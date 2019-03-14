LATECH
ODU

Caver's late 3 gets Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 57-56

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ahmad Caver made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to lift Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 57-56 in a Conference USA Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

DaQuan Bracey missed a potential game-winning 3 at the buzzer for Louisiana Tech.

Caver had 17 points and seven assists. B.J. Stith added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Old Dominion (24-8). Xavier Green had 10 points and Kalu Ezikpe had four blocks for the Monarchs.

Bracey had 12 points for the Bulldogs (20-13). Ra'Shawn Langston added 10 points. Amorie Archibald had eight assists.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Key Players
D. Bracey
A. Caver
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
42.6 Field Goal % 39.1
31.1 Three Point % 30.8
63.0 Free Throw % 69.4
Team Stats
Points 56 57
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 21-56 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 5-13 (38.5%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 19 22
Team 7 5
Assists 15 14
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Bracey G
12 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
4
A. Caver G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Louisiana Tech 20-13 282856
home team logo Old Dominion 24-8 253257
ODU -4, O/U 125.5
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Louisiana Tech 20-13 72.8 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Old Dominion 24-8 66.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
4
D. Bracey G 15.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.1 APG 42.9 FG%
4
A. Caver G 16.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.4 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Bracey G 12 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
4
A. Caver G 17 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
42.3 FG% 37.5
30.4 3PT FG% 22.2
38.5 FT% 61.1
Louisiana Tech
Starters
D. Bracey
A. Duruji
A. Archibald
O. Powell
J. Pemberton
Bench
R. Langston
M. Muhammed
S. Thomas
D. Jean
K. McKinley
K. Ledoux
E. Christon
K. Walters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Langston 10 1 3 4/8 2/6 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 1
M. Muhammed 9 6 1 4/5 0/0 1/4 3 20 2 0 2 3 3
S. Thomas 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 0 1 2
D. Jean 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. McKinley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ledoux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 26 15 22/52 7/23 5/13 19 200 3 1 14 7 19
Old Dominion
Starters
A. Caver
B. Stith
X. Green
A. Carver
E. Robinson III
Bench
K. Ezikpe
J. Kithcart
J. Wade
D. Dickens
L. Brill
A. Oliver II
M. Godwin
A. Pilavios
J. Reece
Q. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ezikpe 8 3 1 3/3 0/0 2/3 3 18 1 4 0 2 1
J. Kithcart 1 1 0 0/2 0/2 1/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Wade 1 3 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 3 15 1 0 1 2 1
D. Dickens 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 1 3
L. Brill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Godwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilavios - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reece - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 34 14 21/56 4/18 11/18 17 200 8 7 10 12 22
