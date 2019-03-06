Cobb, Raut lead Fordham over George Washington 67-56
NEW YORK (AP) Jalen Cobb had 15 points to lead five Fordham players in double figures as the Rams got past George Washington 67-56 on Wednesday night. Ivan Raut added 14 points for the Rams. Ty Perry chipped in 13, Chuba Ohams scored 11 and Nick Honor had 10. Perry also had seven rebounds for the Rams, while Ohams posted nine rebounds and four blocks.
Justin Mazzulla had 12 points for the Colonials (8-22, 4-13 Atlantic 10 Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Justin Williams added 11 points and six rebounds. DJ Williams had eight rebounds.
Maceo Jack, who was second on the Colonials in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 16).
The Rams evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. George Washington defeated Fordham 79-61 on Jan. 30. Fordham (12-18, 3-14), which snapped its four-game losing streak, finishes out the regular season against La Salle on the road on Saturday. George Washington finishes out the regular season against George Mason at home on Saturday.
|37.2
|Min. Per Game
|37.2
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|37.4
|27.1
|Three Point %
|34.0
|67.8
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|+ 3
|Adam Mitola made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shandon Brown
|23.0
|+ 1
|Ty Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Ty Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on DJ Williams
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
|38.0
|Maceo Jack missed jump shot
|40.0
|Nick Honor missed free throw
|48.0
|Personal foul on Armel Potter
|48.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Justin Mazzulla
|56.0
|+ 1
|Ty Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Ty Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|67
|Field Goals
|21-65 (32.3%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|10-29 (34.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|37
|Offensive
|14
|5
|Defensive
|33
|31
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|7
|17
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|4
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 8-22
|63.8 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Fordham 12-18
|66.7 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Mazzulla G
|9.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
2
|J. Cobb G
|9.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|37.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Mazzulla G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|J. Cobb G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|32.3
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|34.5
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mazzulla
|12
|5
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|1/4
|2
|36
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|D. Williams
|8
|8
|1
|4/15
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Langarica
|8
|15
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|6
|9
|A. Potter
|7
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|2/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Jack
|5
|6
|1
|2/16
|1/7
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
