AKRON, Ohio (AP) Loren Cristian Jackson had 25 points as Akron romped past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in the Mid-American Conference Tourney first round on Monday night. Daniel Utomi added 20 points for the Zips.

Jackson hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Jimond Ivey had 14 points and six assists for Akron (17-15). Tyler Cheese added six rebounds.

Akron posted a season-high 17 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the RedHawks' 25.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Akron opponent this season.

Nike Sibande had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (15-17).

