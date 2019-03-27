Osetkowski scores 15 to lift Texas by Colorado 68-55 in NIT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Dylan Osetkowski registered 15 points as Texas got past Colorado 68-55 in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Texas advanced to play No. 1 seed TCU on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Lipscomb and Wichita State will play in the other semifinal game.
Kerwin Roach II had 14 points and six rebounds for Texas (19-16). Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each had 11 points for the hosts.
Texas went into the break with a 25-point lead over Colorado at 44-19, and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Tyler Bey had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Buffaloes (23-13), which ended the season tied for the third-most wins in program history. McKinley Wright IV added 11 points and six rebounds. D'Shawn Schwartz had 11 points.
---
---
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|49.4
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|36.5
|Three Point %
|35.2
|80.7
|Free Throw %
|71.1
|Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|9.0
|Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Alexander Strating
|16.0
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Courtney Ramey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Daylen Kountz
|24.0
|+ 2
|D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot
|31.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Drayton Whiteside
|35.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Bey made tip-in
|56.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|68
|Field Goals
|18-55 (32.7%)
|26-62 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|27
|28
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|6
|11
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|T. Bey G
|13.4 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|0.7 APG
|54.5 FG%
|
21
|D. Osetkowski F
|10.7 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.1 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Bey G
|18 PTS
|13 REB
|0 AST
|D. Osetkowski F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|32.7
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bey
|18
|13
|0
|7/15
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|34
|1
|1
|3
|3
|10
|D. Schwartz
|11
|3
|1
|5/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Wright IV
|11
|6
|3
|4/9
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|E. Battey
|2
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|S. Gatling
|1
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Kountz
|9
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Siewert
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Strating
|1
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|E. Parquet
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|34
|6
|18/55
|4/17
|15/18
|18
|200
|3
|1
|14
|7
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|15
|5
|3
|7/11
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|M. Coleman III
|11
|0
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Ramey
|11
|4
|2
|3/9
|2/2
|3/6
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Febres
|3
|5
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|J. Sims
|3
|10
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|14
|6
|3
|5/12
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|E. Mitrou-Long
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Liddell
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|R. Hamm Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Hepa
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Nevins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Whiteside
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|36
|11
|26/62
|9/22
|7/12
|20
|200
|10
|4
|8
|8
|28