Grady scores 24 to carry Davidson past Nevada 91-71
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady had 24 points as Davidson defeated Nevada 91-71 on Tuesday night.
Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Davidson (2-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 18 points. Luke Frampton had 12 points for the home team.
Lindsey Drew had 14 points for the Wolf Pack (2-3). Jalen Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds. Nisre Zouzoua also had 13 points.
Davidson takes on Wake Forest on Friday. Nevada faces Fordham on Friday.
---
---
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|51.7
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|42.9
|Three Point %
|43.8
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|+ 2
|Nisre Zouzoua made layup
|18.0
|Lost ball turnover on Cal Freundlich, stolen by Nisre Zouzoua
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Casey
|53.0
|K.J. Hymes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on David Kristensen
|53.0
|Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|53.0
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|+ 2
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup
|1:09
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|1:23
|K.J. Hymes missed free throw
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|91
|Field Goals
|28-50 (56.0%)
|33-60 (55.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|24
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|21
|16
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|8
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|56.0
|FG%
|55.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Drew
|14
|2
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Johnson
|13
|2
|0
|6/13
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|13
|9
|5
|6/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|7
|1
|8
|J. Reyes
|9
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|R. Robinson
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|24
|3
|6
|8/13
|3/5
|5/6
|0
|35
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|L. Brajkovic
|19
|11
|1
|7/12
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|J. Gudmundsson
|18
|2
|4
|6/13
|3/8
|3/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Frampton
|12
|2
|3
|4/9
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Jones
|7
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
