Haws beats buzzer, BYU beats Houston 72-71
HOUSTON (AP) T.J. Haws hit a contested jump shot as time ran out to give BYU a 72-71 win over Houston on Friday night.
Haws received an inbounds pass in the back court with 5.1 seconds left and as he neared the top of the key angled right and then shot a contested, fadeaway jumper over Quentin Grimes. The ball hit the front of the rim and time expired before the ball dropped through the basket.
Haws finished with 10 points for BYU (3-1), which was led by Alex Barcello with 16. Jake Toolson and Kolby Lee had 14 points apiece for BYU. Haws was 4-of-13 shooting.
Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (1-1). Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and Grimes and DeJon Jarreau had 10 apiece.
Mills made two free throws with 1:25 to play to put Houston on top. BYU's next two possessions ended in turnovers but Houston missed a 3-pointer between the turnovers and had a turnover with 5.1 seconds to go.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|45.0
|Three Point %
|16.7
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|+ 2
|TJ Haws made jump shot
|1.0
|Turnover on Nate Hinton
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Nate Hinton
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|22.0
|Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Cedrick Alley Jr.
|53.0
|Offensive rebound by Brigham Young
|1:12
|TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham
|1:14
|+ 1
|Caleb Mills made free throw
|1:24
|+ 1
|Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:24
|Shooting foul on Connor Harding
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|71
|Field Goals
|28-61 (45.9%)
|29-62 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|38
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 3-1
|71.8 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Houston 1-1
|77.5 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|A. Barcello G
|13.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|52.6 FG%
|
2
|C. Mills G
|12.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Barcello G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|C. Mills G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.9
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Barcello
|16
|4
|3
|6/12
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Toolson
|14
|5
|2
|5/8
|4/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|K. Lee
|14
|7
|4
|6/10
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|T. Haws
|10
|4
|5
|4/13
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Nixon
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Barcello
|16
|4
|3
|6/12
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Toolson
|14
|5
|2
|5/8
|4/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|K. Lee
|14
|7
|4
|6/10
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|T. Haws
|10
|4
|5
|4/13
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Nixon
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harding
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Seljaas
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/4
|1/1
|4
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Maughan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pearson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Knell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|29
|16
|28/61
|8/22
|8/14
|16
|200
|4
|0
|15
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. White Jr.
|14
|5
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|D. Jarreau
|10
|3
|2
|4/12
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Q. Grimes
|10
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|N. Hinton
|4
|7
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. White Jr.
|14
|5
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|D. Jarreau
|10
|3
|2
|4/12
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Q. Grimes
|10
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|N. Hinton
|4
|7
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|17
|2
|2
|7/13
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Alley Jr.
|6
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Gorham
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Gresham
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|M. Sasser
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|33
|13
|29/62
|4/17
|9/14
|16
|200
|5
|8
|13
|10
|23
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
BYU
HOU72
71
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
SIMPU
CPOLY45
89
Final
-
CALBPTST
CAL62
82
Final
-
UCRIV
SACST49
62
Final
-
UNLV
UCLA54
71
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII75
83
Final