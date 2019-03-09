PEPPER
LOYMRY

No Text

Ross carries Pepperdine over LMU 68-65 in WCC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Colbey Ross scored 20 points and hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to lead Pepperdine to a 68-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

James Batemon missed a 3 at the buzzer for LMU.

Jade Smith had 16 points for Pepperdine (15-17). Kessler Edwards added 15 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had nine rebounds for Pepperdine.

Mattias Markusson had 19 points for the Lions (20-11). Batemon added 11 points.

---

---

Key Players
C. Ross
J. Batemon
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
42.8 Field Goal % 42.8
38.1 Three Point % 28.6
84.6 Free Throw % 83.7
  Defensive rebound by Pepperdine 1.0
  James Batemon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Eric Cooper Jr. 52.0
  Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
  Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha 1:18
  Jade Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha 1:39
  Zafir Williams missed layup 1:41
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:58
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 1:58
Team Stats
Points 68 65
Field Goals 25-48 (52.1%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 26
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 22 18
Team 3 1
Assists 18 8
Steals 2 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Ross G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
14
M. Markusson C
19 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Pepperdine 15-17 353368
home team logo LMU 20-11 422365
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Pepperdine 15-17 75.5 PPG 34.9 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo LMU 20-11 67.6 PPG 35.1 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
4
C. Ross G 19.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 7.1 APG 42.4 FG%
14
M. Markusson C 9.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 0.9 APG 58.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Ross G 20 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
14
M. Markusson C 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
52.1 FG% 49.0
52.6 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 64.7
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
J. Smith
Ke. Edwards
E. Cooper Jr.
D. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 20 2 6 6/10 4/5 4/6 1 39 0 0 5 0 2
J. Smith 16 5 3 7/13 1/3 1/2 4 38 0 1 1 0 5
Ke. Edwards 15 6 1 6/10 3/4 0/0 2 27 0 1 1 3 3
E. Cooper Jr. 3 4 2 1/6 1/6 0/0 2 33 1 0 1 1 3
D. Dunn 3 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 8 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
V. Ohia Obioha
Ka. Edwards
D. Polk Jr.
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
E. Perrot
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Ohia Obioha 7 9 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 27 0 1 1 2 7
Ka. Edwards 4 2 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 18 1 0 1 0 2
D. Polk Jr. 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stormo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 28 18 25/48 10/19 8/12 15 200 2 3 13 6 22
LMU
Starters
M. Markusson
J. Batemon
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
E. Scott
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Markusson 19 6 0 7/11 0/0 5/7 3 29 0 0 0 2 4
J. Batemon 11 3 2 4/11 1/4 2/3 2 40 1 0 2 1 2
J. Quintana 8 3 1 2/5 2/5 2/2 3 33 2 0 1 0 3
D. Douglas 8 4 0 3/6 1/1 1/4 3 27 1 0 3 2 2
E. Scott 6 2 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. McClendon
Z. Williams
J. Bell
P. Herman
E. Johansson
D. Gipson
C. Allen
I. Alipiev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McClendon 7 3 1 3/5 0/1 1/1 2 19 0 0 1 1 2
Z. Williams 4 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
J. Bell 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
P. Herman 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 2 0 1 2
E. Johansson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gipson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 25 8 25/51 4/12 11/17 17 200 7 2 9 7 18
