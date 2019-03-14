Caver's late 3 gets Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 57-56
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ahmad Caver made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to lift Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 57-56 in a Conference USA Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.
DaQuan Bracey missed a potential game-winning 3 at the buzzer for Louisiana Tech.
Caver had 17 points and seven assists. B.J. Stith added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Old Dominion (24-8). Xavier Green had 10 points and Kalu Ezikpe had four blocks for the Monarchs.
Bracey had 12 points for the Bulldogs (20-13). Ra'Shawn Langston added 10 points. Amorie Archibald had eight assists.
|37.3
|Min. Per Game
|37.3
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|39.1
|31.1
|Three Point %
|30.8
|63.0
|Free Throw %
|69.4
|Defensive rebound by Old Dominion
|0.0
|DaQuan Bracey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|DaQuan Bracey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 3
|Ahmad Caver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalu Ezikpe
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Kalu Ezikpe
|8.0
|Ahmad Caver missed jump shot
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by B.J. Stith
|27.0
|DaQuan Bracey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|DaQuan Bracey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|DaQuan Bracey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Shooting foul on Xavier Green
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|57
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|21-56 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-13 (38.5%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|39
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|19
|22
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|15
|14
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisiana Tech 20-13
|72.8 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Old Dominion 24-8
|66.8 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|42.3
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|38.5
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bracey
|12
|0
|2
|5/14
|2/7
|0/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Duruji
|9
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Archibald
|8
|5
|7
|3/9
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|O. Powell
|4
|8
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|27
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|J. Pemberton
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Caver
|17
|5
|8
|6/15
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|40
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|B. Stith
|10
|11
|0
|4/17
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|X. Green
|10
|2
|5
|4/13
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|37
|2
|1
|5
|0
|2
|A. Carver
|9
|5
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|27
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|E. Robinson III
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
