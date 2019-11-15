BYU
HOU

No Text

Haws beats buzzer, BYU beats Houston 72-71

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) T.J. Haws hit a contested jump shot as time ran out to give BYU a 72-71 win over Houston on Friday night.

Haws received an inbounds pass in the back court with 5.1 seconds left and as he neared the top of the key angled right and then shot a contested, fadeaway jumper over Quentin Grimes. The ball hit the front of the rim and time expired before the ball dropped through the basket.

Haws finished with 10 points for BYU (3-1), which was led by Alex Barcello with 16. Jake Toolson and Kolby Lee had 14 points apiece for BYU. Haws was 4-of-13 shooting.

Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (1-1). Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and Grimes and DeJon Jarreau had 10 apiece.

Mills made two free throws with 1:25 to play to put Houston on top. BYU's next two possessions ended in turnovers but Houston missed a 3-pointer between the turnovers and had a turnover with 5.1 seconds to go.

Key Players
J. Toolson
Q. Grimes
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
45.1 Field Goal % 50.0
45.0 Three Point % 16.7
85.7 Free Throw % 57.1
+ 2 TJ Haws made jump shot 1.0
  Turnover on Nate Hinton 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Nate Hinton 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson 22.0
  Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Cedrick Alley Jr. 53.0
  Offensive rebound by Brigham Young 1:12
  TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham 1:14
+ 1 Caleb Mills made free throw 1:24
+ 1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
  Shooting foul on Connor Harding 1:24
Team Stats
Points 72 71
Field Goals 28-61 (45.9%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 21 23
Team 5 5
Assists 16 13
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 8
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
A. Barcello G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
C. Mills G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 3-1 353772
home team logo Houston 1-1 284371
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 3-1 71.8 PPG 35.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Houston 1-1 77.5 PPG 46.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
4
A. Barcello G 13.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.0 APG 52.6 FG%
2
C. Mills G 12.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.0 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
A. Barcello G 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
2
C. Mills G 17 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
45.9 FG% 46.8
36.4 3PT FG% 23.5
57.1 FT% 64.3
Brigham Young
Starters
A. Barcello
J. Toolson
K. Lee
T. Haws
D. Nixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Barcello 16 4 3 6/12 2/3 2/2 2 36 1 0 1 0 4
J. Toolson 14 5 2 5/8 4/4 0/0 1 35 0 0 5 2 3
K. Lee 14 7 4 6/10 0/0 2/5 2 28 0 0 3 3 4
T. Haws 10 4 5 4/13 1/6 1/2 2 38 2 0 3 1 3
D. Nixon 7 5 1 3/6 1/3 0/2 3 23 0 0 2 1 4
Bench
C. Harding
Z. Seljaas
E. Troy
T. Maughan
Y. Childs
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
C. Pearson
T. Knell
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harding 6 2 1 2/6 0/2 2/2 2 19 0 0 0 1 1
Z. Seljaas 5 2 0 2/6 0/4 1/1 4 18 1 0 1 0 2
E. Troy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Maughan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Knell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 29 16 28/61 8/22 8/14 16 200 4 0 15 8 21
Houston
Starters
F. White Jr.
D. Jarreau
Q. Grimes
C. Harris Jr.
N. Hinton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. White Jr. 14 5 1 7/11 0/0 0/0 2 24 0 2 3 3 2
D. Jarreau 10 3 2 4/12 0/4 2/2 2 27 0 0 3 0 3
Q. Grimes 10 2 2 4/9 0/2 2/4 2 32 1 0 2 0 2
C. Harris Jr. 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 18 0 3 0 0 4
N. Hinton 4 7 2 1/5 1/2 1/2 2 29 3 0 2 1 6
Bench
C. Mills
C. Alley Jr.
J. Gorham
B. Gresham
M. Sasser
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mills 17 2 2 7/13 1/3 2/2 2 25 0 0 0 0 2
C. Alley Jr. 6 3 2 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 17 1 1 0 1 2
J. Gorham 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 2
B. Gresham 2 5 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 2 2 5 0
M. Sasser 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 33 13 29/62 4/17 9/14 16 200 5 8 13 10 23
