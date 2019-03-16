SUTAH
EWASH

No Text

Peatling leads E. Washington over S. Utah 77-61

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Mason Peatling had 20 points as Eastern Washington beat Southern Utah 77-61 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (16-17). Tyler Kidd added 15 points. Jesse Hunt had 10 rebounds and six assists for Eastern Washington.

Southern Utah put up 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Oluyitan had 19 points for the Thunderbirds (16-16). Jacob Calloway added 13 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Oluyitan
J. Hunt
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
45.9 Field Goal % 49.5
38.6 Three Point % 44.1
74.0 Free Throw % 73.5
+ 2 Matthew Johnson made jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Joshua Thomas made layup, assist by Tanner Groves 13.0
+ 1 Elijah Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
  Elijah Graves missed 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Shooting foul on Tanner Groves 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Matthew Johnson 24.0
  Matthew Johnson missed layup 26.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jack Perry, stolen by Dato Aphkhazava 29.0
+ 2 Elijah Graves made layup 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Graves 35.0
  Elijah Jackson missed layup 37.0
Team Stats
Points 61 77
Field Goals 20-58 (34.5%) 27-57 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 27 33
Team 2 1
Assists 8 14
Steals 7 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Oluyitan G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
14
M. Peatling F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo So. Utah 16-16 214061
home team logo E. Washington 16-17 393877
EWASH -4, O/U 146
CenturyLink Arena Boise Boise, ID
EWASH -4, O/U 146
CenturyLink Arena Boise Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo So. Utah 16-16 76.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo E. Washington 16-17 72.5 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
23
C. Oluyitan G 12.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.2 APG 45.1 FG%
14
M. Peatling F 15.4 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.6 APG 58.9 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Oluyitan G 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
14
M. Peatling F 20 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
34.5 FG% 47.4
33.3 3PT FG% 40.0
77.8 FT% 81.3
So. Utah
Starters
C. Oluyitan
J. Calloway
H. Butler
A. Adams
D. Marin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Oluyitan 19 6 2 7/10 3/4 2/4 2 37 1 0 1 0 6
J. Calloway 13 4 2 3/8 2/4 5/6 1 35 2 0 0 0 4
H. Butler 6 4 1 2/10 1/4 1/1 4 29 0 0 2 1 3
A. Adams 5 6 0 2/6 0/1 1/1 3 18 1 1 4 0 6
D. Marin 4 3 2 0/4 0/1 4/4 5 28 1 0 1 1 2
Starters
C. Oluyitan
J. Calloway
H. Butler
A. Adams
D. Marin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Oluyitan 19 6 2 7/10 3/4 2/4 2 37 1 0 1 0 6
J. Calloway 13 4 2 3/8 2/4 5/6 1 35 2 0 0 0 4
H. Butler 6 4 1 2/10 1/4 1/1 4 29 0 0 2 1 3
A. Adams 5 6 0 2/6 0/1 1/1 3 18 1 1 4 0 6
D. Marin 4 3 2 0/4 0/1 4/4 5 28 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
I. Madunic
E. Graves
M. Johnson
B. Better
D. Aphkhazava
K. Eskridge
M. Fausett
D. Morgan
J. Richardson
D. N'Diaye
J. Long
D. Glendenning
J. Cornish
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Madunic 5 4 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 4
E. Graves 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
M. Johnson 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
B. Better 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 1
D. Aphkhazava 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 0
K. Eskridge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Fausett 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
D. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. N'Diaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Glendenning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cornish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 31 8 20/58 7/21 14/18 20 200 7 1 14 4 27
E. Washington
Starters
M. Peatling
K. Aiken Jr.
T. Kidd
J. Hunt
C. Benzel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Peatling 20 7 1 6/10 2/3 6/7 2 29 1 1 2 0 7
K. Aiken Jr. 15 11 1 5/12 2/6 3/4 3 33 0 2 2 4 7
T. Kidd 15 3 4 5/10 1/3 4/5 3 36 1 0 4 0 3
J. Hunt 9 10 6 4/10 1/2 0/0 2 36 0 1 3 0 10
C. Benzel 8 3 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 24 4 0 0 0 3
Starters
M. Peatling
K. Aiken Jr.
T. Kidd
J. Hunt
C. Benzel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Peatling 20 7 1 6/10 2/3 6/7 2 29 1 1 2 0 7
K. Aiken Jr. 15 11 1 5/12 2/6 3/4 3 33 0 2 2 4 7
T. Kidd 15 3 4 5/10 1/3 4/5 3 36 1 0 4 0 3
J. Hunt 9 10 6 4/10 1/2 0/0 2 36 0 1 3 0 10
C. Benzel 8 3 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 24 4 0 0 0 3
Bench
T. Gibson
J. Perry
J. Thomas
T. Groves
E. Jackson
S. Beo
J. Davison
L. Vulikic
R. Orizu
A. Fadal
C. Rouse
M. Meadows
J. Veening
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gibson 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 17 2 0 0 0 0
J. Perry 3 2 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 20 0 0 2 0 2
J. Thomas 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Groves 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 0 0 1
E. Jackson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Beo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vulikic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Orizu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fadal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rouse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Meadows - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Veening - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 37 14 27/57 10/25 13/16 17 200 8 4 13 4 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores