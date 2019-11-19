NEVADA
DAVID

No Text

Grady scores 24 to carry Davidson past Nevada 91-71

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady had 24 points as Davidson defeated Nevada 91-71 on Tuesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Davidson (2-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 18 points. Luke Frampton had 12 points for the home team.

Lindsey Drew had 14 points for the Wolf Pack (2-3). Jalen Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds. Nisre Zouzoua also had 13 points.

Davidson takes on Wake Forest on Friday. Nevada faces Fordham on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Drew
J. Gudmundsson
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
51.7 Field Goal % 45.9
42.9 Three Point % 43.8
72.2 Free Throw % 70.0
+ 2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Cal Freundlich, stolen by Nisre Zouzoua 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Casey 53.0
  K.J. Hymes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Personal foul on David Kristensen 53.0
  Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes 53.0
  Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 1:23
  K.J. Hymes missed free throw 1:23
Team Stats
Points 71 91
Field Goals 28-50 (56.0%) 33-60 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 24
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 21 16
Team 1 2
Assists 8 19
Steals 4 9
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 20 8
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
L. Drew G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
31
K. Grady G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Nevada 2-3 323971
home team logo Davidson 2-2 405191
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Nevada 2-3 73.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Davidson 2-2 70.3 PPG 34 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
14
L. Drew G 18.3 PPG 7.3 RPG 6.0 APG 51.0 FG%
31
K. Grady G 13.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.3 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
14
L. Drew G 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
31
K. Grady G 24 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
56.0 FG% 55.0
33.3 3PT FG% 46.2
71.4 FT% 81.3
Nevada
Starters
L. Drew
J. Johnson
J. Harris
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Drew 14 2 1 5/9 2/4 2/3 3 27 0 0 3 1 1
J. Johnson 13 2 0 6/13 1/5 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 1 1
J. Harris 13 9 5 6/10 1/3 0/0 2 36 0 0 7 1 8
J. Reyes 9 4 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 25 0 0 3 2 2
R. Robinson 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 2 0 4
Starters
L. Drew
J. Johnson
J. Harris
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Drew 14 2 1 5/9 2/4 2/3 3 27 0 0 3 1 1
J. Johnson 13 2 0 6/13 1/5 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 1 1
J. Harris 13 9 5 6/10 1/3 0/0 2 36 0 0 7 1 8
J. Reyes 9 4 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 25 0 0 3 2 2
R. Robinson 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 2 0 4
Bench
N. Zouzoua
K. Hymes
Z. Meeks
K. Milling
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Zouzoua 13 1 2 3/7 1/3 6/6 2 28 2 0 1 0 1
K. Hymes 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/3 4 9 0 0 2 2 0
Z. Meeks 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 3
K. Milling 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 1
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 29 8 28/50 5/15 10/14 15 200 4 0 20 8 21
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
M. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 24 3 6 8/13 3/5 5/6 0 35 4 1 2 1 2
L. Brajkovic 19 11 1 7/12 0/0 5/6 0 28 0 1 1 5 6
J. Gudmundsson 18 2 4 6/13 3/8 3/4 2 33 1 0 2 0 2
L. Frampton 12 2 3 4/9 4/8 0/0 1 30 1 1 0 0 2
M. Jones 7 0 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
M. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 24 3 6 8/13 3/5 5/6 0 35 4 1 2 1 2
L. Brajkovic 19 11 1 7/12 0/0 5/6 0 28 0 1 1 5 6
J. Gudmundsson 18 2 4 6/13 3/8 3/4 2 33 1 0 2 0 2
L. Frampton 12 2 3 4/9 4/8 0/0 1 30 1 1 0 0 2
M. Jones 7 0 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
B. Jones
C. Collins
N. Boachie-Yiadom
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
P. Casey
D. Dibble
D. Kristensen
H. Lee
K. Pritchett
D. Czerapowicz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Jones 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
C. Collins 4 2 5 2/3 0/1 0/0 4 20 1 0 0 0 2
N. Boachie-Yiadom 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
C. Freundlich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
M. Wynter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Casey 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
D. Dibble 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Kristensen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0
H. Lee 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 2 0 2 0 1
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 22 19 33/60 12/26 13/16 14 200 9 3 8 6 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores