Saint Louis uses second half comeback to outlast Richmond

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Hasahn French scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a stirring 71-68 second half comeback win over Richmond in the fourth of four second round Atlantic 10 Tournament games Thursday.

Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 17, and Javon Bess had 14 for the Billikens (20-12), who will meet third-seeded Dayton in a quarterfinal game Friday. The teams split the regular season series, with Saint Louis and Dayton each winning on its home court.

With the loss, Richmond's (13-20) has come to an end. Grant Golden led the Spiders with 20 points. Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo each finished with 12, and Andre Gustavson had 10.

The Spiders led by as many as 11 in the second half, and maintained their advantage until Isabell drilled a left-side 3 with 5:06 left to tie the game at 62-all. On Saint Louis' next possession, Jordan Goodwin's tip-in gave the Billikens their first lead since the 13:46 mark of the first half.

Saint Louis' lead grew to as many as five, 69-64, after Bess made two free throws with 1:38 left. But Richmond responded with layups from Gilyard and Cayo to cut the deficit to 69-68. Bess made two free throws to extend the lead to three, and Gilyard's desperation 3 at the buzzer did not even reach the rim.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Goodwin
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
10.4 Pts. Per Game 10.4
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
47.2 Field Goal % 39.5
36.3 Three Point % 25.3
77.1 Free Throw % 51.1
  Offensive rebound by Richmond 0.0
  Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard 12.0
+ 2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Noah Yates 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Richmond 26.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin 55.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed layup 57.0
+ 2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 1:23
Team Stats
Points 68 71
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 28-59 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 42
Offensive 4 15
Defensive 16 22
Team 0 5
Assists 15 13
Steals 2 2
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 4 8
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
G. Golden F
20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
H. French F
22 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 13-20 363268
home team logo Saint Louis 20-12 304171
STLOU -5.5, O/U 135
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
STLOU -5.5, O/U 135
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 13-20 70.2 PPG 32 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 20-12 67.4 PPG 42.8 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
33
G. Golden F 17.1 PPG 7.2 RPG 3.6 APG 50.6 FG%
11
H. French F 9.2 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.5 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
33
G. Golden F 20 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
11
H. French F 22 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
49.0 FG% 47.5
40.0 3PT FG% 31.6
70.6 FT% 50.0
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
T. Isabell
J. Bess
J. Goodwin
D. Foreman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 22 12 1 11/16 0/0 0/2 3 30 0 2 1 5 7
T. Isabell 17 1 5 7/13 3/6 0/0 2 38 1 0 4 0 1
J. Bess 14 6 2 4/9 1/5 5/6 1 39 0 0 1 0 6
J. Goodwin 9 10 4 3/7 1/3 2/6 1 38 0 0 2 7 3
D. Foreman 2 4 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 2 0 2 2
Starters
H. French
T. Isabell
J. Bess
J. Goodwin
D. Foreman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 22 12 1 11/16 0/0 0/2 3 30 0 2 1 5 7
T. Isabell 17 1 5 7/13 3/6 0/0 2 38 1 0 4 0 1
J. Bess 14 6 2 4/9 1/5 5/6 1 39 0 0 1 0 6
J. Goodwin 9 10 4 3/7 1/3 2/6 1 38 0 0 2 7 3
D. Foreman 2 4 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 2 0 2 2
Bench
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Wiley
K. Hankton
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Thatch Jr. 7 3 0 2/7 1/2 2/4 4 28 1 0 0 1 2
D. Wiley 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hankton 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hightower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 37 13 28/59 6/19 9/18 13 200 2 4 8 15 22
NCAA BB Scores