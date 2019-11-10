PORT
Walker's 22 points lifts Portland past San Jose St. 72-57

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) JoJo Walker scored 22 points and Isaiah White added 17 and Portland beat San Jose State 72-57 on Sunday.

Portland (1-1) led 37-29 at halftime before the Spartans closed to 42-40 within the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half. But Portland responded with a 10-0 run as Malcolm Porter sandwiched a jumper and a layup between a 3-pointer by White, and Takiula Fahrensohn added a 3.

San Jose State made another run, and when Isaiah Nichols made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6 1/2 minutes left, the Spartans trailed 56-51. But they made just 2 of 10 down the stretch and allowed the Pilots to reach safe distance.

Richard Washington led the Spartans (1-1) with 11 points. San Jose State shot 23 of 58 (39.7%) and missed 20-of-26, 3-point shot attempts. The Spartans also missed 11 of 16 attempted free throws.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Adams
C. LeCesne
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
33.3 Field Goal % 48.0
0.0 Three Point % 0.0
Free Throw % 100.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Portland 7.0
  Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker 38.0
  Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight 49.0
  JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Omari Moore 49.0
+ 2 Seneca Knight made driving dunk 53.0
+ 1 Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Richard Washington 1:00
Team Stats
Points 72 57
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 23-58 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 32
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 25 24
Team 4 2
Assists 19 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Walker G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
R. Washington G
11 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Portland 2-1 373572
home team logo San Jose State 1-1 292857
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Portland 2-1 75.5 PPG 38 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo San Jose State 1-1 79.0 PPG 48 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Walker G 10.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 2.5 APG 46.7 FG%
22
R. Washington G 23.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.0 APG 61.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Walker G 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
22
R. Washington G 11 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
48.1 FG% 39.7
45.0 3PT FG% 23.1
73.3 FT% 31.3
Portland
Starters
J. Walker
I. White
T. Diabate
M. Porter
C. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 22 4 2 8/12 5/7 1/2 1 36 2 0 2 1 3
I. White 17 3 7 5/13 1/4 6/7 3 25 3 2 2 0 3
T. Diabate 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 5 18 0 0 3 1 3
M. Porter 5 5 4 2/6 0/1 1/2 2 32 0 0 1 0 5
C. Adams 2 2 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 33 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. Tryon
T. Fahrensohn
Q. Ferebee
L. Harewood
H. Hogland
W. Watson
M. Turner
T. Akwuba
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tryon 8 4 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 22 0 0 0 1 3
T. Fahrensohn 6 5 4 2/6 2/5 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 0 5
Q. Ferebee 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 4 0 1
L. Harewood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hogland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Akwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 28 19 26/54 9/20 11/15 18 200 6 2 14 3 25
San Jose State
Starters
B. Ivey
E. Lane
C. LeCesne
S. Knight
C. Anigwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ivey 8 3 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 31 1 0 1 0 3
E. Lane 7 0 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 11 0 2 1 0 0
C. LeCesne 6 2 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 1 20 1 0 3 0 2
S. Knight 5 7 3 2/5 0/3 1/6 1 24 1 0 3 0 7
C. Anigwe 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
R. Washington
S. Japhet-Mathias
R. Agee
I. Nichols
O. Moore
Z. Chappell
T. Smith
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
H. Dhaliwal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 11 9 3 4/13 2/6 1/3 4 31 1 0 1 5 4
S. Japhet-Mathias 8 4 0 4/13 0/2 0/1 1 26 0 0 2 0 4
R. Agee 5 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 3 12 0 0 0 0 0
I. Nichols 4 1 2 1/3 1/3 1/3 0 9 1 0 1 0 1
O. Moore 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 14 0 1 0 0 1
Z. Chappell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
T. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 30 13 23/58 6/26 5/16 14 200 6 3 13 6 24
NCAA BB Scores