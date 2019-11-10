Walker's 22 points lifts Portland past San Jose St. 72-57
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) JoJo Walker scored 22 points and Isaiah White added 17 and Portland beat San Jose State 72-57 on Sunday.
Portland (1-1) led 37-29 at halftime before the Spartans closed to 42-40 within the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half. But Portland responded with a 10-0 run as Malcolm Porter sandwiched a jumper and a layup between a 3-pointer by White, and Takiula Fahrensohn added a 3.
San Jose State made another run, and when Isaiah Nichols made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6 1/2 minutes left, the Spartans trailed 56-51. But they made just 2 of 10 down the stretch and allowed the Pilots to reach safe distance.
Richard Washington led the Spartans (1-1) with 11 points. San Jose State shot 23 of 58 (39.7%) and missed 20-of-26, 3-point shot attempts. The Spartans also missed 11 of 16 attempted free throws.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|11.0
|Reb. Per Game
|11.0
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|0.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Portland
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|38.0
|Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|49.0
|JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Omari Moore
|49.0
|+ 2
|Seneca Knight made driving dunk
|53.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Isaiah White made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Personal foul on Richard Washington
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|57
|Field Goals
|26-54 (48.1%)
|23-58 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|6-26 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|32
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Portland 2-1
|75.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|17.0 APG
|San Jose State 1-1
|79.0 PPG
|48 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Walker G
|10.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
22
|R. Washington G
|23.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|61.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Walker G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|R. Washington G
|11 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|31.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|22
|4
|2
|8/12
|5/7
|1/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|I. White
|17
|3
|7
|5/13
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|25
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|T. Diabate
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Porter
|5
|5
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Adams
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|22
|4
|2
|8/12
|5/7
|1/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|I. White
|17
|3
|7
|5/13
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|25
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|T. Diabate
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Porter
|5
|5
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Adams
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tryon
|8
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Fahrensohn
|6
|5
|4
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Q. Ferebee
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|L. Harewood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hogland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Akwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|28
|19
|26/54
|9/20
|11/15
|18
|200
|6
|2
|14
|3
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ivey
|8
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Lane
|7
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C. LeCesne
|6
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|S. Knight
|5
|7
|3
|2/5
|0/3
|1/6
|1
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|C. Anigwe
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ivey
|8
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Lane
|7
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C. LeCesne
|6
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|S. Knight
|5
|7
|3
|2/5
|0/3
|1/6
|1
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|C. Anigwe
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Washington
|11
|9
|3
|4/13
|2/6
|1/3
|4
|31
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|8
|4
|0
|4/13
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|R. Agee
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Nichols
|4
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|1/3
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Moore
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Chappell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hammonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|30
|13
|23/58
|6/26
|5/16
|14
|200
|6
|3
|13
|6
|24
