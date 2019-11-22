GTOWN
NEW YORK (AP) Patrick Ewing had already yanked off his tie, and soon he needed to be restrained by the Georgetown coaching staff to keep from getting tossed. Ewing was hot, the Hoyas were unraveling and the crowd at Madison Square Garden was absolutely howling over the chaos on the court.

Keeping its cool in the other huddle, top-ranked Duke was waiting to pounce.

''It was kind of crazy out there for a little bit,'' Duke guard Tre Jones said.

The Blue Devils are used to playing big games at the Garden, while the improving Hoyas are still finding their way.

Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown 81-73 on Friday night.

The Blue Devils (6-0) beat Cal and the Hoyas on consecutive nights to win the 2K Empire Classic and give Krzyzewski another slice of history. Krzyzewski is 218-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Hall of Famer John Wooden went 217-11 while UCLA was No. 1 during his run there.

When Jones and Carey were asked to describe what it's like to play for Krzyzewski, the Hall of Fame coach interjected, ''great.''

The Blue Devils looked it in long stretches against a Hoyas (4-2) team that made them grind for it in front of a lively crowd at the Garden.

Carey, a five-star recruit who inherited Zion Williamson's No. 1 jersey, has become the focal point of Duke's offense, and he had a breakthrough in New York. Carey dunked, screamed, chest-bumped and controlled the game for the Blue Devils to help keep them undefeated.

Cassius Stanley, who led the Blue Devils with 21 points, made a pair of 3s to stretch the game open and shake off Georgetown, which was looking to knock off two straight Top 25 teams. The Hoyas, picked to finish sixth in the Big East preseason poll, knocked off No. 22 Texas a night earlier and went basket-for-basket with Duke in the first half.

Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 21 points.

It was a mixed homecoming for Ewing, the Knicks great whose No. 33 hangs in the rafters.

The Hoyas were positioned to pull off an upset until the game started to get away from them in the middle of the second half. Ewing tossed the tie and lost his cool moments later, stomping his feet and getting hit with a technical for an outburst over a perceived missed call. Georgetown assistant Louis Orr, another former Knick, restrained Ewing from going on the court and possibly getting tossed. Ewing barked at Orr to get out of his way.

On his way to the locker room, Ewing could be heard yelling, ''You can blame the officials. They (screwed) me.''

He was more subdued in his postgame press conference.

''I thought a couple of calls didn't go our way that I thought should have gone our way,'' Ewing said.

The game matched ''Dream Team'' assistant coach Krzyzewski against 1992 Olympian Ewing for the first time in college.

''Patrick and I are not good friends, we are great friends,'' Krzyzewski said.

The Garden belonged to Ewing, the crowd going wild from the moment he walked out for warmups to his introduction during starting lineups. Perhaps motivated by nostalgia or Big East boosterism, the Hoyas had the fans on their side and the game in control. Mac McClung, James Akinjo and Galen Alexander hit early 3s to push the Hoyas to an 11-point lead. This was no staid Princeton offense the Hoyas were running to stymie Duke. They pushed, they scored in transition, they outrebounded the top team in the nation and an upset appeared quite possible.

''The way we started the game was tough to come back from, especially with the atmosphere out there,'' Jones said.

The Blue Devils hung tight, and Joe Baker hit a 3 that pulled them within three. Carey pulled them even with a thunderous two-handed jam and gave them a lead on a tip-in. Carey threw his head back and screamed, the Hoyas went 6 minutes without a field goal and the teams went to halftime tied 33-all.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas put college hoops on notice that they will not be an easy out this season, and perhaps their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015 is within reach. Ewing certainly opened some eyes in his return to the Garden.

''I think at the end of the year, there's going to be a lot of teams afraid to play us,'' Ewing said.

Duke: The Blue Devils will retain their No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: The Hoyas have a short break and play UNC Greensboro on Nov. 30 at Capital One Arena.

Duke: The Blue Devils return home Tuesday to play Stephen F. Austin.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Akinjo
3 G
T. Jones
3 G
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
35.1 Field Goal % 40.0
25.9 Three Point % 29.2
85.2 Free Throw % 81.5
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr. 38:41
  Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Jahvon Blair 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr. 8.0
  James Akinjo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tre Jones 10.0
+ 1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jahvon Blair 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley 17.0
  James Akinjo missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
Team Stats
Points 73 81
Field Goals 28-55 (50.9%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 43
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 21 19
Team 3 9
Assists 16 15
Steals 9 8
Blocks 12 4
Turnovers 24 21
Fouls 30 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
44
O. Yurtseven C
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
C. Stanley G
21 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Georgetown 4-2 334073
home team logo 1 Duke 6-0 334881
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 4-2 81.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 1 Duke 6-0 84.6 PPG 48 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
44
O. Yurtseven C 15.6 PPG 10.8 RPG 0.8 APG 59.6 FG%
2
C. Stanley G 12.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 0.6 APG 55.0 FG%
Top Scorers
44
O. Yurtseven C 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
2
C. Stanley G 21 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
50.9 FG% 41.5
37.5 3PT FG% 46.2
61.1 FT% 72.4
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
J. Akinjo
M. McClung
J. Pickett
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 21 5 2 9/13 0/1 3/5 4 24 0 4 0 1 4
J. Akinjo 19 3 6 7/18 2/7 3/4 4 36 4 0 5 2 1
M. McClung 6 1 0 2/7 2/3 0/0 4 13 1 0 3 0 1
J. Pickett 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 19 0 2 4 0 3
J. Mosely 0 5 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 5 0 5
Bench
J. LeBlanc
Q. Wahab
G. Alexander
J. Blair
M. Gardner
T. Allen
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. LeBlanc 7 2 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 24 2 4 0 1 1
Q. Wahab 7 1 0 2/3 0/0 3/4 3 12 0 0 1 0 1
G. Alexander 6 1 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 4 17 0 0 3 0 1
J. Blair 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 8 2 0 0 0 0
M. Gardner 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 2 1 0 2
T. Allen 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 1 2
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 26 16 28/55 6/16 11/18 30 200 9 12 24 5 21
Duke
Starters
C. Stanley
V. Carey Jr.
W. Moore Jr.
T. Jones
M. Hurt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stanley 21 8 0 6/11 3/3 6/7 2 27 0 0 3 4 4
V. Carey Jr. 20 10 0 8/14 0/0 4/10 4 28 1 1 3 4 6
W. Moore Jr. 17 6 3 7/10 1/1 2/2 4 36 1 1 7 2 4
T. Jones 13 2 7 3/13 0/2 7/8 2 39 2 2 4 1 1
M. Hurt 0 2 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 2 0
Bench
J. White
J. Baker
J. DeLaurier
J. Goldwire
A. O'Connell
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. White 5 3 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 33 0 0 3 0 3
J. Baker 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. DeLaurier 0 3 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 5 13 3 0 1 2 1
J. Goldwire 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
A. O'Connell 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 34 15 27/65 6/13 21/29 21 200 8 4 21 15 19
