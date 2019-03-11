MIAOH
No Text

Jackson leads Akron past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in MAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Loren Cristian Jackson had 25 points as Akron romped past Miami (Ohio) 80-51 in the Mid-American Conference Tourney first round on Monday night. Daniel Utomi added 20 points for the Zips.

Jackson hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Jimond Ivey had 14 points and six assists for Akron (17-15). Tyler Cheese added six rebounds.

Akron posted a season-high 17 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the RedHawks' 25.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Akron opponent this season.

Nike Sibande had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (15-17).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
D. Ringo
12 G
J. Ivey
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
40.7 Field Goal % 45.6
24.2 Three Point % 26.1
76.3 Free Throw % 78.8
  Bad pass turnover on Milos Jovic, stolen by Marquelle McIntyre 23.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Ritchie 32.0
  Michael Ritchie missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Milos Jovic 40.0
  Jake Fischer missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Lost ball turnover on Michael Ritchie, stolen by Channel Banks 1:08
  Offensive rebound by Michael Ritchie 1:12
  Elijah McNamara missed layup 1:14
+ 3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Loren Cristian Jackson 1:38
+ 2 Milos Jovic made layup 2:05
  Defensive rebound by Dalonte Brown 2:11
Team Stats
Points 51 80
Field Goals 14-56 (25.0%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 5-28 (17.9%) 17-32 (53.1%)
Free Throws 18-31 (58.1%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 13 2
Defensive 19 30
Team 7 2
Assists 2 16
Steals 9 9
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 15 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
N. Sibande G
25 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
01
L. Jackson G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 15-17 242751
home team logo Akron 17-15 394180
AKRON -5.5, O/U 129.5
James A. Rhodes Arena Akron, OH
AKRON -5.5, O/U 129.5
James A. Rhodes Arena Akron, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 15-17 71.5 PPG 40 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Akron 17-15 69.2 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
1
N. Sibande G 15.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.2 APG 39.8 FG%
01
L. Jackson G 13.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.1 APG 34.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
N. Sibande G 25 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
01
L. Jackson G 25 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
25.0 FG% 52.9
17.9 3PT FG% 53.1
58.1 FT% 75.0
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
N. Sibande
D. Brown
A. Harouna
B. Bowman
M. Lairy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sibande 25 10 2 5/17 4/11 11/16 2 37 1 0 2 2 8
D. Brown 6 2 0 2/7 0/4 2/2 0 27 1 0 2 1 1
A. Harouna 4 1 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 5 21 3 0 1 1 0
B. Bowman 0 2 0 0/4 0/1 0/2 2 9 0 0 1 2 0
M. Lairy 0 2 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
E. McNamara
D. Ringo
M. Jovic
A. Abrams
P. Ayah
M. Ritchie
B. Litteken
J. Adaway
I. Coleman-Lands
M. White
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. McNamara 8 1 0 3/11 0/5 2/4 0 27 2 0 0 0 1
D. Ringo 5 3 0 1/4 1/1 2/2 3 18 0 0 3 1 2
M. Jovic 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/5 1 27 1 0 5 1 1
A. Abrams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
P. Ayah 0 5 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 2 3
M. Ritchie 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0
B. Litteken 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
J. Adaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 32 2 14/56 5/28 18/31 15 200 9 0 16 13 19
Akron
Starters
L. Jackson
D. Utomi
J. Ivey
D. Riak
T. Cheese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jackson 25 2 6 8/15 5/7 4/5 3 32 0 1 3 0 2
D. Utomi 20 2 0 7/12 4/8 2/2 2 29 2 0 4 0 2
J. Ivey 14 3 6 4/8 3/6 3/4 3 30 1 2 2 0 3
D. Riak 8 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 1 1
T. Cheese 7 6 2 3/6 1/3 0/1 2 28 1 0 3 0 6
Bench
C. Banks
J. Roscoe
E. Olojakpoke
M. McIntyre
S. Walter
J. Fischer
X. Williams
J. Sayles
L. Toles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Banks 3 9 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 22 3 0 1 1 8
J. Roscoe 3 5 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 15 1 1 0 0 5
E. Olojakpoke 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 3 0 0 3
M. McIntyre 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
S. Walter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Fischer 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
X. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sayles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 32 16 27/51 17/32 9/12 23 200 9 7 13 2 30
