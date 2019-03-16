Peatling leads E. Washington over S. Utah 77-61
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Mason Peatling had 20 points as Eastern Washington beat Southern Utah 77-61 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.
Kim Aiken Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (16-17). Tyler Kidd added 15 points. Jesse Hunt had 10 rebounds and six assists for Eastern Washington.
Southern Utah put up 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Cameron Oluyitan had 19 points for the Thunderbirds (16-16). Jacob Calloway added 13 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|38.6
|Three Point %
|44.1
|74.0
|Free Throw %
|73.5
|+ 2
|Matthew Johnson made jump shot
|3.0
|+ 2
|Joshua Thomas made layup, assist by Tanner Groves
|13.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Elijah Graves missed 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Tanner Groves
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Matthew Johnson
|24.0
|Matthew Johnson missed layup
|26.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jack Perry, stolen by Dato Aphkhazava
|29.0
|+ 2
|Elijah Graves made layup
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Graves
|35.0
|Elijah Jackson missed layup
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|77
|Field Goals
|20-58 (34.5%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|27
|33
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|So. Utah 16-16
|76.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|12.8 APG
|E. Washington 16-17
|72.5 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Oluyitan G
|12.8 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.2 APG
|45.1 FG%
|
14
|M. Peatling F
|15.4 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|58.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Oluyitan G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|M. Peatling F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.5
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Oluyitan
|19
|6
|2
|7/10
|3/4
|2/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Calloway
|13
|4
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|5/6
|1
|35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|H. Butler
|6
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|1/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Adams
|5
|6
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|18
|1
|1
|4
|0
|6
|D. Marin
|4
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Oluyitan
|19
|6
|2
|7/10
|3/4
|2/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Calloway
|13
|4
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|5/6
|1
|35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|H. Butler
|6
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/4
|1/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Adams
|5
|6
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|18
|1
|1
|4
|0
|6
|D. Marin
|4
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Madunic
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|E. Graves
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Better
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Aphkhazava
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Eskridge
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Fausett
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. N'Diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Glendenning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cornish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|31
|8
|20/58
|7/21
|14/18
|20
|200
|7
|1
|14
|4
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Peatling
|20
|7
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|6/7
|2
|29
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|K. Aiken Jr.
|15
|11
|1
|5/12
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|33
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|T. Kidd
|15
|3
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|4/5
|3
|36
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Hunt
|9
|10
|6
|4/10
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|1
|3
|0
|10
|C. Benzel
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Peatling
|20
|7
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|6/7
|2
|29
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|K. Aiken Jr.
|15
|11
|1
|5/12
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|33
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|T. Kidd
|15
|3
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|4/5
|3
|36
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Hunt
|9
|10
|6
|4/10
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|1
|3
|0
|10
|C. Benzel
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gibson
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Perry
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Groves
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Beo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vulikic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Orizu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fadal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rouse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Meadows
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Veening
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|37
|14
|27/57
|10/25
|13/16
|17
|200
|8
|4
|13
|4
|33
-
OREG
ARIZST52
57
2nd 8:19 ESPN
-
CSFULL
UCSB42
48
2nd 9:08 ESPU
-
UCONN
11HOU45
84
Final
-
RI
VCU75
70
Final
-
OHIOST
6MICHST70
77
Final
-
FLA
9LSU76
73
Final
-
UAB
ODU59
61
Final
-
UCF
MEMP55
79
Final
-
GMASON
STBON57
68
Final
-
NEB
19WISC62
66
Final
-
22AUBURN
SC73
64
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM71
81
Final
-
USM
WKY59
70
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST67
79
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID60
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
76
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK69
75
Final
-
CMICH
18BUFF81
85
Final
-
XAVIER
25NOVA67
71
Final/OT
-
MINN
13PURDUE75
73
Final
-
SMU
24CINCY74
82
Final
-
BAMA
4UK55
73
Final
-
12FSU
2UVA69
59
Final
-
IOWAST
15KSTATE63
59
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA49
78
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU67
81
Final
-
STLOU
DAYTON64
55
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL66
69
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT65
63
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST72
79
Final
-
SDGST
14NEVADA65
56
Final
-
COLO
WASH61
66
Final
-
NILL
BGREEN67
71
Final
-
WICHST
TEMPLE80
74
Final
-
SETON
23MARQET81
79
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO66
80
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV67
75
Final
-
IOWA
10MICH53
74
Final
-
WVU
17KANSAS74
88
Final
-
MISSST
8TENN76
83
Final
-
5DUKE
3UNC74
73
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH61
77
Final
-
GC
UTVALL78
74
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST60
85
Final