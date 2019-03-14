NCST
UVA

No Text

Guy, Salt help No. 2 Virginia beat NC State 76-56 in ACCs

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kyle Guy scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and second-ranked Virginia rallied to beat North Carolina State 76-56 in Thursday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. But Virginia shot 63 percent after the break and scored 49 points, with long runs of efficient offense to go with tough defense.

Guy made 10 of 13 shots and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia, which is trying to win back-to-back tournament titles. That was enough offense to offset a rough shooting day for Ty Jerome, who had two points on 1-for-11 shooting but had 10 assists.

Markell Johnson had 13 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-11), who shot 39 percent and made only 15 of 25 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack arrived in Charlotte on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on the cut line for many mock brackets. But N.C. State helped itself with Wednesday's second-round win against fellow bubble team Clemson. N.C. State had a good start in pursuit of an even bigger win, leading by six midway through the first half. But the team faded after halftime, shooting 8 of 21 after the break and missing too many free throws.

Virginia: While Guy's shooting led the way, Salt's performance was perhaps even more welcome. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound New Zealander provides primarily a physical interior presence and had cracked double figures in scoring just once all season, including five straight scoreless games coming into Charlotte. But he made 7 of 8 shots - including an off-balance driving reverse layup while drawing a foul - to go with six rebounds. Getting reliable interior production from him behind Guy, Jerome and De'Andre Hunter would be a significant boost to Virginia's postseason chances.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will await its postseason fate on Selection Sunday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers advanced to Friday's semifinals.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Dorn
2 G
T. Jerome
11 G
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
47.3 Field Goal % 43.9
30.1 Three Point % 40.8
57.9 Free Throw % 74.0
+ 3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 6.0
+ 1 Francesco Badocchi made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Francesco Badocchi missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on C.J. Bryce 24.0
+ 2 C.J. Bryce made fade-away jump shot 1:03
  Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce 1:09
  Blake Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
+ 2 Kody Stattmann made driving dunk 1:22
+ 1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:50
+ 1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
  Shooting foul on Marco Anthony 1:50
Team Stats
Points 56 76
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 25-48 (52.1%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 15-25 (60.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 17 24
Team 5 4
Assists 6 18
Steals 3 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
11
M. Johnson G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
K. Guy G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo NC State 22-11 292756
home team logo 2 Virginia 29-2 274976
UVA -11.5, O/U 132
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
UVA -11.5, O/U 132
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo NC State 22-11 80.3 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 2 Virginia 29-2 72.1 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
11
M. Johnson G 11.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.2 APG 48.8 FG%
5
K. Guy G 15.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.1 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Johnson G 13 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
5
K. Guy G 29 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
38.8 FG% 52.1
15.0 3PT FG% 47.6
60.0 FT% 72.7
NC State
Starters
M. Johnson
T. Dorn
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
W. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 13 4 1 4/9 2/5 3/4 1 35 1 0 2 2 2
T. Dorn 7 7 1 3/9 0/1 1/4 1 27 1 0 0 1 6
C. Bryce 7 2 2 2/3 0/1 3/5 3 19 0 0 3 1 1
B. Beverly 7 1 0 2/8 0/5 3/3 2 22 0 0 0 0 1
W. Walker 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 1 0 0 2
Starters
M. Johnson
T. Dorn
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
W. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 13 4 1 4/9 2/5 3/4 1 35 1 0 2 2 2
T. Dorn 7 7 1 3/9 0/1 1/4 1 27 1 0 0 1 6
C. Bryce 7 2 2 2/3 0/1 3/5 3 19 0 0 3 1 1
B. Beverly 7 1 0 2/8 0/5 3/3 2 22 0 0 0 0 1
W. Walker 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
D. Funderburk
D. Daniels
J. Hellems
B. Harris
E. Lockett
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 12 3 0 4/6 0/1 4/5 3 30 0 1 3 1 2
D. Daniels 6 1 2 2/6 1/4 1/4 1 31 0 1 0 0 1
J. Hellems 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 2 1
B. Harris 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 1
E. Lockett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 24 6 19/49 3/20 15/25 18 200 3 3 9 7 17
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
J. Salt
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Clark
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Guy 29 4 3 10/13 7/9 2/3 0 38 1 0 0 0 4
J. Salt 18 6 0 7/8 0/0 4/5 3 27 0 1 1 3 3
D. Hunter 16 3 2 3/7 2/3 8/10 1 34 0 0 3 0 3
T. Jerome 2 5 10 1/11 0/6 0/0 3 35 4 0 2 0 5
K. Clark 2 4 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 3
Starters
K. Guy
J. Salt
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Clark
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Guy 29 4 3 10/13 7/9 2/3 0 38 1 0 0 0 4
J. Salt 18 6 0 7/8 0/0 4/5 3 27 0 1 1 3 3
D. Hunter 16 3 2 3/7 2/3 8/10 1 34 0 0 3 0 3
T. Jerome 2 5 10 1/11 0/6 0/0 3 35 4 0 2 0 5
K. Clark 2 4 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
J. Huff
M. Diakite
K. Stattmann
B. Key
F. Badocchi
M. Anthony
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
G. Kersey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
M. Diakite 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 7 1 0 0 0 0
K. Stattmann 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Key 1 7 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 3 20 0 0 0 1 6
F. Badocchi 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anthony 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 29 18 25/48 10/21 16/22 19 200 7 1 7 5 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores