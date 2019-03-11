Jackson leads Akron past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in MAC tourney
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Loren Cristian Jackson had 25 points as Akron romped past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in the Mid-American Conference Tourney first round on Monday night. Daniel Utomi added 20 points for the Zips.
Jackson hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six assists.
Jimond Ivey had 14 points and six assists for Akron (17-15). Tyler Cheese added six rebounds.
Akron posted a season-high 17 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the RedHawks' 25.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Akron opponent this season.
Nike Sibande had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (15-17).
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|24.2
|Three Point %
|26.1
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|Bad pass turnover on Milos Jovic, stolen by Marquelle McIntyre
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Michael Ritchie
|32.0
|Michael Ritchie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Milos Jovic
|40.0
|Jake Fischer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Lost ball turnover on Michael Ritchie, stolen by Channel Banks
|1:08
|Offensive rebound by Michael Ritchie
|1:12
|Elijah McNamara missed layup
|1:14
|+ 3
|Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Loren Cristian Jackson
|1:38
|+ 2
|Milos Jovic made layup
|2:05
|Defensive rebound by Dalonte Brown
|2:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|80
|Field Goals
|14-56 (25.0%)
|27-51 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-28 (17.9%)
|17-32 (53.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-31 (58.1%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|13
|2
|Defensive
|19
|30
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|2
|16
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|15
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Ohio) 15-17
|71.5 PPG
|40 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Akron 17-15
|69.2 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|N. Sibande G
|15.8 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.2 APG
|39.8 FG%
|
01
|L. Jackson G
|13.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.1 APG
|34.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Sibande G
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|L. Jackson G
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|25.0
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|17.9
|3PT FG%
|53.1
|
|
|58.1
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sibande
|25
|10
|2
|5/17
|4/11
|11/16
|2
|37
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|D. Brown
|6
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Harouna
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|21
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Bowman
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|M. Lairy
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. McNamara
|8
|1
|0
|3/11
|0/5
|2/4
|0
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Ringo
|5
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Jovic
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/5
|1
|27
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|A. Abrams
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Ayah
|0
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Ritchie
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Litteken
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Adaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|32
|2
|14/56
|5/28
|18/31
|15
|200
|9
|0
|16
|13
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jackson
|25
|2
|6
|8/15
|5/7
|4/5
|3
|32
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|D. Utomi
|20
|2
|0
|7/12
|4/8
|2/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Ivey
|14
|3
|6
|4/8
|3/6
|3/4
|3
|30
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|D. Riak
|8
|2
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Cheese
|7
|6
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Banks
|3
|9
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|22
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8
|J. Roscoe
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|E. Olojakpoke
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|M. McIntyre
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Walter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Fischer
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sayles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Toles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|32
|16
|27/51
|17/32
|9/12
|23
|200
|9
|7
|13
|2
|30
