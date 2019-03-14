Guy, Salt help No. 2 Virginia beat NC State 76-56 in ACCs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kyle Guy scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and second-ranked Virginia rallied to beat North Carolina State 76-56 in Thursday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. But Virginia shot 63 percent after the break and scored 49 points, with long runs of efficient offense to go with tough defense.
Guy made 10 of 13 shots and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia, which is trying to win back-to-back tournament titles. That was enough offense to offset a rough shooting day for Ty Jerome, who had two points on 1-for-11 shooting but had 10 assists.
Markell Johnson had 13 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-11), who shot 39 percent and made only 15 of 25 free throws.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: The Wolfpack arrived in Charlotte on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on the cut line for many mock brackets. But N.C. State helped itself with Wednesday's second-round win against fellow bubble team Clemson. N.C. State had a good start in pursuit of an even bigger win, leading by six midway through the first half. But the team faded after halftime, shooting 8 of 21 after the break and missing too many free throws.
Virginia: While Guy's shooting led the way, Salt's performance was perhaps even more welcome. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound New Zealander provides primarily a physical interior presence and had cracked double figures in scoring just once all season, including five straight scoreless games coming into Charlotte. But he made 7 of 8 shots - including an off-balance driving reverse layup while drawing a foul - to go with six rebounds. Getting reliable interior production from him behind Guy, Jerome and De'Andre Hunter would be a significant boost to Virginia's postseason chances.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will await its postseason fate on Selection Sunday.
Virginia: The Cavaliers advanced to Friday's semifinals.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|47.3
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|30.1
|Three Point %
|40.8
|57.9
|Free Throw %
|74.0
|+ 3
|Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce
|6.0
|+ 1
|Francesco Badocchi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Francesco Badocchi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Bryce
|24.0
|+ 2
|C.J. Bryce made fade-away jump shot
|1:03
|Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
|1:09
|Blake Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|+ 2
|Kody Stattmann made driving dunk
|1:22
|+ 1
|Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:50
|+ 1
|Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:50
|Shooting foul on Marco Anthony
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|76
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|25-48 (52.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-20 (15.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-25 (60.0%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|6
|18
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|11.9 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.2 APG
|48.8 FG%
|
5
|K. Guy G
|15.3 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Johnson G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|K. Guy G
|29 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|52.1
|
|
|15.0
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|13
|4
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Dorn
|7
|7
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Bryce
|7
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Beverly
|7
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/5
|3/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Walker
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|13
|4
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Dorn
|7
|7
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Bryce
|7
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Beverly
|7
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/5
|3/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Walker
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Funderburk
|12
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|30
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|D. Daniels
|6
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|1/4
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hellems
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|B. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Lockett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|24
|6
|19/49
|3/20
|15/25
|18
|200
|3
|3
|9
|7
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Diakite
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stattmann
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Key
|1
|7
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|F. Badocchi
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Anthony
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|29
|18
|25/48
|10/21
|16/22
|19
|200
|7
|1
|7
|5
|24
