Charleston Southern beats Winthrop 77-63 in Big South

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Christian Keeling scored 25 points as Charleston Southern defeated Winthrop 77-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tourney on Thursday. Dontrell Shuler added 22 points for the Buccaneers.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 16 points for Charleston Southern (17-14). Travis McConico added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Bjorn Broman had 18 points for the Eagles (18-12). Nych Smith added 14 points and six rebounds. Micheal Anumba had 10 points.

---

Key Players
C. Keeling
N. Smith
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
46.3 Field Goal % 46.1
38.9 Three Point % 33.9
78.9 Free Throw % 76.6
Team Stats
Points 77 63
Field Goals 29-59 (49.2%) 20-59 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 12-23 (52.2%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 7-17 (41.2%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 39
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 29 26
Team 1 2
Assists 17 15
Steals 13 9
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 1 1
Charleston So.
Starters
C. Keeling
D. Shuler
P. Fleming Jr.
T. Sellers
D. LeXander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Keeling 25 7 3 9/16 5/9 2/5 2 37 2 1 2 1 6
D. Shuler 22 4 2 8/14 3/4 3/7 1 34 0 1 2 0 4
P. Fleming Jr. 16 5 2 6/13 3/7 1/2 0 33 3 0 1 1 4
T. Sellers 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 16 0 0 1 2 0
D. LeXander 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. McConico
T. Jones
D. Buskey
N. Louis
N. Payne
S. Price
J. Moore
T. Anderson
S. Bowser
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. McConico 11 8 6 5/7 1/2 0/1 3 32 4 0 2 1 7
T. Jones 2 6 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 1 2 1 5
D. Buskey 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 15 2 0 2 0 3
N. Louis 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
N. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bowser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 35 17 29/59 12/23 7/17 14 200 13 3 13 6 29
Winthrop
Starters
B. Broman
N. Smith
M. Anumba
A. Pickett
J. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Broman 18 2 0 6/11 5/9 1/3 4 35 1 0 0 0 2
N. Smith 14 6 3 5/20 1/5 3/4 4 24 1 0 2 4 2
M. Anumba 10 1 2 4/7 1/3 1/1 3 29 1 0 1 1 0
A. Pickett 9 10 6 3/9 1/4 2/2 4 25 2 0 6 3 7
J. Ferguson 5 6 0 1/4 0/3 3/4 1 31 1 0 2 1 5
Bench
C. Falden
J. Ukaegbu
A. Awad
K. Zunic
R. Scerbinskis
T. Pupavac
K. Schumacher
C. Vaudrin
A. Davis
K. Hunter
D. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Falden 7 2 1 1/3 1/2 4/4 1 18 3 0 3 1 1
J. Ukaegbu 0 6 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 2 0 0 6
A. Awad 0 2 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 1
K. Zunic 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 3 0 2
R. Scerbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pupavac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schumacher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vaudrin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 37 15 20/59 9/30 14/18 19 200 9 2 17 11 26
