Lawrence's late 3 lifts Fresno State past Winthrop 77-74
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Mustafa Lawrence sank a 3-pointer with 1 second left and Fresno State turned back Winthrop 77-74 on Sunday.
Jarred Hyder had 26 points, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (1-1). Nate Grimes finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Lawrence added 13 points.
Russell Jones topped the Eagles (1-1) with 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Josh Ferguson added 12 points, while Chandler Vaudrin scored 10.
Winthrop led 64-58 after DJ Burns' jumper with 4:51 left in the game. But Nate Grimes had a three-point play and Anthony Holland and Jarred Hyder hit 3-pointers to put the Bulldogs up 67-64 with 3:17 remaining. Hunter Hale's 3-pointer with 5 seconds left pulled the Eagles even at 74.
Fresno State shot 48% from the floor, including 46% from distance. Winthrop misfired on 21 of 34 3-pointers and shot 44 percent overall.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Mustafa Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
|0.0
|+ 3
|Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 3
|Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustafa Lawrence
|16.0
|+ 2
|Chase Claxton made layup
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton
|59.0
|Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|+ 1
|Jarred Hyder made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|+ 1
|Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Shooting foul on Micheal Anumba
|1:23
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
|1:25
|Chase Claxton missed layup, blocked by Aguir Agau
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|77
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|25-52 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|38
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|16
|28
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Winthrop 1-1
|67.0 PPG
|58 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Fresno State 1-1
|57.0 PPG
|34 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jones
|15
|1
|2
|4/10
|4/9
|3/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ferguson
|12
|2
|3
|4/12
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Anumba
|8
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Claxton
|7
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|H. Hale
|6
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hyder
|26
|2
|3
|8/12
|5/7
|5/5
|3
|35
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|N. Grimes
|15
|15
|1
|6/12
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|M. Lawrence
|13
|1
|4
|4/7
|2/3
|3/3
|3
|25
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|O. Robinson
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Williams
|1
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
