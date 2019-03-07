Charleston Southern beats Winthrop 77-63 in Big South
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Christian Keeling scored 25 points as Charleston Southern defeated Winthrop 77-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tourney on Thursday. Dontrell Shuler added 22 points for the Buccaneers.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 16 points for Charleston Southern (17-14). Travis McConico added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Bjorn Broman had 18 points for the Eagles (18-12). Nych Smith added 14 points and six rebounds. Micheal Anumba had 10 points.
---
---
|27.5
|Min. Per Game
|27.5
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|38.9
|Three Point %
|33.9
|78.9
|Free Throw %
|76.6
|Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|7.0
|Adam Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
|15.0
|Travis McConico missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|45.0
|Nych Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 1
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Adam Pickett
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty Jones
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|63
|Field Goals
|29-59 (49.2%)
|20-59 (33.9%)
|3-Pointers
|12-23 (52.2%)
|9-30 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-17 (41.2%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|39
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|29
|26
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|13
|9
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|17
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Charleston So. 17-14
|76.9 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Winthrop 18-12
|84.0 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Keeling G
|18.7 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
13
|B. Broman G
|10.6 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.4 APG
|37.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Keeling G
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|B. Broman G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|33.9
|
|
|52.2
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|41.2
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Keeling
|25
|7
|3
|9/16
|5/9
|2/5
|2
|37
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|D. Shuler
|22
|4
|2
|8/14
|3/4
|3/7
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|P. Fleming Jr.
|16
|5
|2
|6/13
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|33
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. Sellers
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|D. LeXander
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Broman
|18
|2
|0
|6/11
|5/9
|1/3
|4
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Smith
|14
|6
|3
|5/20
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|24
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|M. Anumba
|10
|1
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Pickett
|9
|10
|6
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|25
|2
|0
|6
|3
|7
|J. Ferguson
|5
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
