FRESNO
OREG

No Text

Pritchard lifts No. 15 Oregon over Fresno State 71-57

  • AP
  • Nov 05, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard scored 24 points, Chris Duarte added 16 in his first game with Oregon and the No. 15 Ducks beat Fresno State 71-57 on Tuesday night in both teams' season opener.

The senior guard made his 110th consecutive start. He added seven assists and seven rebounds for the Ducks and was generally in control from his point guard position.

Duarte looked sharp in his first game as a junior college transfer, and Francis Okoro added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Okoro is one of three returning players from last year's Sweet 16 team.

Nate Grimes led the Bulldogs with 13 points.

Oregon took control with a 21-6 run to end the first half at a 38-27 advantage. Duarte had eight points as the Ducks broke away.

After Fresno State scored the opening basket of the second half, Oregon scored the next 10 points, six by Pritchard and the other four on assists by the senior.

Fresno State briefly closed within 64-55 with four minutes left before the Ducks put it away with free throws, finishing with 19 in 26 attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: In winning its 22nd consecutive home opener, Oregon made Dana Altman the school's career leader in coaching wins. Altman, in his 10th season with the Ducks, had been tied with Ernie Kent at 235 wins.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have lost 22 straight games to AP Top 25 teams extending back to the 2002 season. They are 0-9 against the Ducks in games played in Eugene.

UP NEXT

Oregon will host Boise State on Saturday in what will be a second tuneup game before the Ducks meet No. 14 Memphis in an anticipated top-20 matchup next Tuesday in Portland.

Fresno State plays its home opener Sunday against Winthrop, a game at which Paul George's No. 24 jersey will be retired in a halftime ceremony.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Oregon 2.0
  Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Turnover on Will Richardson 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte 28.0
  Francis Okoro missed jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte 1:04
  Aguir Agau missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 1 Shakur Juiston made free throw 1:14
  Shooting foul on Nate Grimes 1:27
+ 2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Will Richardson 1:14
  Offensive rebound by Oregon 1:27
Team Stats
Points 57 71
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 9-36 (25.0%) 1-13 (7.7%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 31 45
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 21 28
Team 3 3
Assists 14 11
Steals 5 9
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
32
N. Grimes F
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 0-1 273057
home team logo 15 Oregon 1-0 383371
OREG -14.5, O/U 137.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
OREG -14.5, O/U 137.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 0-1 76.5 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 15 Oregon 1-0 70.0 PPG 37 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
32
N. Grimes F 11.8 PPG 9.2 RPG 0.7 APG 59.9 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 12.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.6 APG 41.8 FG%
Top Scorers
32
N. Grimes F 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 24 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
34.5 FG% 41.7
25.0 3PT FG% 7.7
71.4 FT% 74.1
Fresno State
Starters
N. Grimes
N. Williams
M. Lawrence
O. Robinson
J. Hyder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Grimes 13 3 1 5/8 3/5 0/0 4 21 0 2 0 1 2
N. Williams 6 6 2 2/8 0/6 2/3 3 35 0 1 2 1 5
M. Lawrence 6 2 6 1/6 1/6 3/5 2 23 3 0 5 1 1
O. Robinson 5 8 2 2/6 0/2 1/2 2 25 1 0 2 2 6
J. Hyder 2 2 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
N. Grimes
N. Williams
M. Lawrence
O. Robinson
J. Hyder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Grimes 13 3 1 5/8 3/5 0/0 4 21 0 2 0 1 2
N. Williams 6 6 2 2/8 0/6 2/3 3 35 0 1 2 1 5
M. Lawrence 6 2 6 1/6 1/6 3/5 2 23 3 0 5 1 1
O. Robinson 5 8 2 2/6 0/2 1/2 2 25 1 0 2 2 6
J. Hyder 2 2 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
A. Agau
N. Hart
L. Rojas
A. Holland
C. Seeley
A. Diouf
N. Blackwell
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Agau 8 4 2 2/4 2/4 2/2 4 16 1 3 1 0 4
N. Hart 6 0 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 0
L. Rojas 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
A. Holland 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 0
C. Seeley 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
A. Diouf 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 1 0 1
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 28 14 19/55 9/36 10/14 20 200 5 7 17 7 21
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
F. Okoro
A. Mathis
S. Juiston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 24 7 7 8/13 0/3 8/12 1 34 2 0 3 1 6
C. Duarte 16 7 0 6/16 1/6 3/4 1 32 3 0 0 3 4
F. Okoro 10 9 0 4/9 0/0 2/3 3 28 1 0 0 5 4
A. Mathis 9 2 0 4/6 0/2 1/1 1 26 0 0 1 0 2
S. Juiston 5 6 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 3 25 0 1 2 1 5
Starters
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
F. Okoro
A. Mathis
S. Juiston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 24 7 7 8/13 0/3 8/12 1 34 2 0 3 1 6
C. Duarte 16 7 0 6/16 1/6 3/4 1 32 3 0 0 3 4
F. Okoro 10 9 0 4/9 0/0 2/3 3 28 1 0 0 5 4
A. Mathis 9 2 0 4/6 0/2 1/1 1 26 0 0 1 0 2
S. Juiston 5 6 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 3 25 0 1 2 1 5
Bench
W. Richardson
C. Lawson
A. Patterson
C. Walker
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
N. Dante
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 7 5 1 1/6 0/1 5/6 1 20 2 1 3 2 3
C. Lawson 0 4 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 2 2
A. Patterson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
C. Walker 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 2
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 42 11 25/60 1/13 20/27 13 199 9 2 13 14 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores