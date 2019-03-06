GWASH
Cobb, Raut lead Fordham over George Washington 67-56

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Jalen Cobb had 15 points to lead five Fordham players in double figures as the Rams got past George Washington 67-56 on Wednesday night. Ivan Raut added 14 points for the Rams. Ty Perry chipped in 13, Chuba Ohams scored 11 and Nick Honor had 10. Perry also had seven rebounds for the Rams, while Ohams posted nine rebounds and four blocks.

Justin Mazzulla had 12 points for the Colonials (8-22, 4-13 Atlantic 10 Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Justin Williams added 11 points and six rebounds. DJ Williams had eight rebounds.

Maceo Jack, who was second on the Colonials in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 16).

The Rams evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. George Washington defeated Fordham 79-61 on Jan. 30. Fordham (12-18, 3-14), which snapped its four-game losing streak, finishes out the regular season against La Salle on the road on Saturday. George Washington finishes out the regular season against George Mason at home on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Mazzulla
N. Honor
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
41.3 Field Goal % 37.4
27.1 Three Point % 34.0
67.8 Free Throw % 78.6
Team Stats
Points 56 67
Field Goals 21-65 (32.3%) 21-58 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 37
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 33 31
Team 3 1
Assists 7 17
Steals 2 7
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 9 4
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
George Wash.
Starters
J. Mazzulla
D. Williams
J. Langarica
A. Potter
M. Jack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mazzulla 12 5 2 5/11 1/4 1/4 2 36 1 1 3 1 4
D. Williams 8 8 1 4/15 0/2 0/0 1 35 1 0 1 2 6
J. Langarica 8 15 0 3/8 0/1 2/2 3 35 0 1 1 6 9
A. Potter 7 3 1 2/6 1/2 2/4 1 23 0 0 1 0 3
M. Jack 5 6 1 2/16 1/7 0/0 4 27 0 0 1 1 5
Bench
J. Williams
A. Mitola
T. Nolan Jr.
M. Littles
M. Offurum
S. Brown
L. Sasser
A. Toro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 11 6 0 4/7 1/1 2/2 2 22 0 0 1 4 2
A. Mitola 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
T. Nolan Jr. 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 5 0 0 0 0 1
M. Littles 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
M. Offurum 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Brown 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 47 7 21/65 5/18 9/14 16 200 2 2 9 14 33
Fordham
Starters
J. Cobb
I. Raut
C. Ohams
N. Honor
C. Downing
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cobb 15 3 3 4/9 4/9 3/4 2 34 1 1 2 0 3
I. Raut 14 3 1 5/9 4/7 0/0 2 33 1 0 0 0 3
C. Ohams 11 9 2 4/10 0/0 3/3 3 34 2 4 1 1 8
N. Honor 10 6 6 5/14 0/6 0/1 1 37 1 0 1 1 5
C. Downing 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
T. Perry
O. Eyisi
M. Williams
L. Skoric
E. Gazi
J. Bunting
D. Pekarek
A. Portley
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
C. Austin
L. Radovich
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 13 7 4 2/8 2/7 7/10 0 24 2 1 0 0 7
O. Eyisi 2 7 1 0/5 0/0 2/4 4 19 0 1 0 2 5
M. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
L. Skoric 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 1 0
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bunting - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pekarek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Portley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 36 17 21/58 10/29 15/23 14 200 7 7 4 5 31
