Mathews scores 44 to carry Lipscomb over NC State 94-93
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Garrison Mathews had a career-high 44 points as Lipscomb narrowly defeated North Carolina State 94-93 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.
Mathews set the program's single-game scoring record in the Division I era and his points were the most by an opposing player at Reynolds Coliseum. He was 14 of 24 from the field, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and hit 8 of 11 free throws. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kenny Cooper had 12 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (28-7). Ahsan Asadullah added four blocks. Michael Buckland had six assists for the visitors.
Markell Johnson dribbled down the left side of the lane and finished a contested layup with his right hand with 9.6 seconds left to give N.C. State a 93-92 lead. Cooper took the inbounds pass and nearly turned it over in the backcourt, but got into the lane to make a floater at 1.7.
Torin Dorn scored a career-high 34 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolfpack (24-12). Johnson added 19 points. C.J. Bryce had 10 points.
Lipscomb, a No. 5 seed, will play sixth-seeded Wichita State on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Texas and TCU take part in the other semifinal game.
---
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|7.2
|Reb. Per Game
|7.2
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|41.0
|Three Point %
|30.3
|84.9
|Free Throw %
|58.9
|Full timeout called
|1.0
|+ 2
|Kenny Cooper made jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Markell Johnson made driving layup
|10.0
|+ 3
|Kenny Cooper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Mathews
|20.0
|Bad pass turnover on Torin Dorn, stolen by Kenny Cooper
|24.0
|Personal foul on Alex Jones
|26.0
|+ 1
|Garrison Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Garrison Mathews missed 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Shooting foul on Wyatt Walker
|27.0
|+ 3
|Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 2
|Garrison Mathews made dunk, assist by Michael Buckland
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|93
|Field Goals
|34-68 (50.0%)
|38-72 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|14-28 (50.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|24
|15
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|7
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
24
|G. Mathews G
|20.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
2
|T. Dorn G
|13.4 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|47.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Mathews G
|44 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|T. Dorn G
|34 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Mathews
|44
|8
|3
|14/24
|8/13
|8/11
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|K. Cooper
|12
|4
|7
|5/12
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|37
|4
|1
|3
|1
|3
|R. Marberry
|8
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|E. Pepper
|4
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Buckland
|3
|2
|6
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rose
|9
|5
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|A. Asadullah
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|13
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A. Fleming
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Moran
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Wolfe
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Flener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Merritt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Strates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|30
|24
|34/68
|14/28
|12/17
|12
|200
|7
|7
|11
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dorn
|34
|9
|0
|15/22
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|M. Johnson
|19
|2
|5
|6/10
|4/4
|3/4
|2
|22
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|C. Bryce
|10
|5
|2
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Beverly
|6
|4
|3
|2/8
|2/5
|0/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|W. Walker
|3
|10
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Daniels
|10
|2
|1
|4/12
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|D. Funderburk
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J. Hellems
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Harris
|2
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|E. Lockett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|38
|15
|38/72
|9/19
|8/13
|19
|200
|7
|7
|12
|13
|25