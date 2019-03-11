NCGRN
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover each scored 20 points and No. 20 Wofford battled back to defeat UNC Greensboro 70-58 Monday night to win the Southern Conference Tournament for the fifth time in 10 seasons and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Hoover scored all 20 points in the second half as Wofford (29-4) completed a perfect season against conference foes, going 18-0 in the regular season and winning three games in three days in the tournament.

Cameron Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers. Magee was named Tournament MVP.

UNC Greensboro (28-6) led most of the game and was hoping to pull the upset and steal a tournament berth from a bubble team, but couldn't hold the lead late in the second half.

UNC Greensboro led 55-50 with 5:41 left before the Terriers went on a 16-0 run, holding the Spartans without a basket for more than 4 1/2 minutes.

Francis Alonso scored 21 points and Isaiah Miller had 19 for UNC Greensboro.

The Spartans, who lost by 30 and 29 to Wofford in the regular season, seized the early momentum building a 17-8 lead behind eight points from Alonso. They led 31-27 at halftime as Miller was 6 of 6 from the field.

But Hoover brought the Terriers back on two different occasions.

He scored eight straight points to give them their first lead at 50-49 with 12:30 left in the game.

Then, with his team down five, the junior guard made a floater, a 3-pointer and three foul shots to put Wofford up 58-55 with 3:23 left in the game. A minute later he got a steal in the frontcourt and converted two foul shots to put the Terriers up by seven.

BIG PICTURE

UNC Greensboro: The Spartans played a near-perfect game for 35 minutes but went cold down the stretch, perhaps the result of having a short bench. Alonso and Miller attacked the basket well, taking advantage of their playmaking ability.

Wofford: The Terriers have won 20 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament and on Monday claimed their highest AP Poll ranking in school history at No. 20. With a tough inside-out game and strong backcourt play, the Terriers will be a popular pick in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

UNC Greensboro: Will likely have to await a call from the NIT.

Wofford: Will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Key Players
D. Troy
11 G
F. Magee
3 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
38.8 Field Goal % 42.5
34.0 Three Point % 40.5
73.7 Free Throw % 89.5
  Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford 2.0
+ 1 Francis Alonso made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Francis Alonso missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Storm Murphy 34.0
+ 1 Storm Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Storm Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Kyrin Galloway 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy 46.0
  Francis Alonso missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
+ 1 Fletcher Magee made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Fletcher Magee made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
Team Stats
Points 58 70
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 18 25
Team 7 6
Assists 9 8
Steals 8 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
F. Alonso G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
F. Magee G
20 PTS
12T
away team logo NC-Greensboro 28-6 312758
home team logo 20 Wofford 29-4 274370
WOFF -7.5, O/U 136
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
WOFF -7.5, O/U 136
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo NC-Greensboro 28-6 76.6 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 20 Wofford 29-4 83.4 PPG 36.9 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
10
F. Alonso G 17.1 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.5 APG 42.2 FG%
10
N. Hoover G 13.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.1 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
F. Alonso G 21 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
10
N. Hoover G 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
37.7 FG% 43.8
18.8 3PT FG% 30.4
71.4 FT% 87.5
NC-Greensboro
Starters
F. Alonso
I. Miller
K. Galloway
J. Dickey
D. Troy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Alonso 21 2 3 6/19 2/6 7/8 4 32 0 0 2 0 2
I. Miller 19 4 0 8/9 1/1 2/5 2 32 2 0 3 1 3
K. Galloway 7 4 0 2/7 0/3 3/3 1 29 0 1 0 1 3
J. Dickey 4 7 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 5 25 2 0 1 1 6
D. Troy 2 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 29 3 0 4 0 2
Bench
E. Hamilton
A. Allegri
M. Massey
K. Hunter
M. Abdulsalam
L. Burgess
J. Konstanzer
M. Hueitt Jr.
R. Tankelewicz
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hamilton 3 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 9 0 0 0 1 0
A. Allegri 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 0
M. Massey 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 0
K. Hunter 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 1
M. Abdulsalam 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
L. Burgess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konstanzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hueitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tankelewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 23 9 20/53 3/16 15/21 19 200 8 1 11 5 18
Wofford
Starters
F. Magee
N. Hoover
C. Jackson
S. Murphy
K. Aluma
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Magee 20 0 0 4/15 4/13 8/9 1 34 2 0 3 0 0
N. Hoover 20 5 0 5/9 2/5 8/8 1 37 1 0 1 1 4
C. Jackson 15 7 5 6/10 0/0 3/4 4 25 2 0 4 2 5
S. Murphy 7 1 3 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 36 0 0 1 0 1
K. Aluma 4 6 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 28 0 1 0 0 6
Bench
C. Goodwin
M. Pegram
D. Theme-Love
T. Hollowell
R. Larson
T. Stumpe
M. Manning Jr.
D. Cottrell
I. Bigelow
A. Michael
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Goodwin 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 16 1 1 0 1 3
M. Pegram 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 3
D. Theme-Love 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 0 0 0 2
T. Hollowell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 1
R. Larson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
T. Stumpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Manning Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bigelow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Michael - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 29 8 21/48 7/23 21/24 19 200 6 2 11 4 25
NCAA BB Scores