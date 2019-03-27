COLO
4 Colorado
Buffaloes
23-13
away team logo
55
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Wed Mar. 27
9:00pm
BONUS
68
TF 12
home team logo
TEXAS
2 Texas
Longhorns
19-16
ML: +191
TEXAS -5, O/U 138.5
ML: -235
COLO
TEXAS

No Text

Osetkowski scores 15 to lift Texas by Colorado 68-55 in NIT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 27, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Dylan Osetkowski registered 15 points as Texas got past Colorado 68-55 in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Texas advanced to play No. 1 seed TCU on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Lipscomb and Wichita State will play in the other semifinal game.

Kerwin Roach II had 14 points and six rebounds for Texas (19-16). Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each had 11 points for the hosts.

Texas went into the break with a 25-point lead over Colorado at 44-19, and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Tyler Bey had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Buffaloes (23-13), which ended the season tied for the third-most wins in program history. McKinley Wright IV added 11 points and six rebounds. D'Shawn Schwartz had 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
K. Roach II
12 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
49.4 Field Goal % 43.0
36.5 Three Point % 35.2
80.7 Free Throw % 71.1
  Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey 9.0
  Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Alexander Strating 16.0
  D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Courtney Ramey missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Daylen Kountz 24.0
+ 2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 31.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Drayton Whiteside 35.0
+ 2 Tyler Bey made tip-in 56.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey 56.0
Team Stats
Points 55 68
Field Goals 18-55 (32.7%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 27 28
Team 2 1
Assists 6 11
Steals 3 10
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Bey G
18 PTS, 13 REB
home team logo
21
D. Osetkowski F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 4 Colorado 23-13 74.1 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 2 Texas 19-16 71.2 PPG 36.1 RPG 12.9 APG
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
E. Battey
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 18 13 0 7/15 0/0 4/4 3 34 1 1 3 3 10
D. Schwartz 11 3 1 5/11 1/6 0/0 2 37 0 0 1 0 3
M. Wright IV 11 6 3 4/9 2/4 1/2 1 37 1 0 5 0 6
E. Battey 2 3 1 0/5 0/0 2/2 4 15 1 0 1 2 1
S. Gatling 1 2 0 0/4 0/1 1/2 1 13 0 0 2 0 2
Texas
Starters
D. Osetkowski
M. Coleman III
C. Ramey
J. Febres
J. Sims
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Osetkowski 15 5 3 7/11 1/2 0/0 3 25 4 0 0 1 4
M. Coleman III 11 0 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 4 24 0 0 2 0 0
C. Ramey 11 4 2 3/9 2/2 3/6 2 29 3 0 2 0 4
J. Febres 3 5 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 29 0 2 0 2 3
J. Sims 3 10 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 0 1 3 7
