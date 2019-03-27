LPSCMB
5 Lipscomb
Bisons
28-7
away team logo
94
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Wed Mar. 27
9:00pm
BONUS
93
TF 10
home team logo
NCST
2 NC State
Wolfpack
24-12
ML: +180
NCST -4.5, O/U 162.5
ML: -220
LPSCMB
NCST

No Text

Mathews scores 44 to carry Lipscomb over NC State 94-93

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 27, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Garrison Mathews had a career-high 44 points as Lipscomb narrowly defeated North Carolina State 94-93 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Mathews set the program's single-game scoring record in the Division I era and his points were the most by an opposing player at Reynolds Coliseum. He was 14 of 24 from the field, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and hit 8 of 11 free throws. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kenny Cooper had 12 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (28-7). Ahsan Asadullah added four blocks. Michael Buckland had six assists for the visitors.

Markell Johnson dribbled down the left side of the lane and finished a contested layup with his right hand with 9.6 seconds left to give N.C. State a 93-92 lead. Cooper took the inbounds pass and nearly turned it over in the backcourt, but got into the lane to make a floater at 1.7.

Torin Dorn scored a career-high 34 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolfpack (24-12). Johnson added 19 points. C.J. Bryce had 10 points.

Lipscomb, a No. 5 seed, will play sixth-seeded Wichita State on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Texas and TCU take part in the other semifinal game.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Mathews
T. Dorn
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
45.1 Field Goal % 48.2
41.0 Three Point % 30.3
84.9 Free Throw % 58.9
  Full timeout called 1.0
+ 2 Kenny Cooper made jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Markell Johnson made driving layup 10.0
+ 3 Kenny Cooper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Mathews 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on Torin Dorn, stolen by Kenny Cooper 24.0
  Personal foul on Alex Jones 26.0
+ 1 Garrison Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
  Garrison Mathews missed 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Shooting foul on Wyatt Walker 27.0
+ 3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 2 Garrison Mathews made dunk, assist by Michael Buckland 1:12
Team Stats
Points 94 93
Field Goals 34-68 (50.0%) 38-72 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 21 25
Team 2 3
Assists 24 15
Steals 7 7
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
24
G. Mathews G
44 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
T. Dorn G
34 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo 5 Lipscomb 28-7 385694
home team logo 2 NC State 24-12 474693
NCST -4.5, O/U 162.5
Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, NC
NCST -4.5, O/U 162.5
Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Lipscomb 28-7 83.7 PPG 39.9 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo 2 NC State 24-12 79.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
24
G. Mathews G 20.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.0 APG 44.4 FG%
2
T. Dorn G 13.4 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.3 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
24
G. Mathews G 44 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
2
T. Dorn G 34 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 52.8
50.0 3PT FG% 47.4
70.6 FT% 61.5
Lipscomb
Starters
G. Mathews
K. Cooper
R. Marberry
E. Pepper
M. Buckland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Mathews 44 8 3 14/24 8/13 8/11 1 38 2 0 1 1 7
K. Cooper 12 4 7 5/12 2/6 0/0 4 37 4 1 3 1 3
R. Marberry 8 1 3 4/9 0/0 0/0 0 25 0 1 1 1 0
E. Pepper 4 5 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 3 1 4
M. Buckland 3 2 6 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
M. Rose
A. Asadullah
A. Fleming
N. Moran
J. Wolfe
A. Jones
Z. Flener
G. Jones
J. Merritt
J. Strates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rose 9 5 1 3/4 2/3 1/2 0 14 0 1 0 1 4
A. Asadullah 8 2 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 13 1 4 0 1 1
A. Fleming 4 0 0 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
N. Moran 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 1 0
J. Wolfe 0 2 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 2 0
A. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Flener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Strates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 30 24 34/68 14/28 12/17 12 200 7 7 11 9 21
NC State
Starters
T. Dorn
M. Johnson
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
W. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dorn 34 9 0 15/22 0/0 4/5 1 37 2 0 2 4 5
M. Johnson 19 2 5 6/10 4/4 3/4 2 22 2 1 1 2 0
C. Bryce 10 5 2 5/10 0/3 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 1 4
B. Beverly 6 4 3 2/8 2/5 0/2 2 27 0 0 1 0 4
W. Walker 3 10 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 4 23 1 2 2 3 7
Bench
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
J. Hellems
B. Harris
E. Lockett
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 10 2 1 4/12 2/6 0/0 2 27 0 2 1 2 0
D. Funderburk 6 2 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 2 1 1 1
J. Hellems 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Harris 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 3 0 4
E. Lockett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 38 15 38/72 9/19 8/13 19 200 7 7 12 13 25
