thompson 36.0
  Turnover on Deshon Taylor 52.0
  Offensive foul on Deshon Taylor 52.0
+ 2 Justin James made jump shot 1:15
  Offensive rebound by Justin James 1:15
  Justin James missed layup 1:15
+ 1 Braxton Huggins made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:38
+ 1 Braxton Huggins made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:38
  Braxton Huggins missed 1st of 3 free throws 1:38
Team Stats
Points 60 71
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 24-65 (36.9%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 12-41 (29.3%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 6 15
Defensive 26 26
Team 1 0
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 10
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 18 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. James G
27 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
4
B. Huggins G
30 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Wyoming 6-22 293160
home team logo Fresno State 20-8 383371
FRESNO -17, O/U 133
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Wyoming 6-22 64.1 PPG 33.5 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo Fresno State 20-8 75.5 PPG 38.6 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
1
J. James G 21.4 PPG 8.5 RPG 4.4 APG 40.6 FG%
4
B. Huggins G 19.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.7 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. James G 27 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
4
B. Huggins G 30 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
42.3 FG% 36.9
33.3 3PT FG% 29.3
61.5 FT% 73.3
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
T. Taylor
H. Thompson
A. Banks
J. Hendricks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 27 10 6 12/26 1/6 2/5 0 39 0 0 5 3 7
T. Taylor 6 1 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 23 1 0 1 0 1
H. Thompson 2 3 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 29 0 4 1 0 3
A. Banks 2 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 4 24 1 0 0 0 3
J. Hendricks 0 6 0 0/6 0/3 0/0 2 36 0 0 0 1 5
Bench
B. Porter
T. Young
J. Naughton
H. Fornstrom
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
B. Belt
T. Johnson
K. Henry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Porter 10 4 0 3/4 2/3 2/2 2 16 2 0 2 1 3
T. Young 10 3 0 3/8 3/6 1/2 5 18 1 0 3 1 2
J. Naughton 3 1 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 3 11 0 0 0 0 1
H. Fornstrom 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 32 11 22/52 8/24 8/13 18 200 5 4 12 6 26
Fresno State
Starters
B. Huggins
D. Taylor
N. Grimes
S. Bittner
N. Blackwell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Huggins 30 6 4 9/21 8/19 4/5 1 36 2 0 1 1 5
D. Taylor 16 5 5 6/14 2/7 2/3 3 40 1 1 3 1 4
N. Grimes 15 14 0 6/9 0/1 3/5 3 27 0 2 2 6 8
S. Bittner 5 8 3 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 38 3 0 1 3 5
N. Blackwell 3 4 2 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 31 1 1 2 2 2
Bench
A. Agau
N. Williams
C. Gray
J. McWilliams
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Agau 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 2 2
N. Williams 0 0 1 0/5 0/5 0/0 2 14 1 0 0 0 0
C. Gray 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
J. McWilliams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 41 15 24/65 12/41 11/15 12 200 10 4 9 15 26
