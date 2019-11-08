IDST
Cool scores 41 to carry Idaho State past Air Force 89-79

  • Nov 08, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Tarik Cool scored 41 points with four three-pointers and converted all 15 of his foul shots as Idaho State defeated Air Force 89-79 on Thursday night.

Chier Maker scored a career-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for Idaho State (1-1), which made 12 of 29 three-pointers. Jared Stutzman added 11 points.

A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons. Chris Joyce added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Swan had 14 points.

Idaho State plays Montana-Western at home next Thursday. Air Force takes on Texas State at home on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 89 79
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 1-11 (9.1%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 24-27 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 26
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 19 19
Team 5 0
Assists 13 5
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
T. Cool G
41 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
A. Walker G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Idaho State 1-1 424789
home team logo Air Force 0-1 314879
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Idaho State 1-1 64.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Air Force 0-1 79.0 PPG 26 RPG 5.0 APG
Key Players
2
T. Cool G 24.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.5 APG 56.0 FG%
10
A. Walker G 17.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.0 APG 63.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Cool G 41 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
10
A. Walker G 17 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 51.9
41.4 3PT FG% 9.1
84.0 FT% 88.9
Idaho State
Starters
T. Cool
C. Maker
J. Stutzman
C. Rushin
M. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cool 41 5 3 11/17 4/8 15/15 4 27 1 0 1 1 4
C. Maker 21 8 3 8/14 4/8 1/1 3 33 2 1 2 3 5
J. Stutzman 11 2 2 3/10 2/8 3/4 1 34 0 0 1 0 2
C. Rushin 4 6 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 4 32 2 0 1 1 5
M. Porter 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 5 21 0 1 0 2 0
Bench
A. Smellie
N. Aguirre
C. Udengwu
J. Edelmayer
B. Mocsan
L. Sutton
H. Wahlen
D. Carr
L. Bowman
W. Reichelt
N. Huston
B. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Smellie 5 3 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 1 2
N. Aguirre 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 3 0 0
C. Udengwu 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 5 14 1 0 3 0 1
J. Edelmayer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Mocsan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Sutton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Wahlen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reichelt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Huston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 27 13 28/56 12/29 21/25 23 200 7 2 11 8 19
Air Force
Starters
A. Walker
R. Swan
C. Joyce
L. Scottie
S. Tomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 17 1 1 7/11 1/2 2/2 5 29 1 0 2 0 1
R. Swan 14 3 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 4 28 0 0 3 1 2
C. Joyce 14 7 0 4/8 0/4 6/6 2 37 0 0 4 2 5
L. Scottie 13 8 3 4/12 0/4 5/7 1 36 2 1 1 2 6
S. Tomes 7 3 0 2/6 0/0 3/3 3 38 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
A. Kinrade
K. Van Soelen
L. Brown
I. Monson
C. Morris
N. Rene
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
M. Taylor
D. Nelson
C. Murphy
M. Hill
N. Jackson
C. Haut
C. Vander Zwaag
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kinrade 7 1 0 1/1 0/0 5/5 2 8 2 1 0 0 1
K. Van Soelen 5 2 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 5 11 0 0 1 1 1
L. Brown 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 0
I. Monson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vander Zwaag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 26 5 27/52 1/11 24/27 24 200 5 3 13 7 19
NCAA BB Scores