Cool scores 41 to carry Idaho State past Air Force 89-79
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Tarik Cool scored 41 points with four three-pointers and converted all 15 of his foul shots as Idaho State defeated Air Force 89-79 on Thursday night.
Chier Maker scored a career-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for Idaho State (1-1), which made 12 of 29 three-pointers. Jared Stutzman added 11 points.
A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons. Chris Joyce added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Swan had 14 points.
Idaho State plays Montana-Western at home next Thursday. Air Force takes on Texas State at home on Saturday.
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on LeSean Brown
|12.0
|+ 1
|Tarik Cool made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Tarik Cool made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on LeSean Brown
|19.0
|+ 1
|Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Shooting foul on Coreyoun Rushin
|20.0
|+ 1
|Tarik Cool made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Tarik Cool made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Swan
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Coreyoun Rushin
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|79
|Field Goals
|28-56 (50.0%)
|27-52 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|12-29 (41.4%)
|1-11 (9.1%)
|Free Throws
|21-25 (84.0%)
|24-27 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|26
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|13
|5
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|23
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Idaho State 1-1
|64.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Air Force 0-1
|79.0 PPG
|26 RPG
|5.0 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|41.4
|3PT FG%
|9.1
|
|
|84.0
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cool
|41
|5
|3
|11/17
|4/8
|15/15
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Maker
|21
|8
|3
|8/14
|4/8
|1/1
|3
|33
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|J. Stutzman
|11
|2
|2
|3/10
|2/8
|3/4
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Rushin
|4
|6
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|M. Porter
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|21
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Smellie
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Aguirre
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Udengwu
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|14
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Edelmayer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Mocsan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wahlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reichelt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Huston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|27
|13
|28/56
|12/29
|21/25
|23
|200
|7
|2
|11
|8
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|17
|1
|1
|7/11
|1/2
|2/2
|5
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Swan
|14
|3
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|C. Joyce
|14
|7
|0
|4/8
|0/4
|6/6
|2
|37
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5
|L. Scottie
|13
|8
|3
|4/12
|0/4
|5/7
|1
|36
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|S. Tomes
|7
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|38
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kinrade
|7
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Van Soelen
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Monson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Pierre-Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vander Zwaag
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|26
|5
|27/52
|1/11
|24/27
|24
|200
|5
|3
|13
|7
|19
