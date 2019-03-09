Ross carries Pepperdine over LMU 68-65 in WCC tourney
LAS VEGAS (AP) Colbey Ross scored 20 points and hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to lead Pepperdine to a 68-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.
James Batemon missed a 3 at the buzzer for LMU.
Jade Smith had 16 points for Pepperdine (15-17). Kessler Edwards added 15 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had nine rebounds for Pepperdine.
Mattias Markusson had 19 points for the Lions (20-11). Batemon added 11 points.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|42.8
|Field Goal %
|42.8
|38.1
|Three Point %
|28.6
|84.6
|Free Throw %
|83.7
|Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|1.0
|James Batemon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 3
|Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by Eric Cooper Jr.
|52.0
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|1:18
|Jade Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|1:39
|Zafir Williams missed layup
|1:41
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:58
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|65
|Field Goals
|25-48 (52.1%)
|25-51 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-19 (52.6%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|26
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|18
|8
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 15-17
|75.5 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|14.1 APG
|LMU 20-11
|67.6 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|C. Ross G
|19.1 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|7.1 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
14
|M. Markusson C
|9.9 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|58.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Ross G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|M. Markusson C
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.1
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|20
|2
|6
|6/10
|4/5
|4/6
|1
|39
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|16
|5
|3
|7/13
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|38
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Ke. Edwards
|15
|6
|1
|6/10
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|E. Cooper Jr.
|3
|4
|2
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Dunn
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Ohia Obioha
|7
|9
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Ka. Edwards
|4
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Polk Jr.
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stormo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|28
|18
|25/48
|10/19
|8/12
|15
|200
|2
|3
|13
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Markusson
|19
|6
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|J. Batemon
|11
|3
|2
|4/11
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Quintana
|8
|3
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Douglas
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|1/4
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|E. Scott
|6
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McClendon
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Z. Williams
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Herman
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|E. Johansson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Gipson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Alipiev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|25
|8
|25/51
|4/12
|11/17
|17
|200
|7
|2
|9
|7
|18
-
VALPO
LOYCHI54
67
Final
-
BRAD
MOST61
58
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE67
63
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
96
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD54
63
Final
-
BGREEN
19BUFF73
84
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST65
68
Final
-
MIAMI
15VATECH70
84
Final
-
CMICH
WMICH82
75
Final
-
STPETE
IONA71
73
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
78
Final
-
MINN
24MD60
69
Final
-
HARV
CORN59
72
Final
-
EMICH
TOLEDO58
64
Final
-
NILL
BALLST64
57
Final
-
DART
CLMB66
70
Final
-
YALE
PENN66
77
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO57
66
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD71
100
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP79
74
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT67
83
Final
-
STJOES
VCU63
75
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY68
65
Final
-
MANH
CAN65
69
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
SILL61
58
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST74
76
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA62
45
Final