Lawrence's late 3 lifts Fresno State past Winthrop 77-74

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Mustafa Lawrence sank a 3-pointer with 1 second left and Fresno State turned back Winthrop 77-74 on Sunday.

Jarred Hyder had 26 points, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (1-1). Nate Grimes finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Lawrence added 13 points.

Russell Jones topped the Eagles (1-1) with 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Josh Ferguson added 12 points, while Chandler Vaudrin scored 10.

Winthrop led 64-58 after DJ Burns' jumper with 4:51 left in the game. But Nate Grimes had a three-point play and Anthony Holland and Jarred Hyder hit 3-pointers to put the Bulldogs up 67-64 with 3:17 remaining. Hunter Hale's 3-pointer with 5 seconds left pulled the Eagles even at 74.

Fresno State shot 48% from the floor, including 46% from distance. Winthrop misfired on 21 of 34 3-pointers and shot 44 percent overall.

+ 3 Mustafa Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 0.0
+ 3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustafa Lawrence 16.0
+ 2 Chase Claxton made layup 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton 59.0
  Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 1 Jarred Hyder made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
+ 1 Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws 1:23
  Shooting foul on Micheal Anumba 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder 1:25
  Chase Claxton missed layup, blocked by Aguir Agau 1:28
Team Stats
Points 74 77
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 25-52 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 16 28
Team 5 2
Assists 15 11
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
0
R. Jones G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
3
J. Hyder G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Winthrop 1-1 304474
home team logo Fresno State 1-1 354277
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
away team logo Winthrop 1-1 67.0 PPG 58 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Fresno State 1-1 57.0 PPG 34 RPG 14.0 APG
0
R. Jones G 2.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.0 APG 0.0 FG%
3
J. Hyder G 2.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 14.3 FG%
0
R. Jones G 15 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
3
J. Hyder G 26 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
44.4 FG% 48.1
38.2 3PT FG% 45.8
55.6 FT% 80.0
R. Jones
J. Ferguson
M. Anumba
C. Claxton
H. Hale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones 15 1 2 4/10 4/9 3/4 2 22 0 0 0 0 1
J. Ferguson 12 2 3 4/12 4/11 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 0 2
M. Anumba 8 0 0 3/4 1/1 1/1 3 23 0 0 2 0 0
C. Claxton 7 6 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 3 25 0 0 0 4 2
H. Hale 6 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 20 2 0 0 0 0
Bench
C. Vaudrin
D. Burns
K. Zunic
C. Falden
T. Pupavac
J. King
J. Corbin
K. Hunter
A. Arms
L. Goldsborough
D. Belton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vaudrin 10 4 5 5/10 0/0 0/2 2 32 0 1 2 2 2
D. Burns 8 1 1 4/9 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 1 2 0 1
K. Zunic 5 6 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 2 4
C. Falden 3 4 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 4
T. Pupavac 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. King 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Corbin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arms - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Goldsborough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 24 15 28/63 13/34 5/9 18 200 3 2 8 8 16
J. Hyder
N. Grimes
M. Lawrence
O. Robinson
N. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hyder 26 2 3 8/12 5/7 5/5 3 35 2 1 3 0 2
N. Grimes 15 15 1 6/12 2/4 1/1 2 33 0 0 2 5 10
M. Lawrence 13 1 4 4/7 2/3 3/3 3 25 1 0 4 0 1
O. Robinson 8 2 0 3/6 0/1 2/3 2 19 1 0 1 1 1
N. Williams 1 5 2 0/4 0/3 1/2 3 16 0 0 1 0 5
Bench
N. Hart
A. Agau
A. Holland
C. Seeley
A. Diouf
N. Blackwell
L. Rojas
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hart 7 2 0 2/4 1/2 2/4 3 24 0 0 2 1 1
A. Agau 4 5 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 23 1 1 1 1 4
A. Holland 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 15 0 1 0 0 1
C. Seeley 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Diouf 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 11 25/52 11/24 16/20 18 200 5 3 14 8 28
