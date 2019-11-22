NOVA
MISSST

No Text

Robinson-Earl leads No. 17 Villanova past Bulldogs, 83-76

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 22 points, and No. 17 Villanova beat Mississippi State 83-76 on Friday in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal.

Collin Gillespie added 18 points, Saddiq Bey finished with 17 and Jermaine Samuels had 14 and converted a key three-point play in the closing seconds for the Wildcats (4-1).

They shot 59%, made at least 10 3-pointers for the second straight day and never trailed in the second half, advancing to the championship round of their in-season holiday tournament for the seventh straight year.

Tyson Carter scored 22 points to lead Mississippi State (5-1), and his layup with just over a minute left pulled the Bulldogs to 77-74.

Villanova milked the clock before Robinson-Earl was fouled on a dunk attempt with 35.1 seconds to play and hit two free throws. Carter then airballed a deep 3-pointer with 27.8 seconds left and Samuels sealed it with his three-point play with 13 seconds left.

Reggie Perry had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Woodard II added 17 points for the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: This certainly counts as a close call for the Wildcats, whose first four games - three wins over mid-majors, and a loss to No. 10 Ohio State - were all decided by at least 20 points. It turns out they needed every bit of the cushion an early 16-0 run provided to maintain their lead throughout the final 20 minutes.

Mississippi State: There were questions about how good the Bulldogs really are, because their five victories have come against mid-majors with none ranked higher than No. 154 in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency ratings. They hung with their first Top 25 opponent, closing within one possession down the stretch, but couldn't come up with the key plays that would have put them over the hump.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays either No. 24 Baylor or Coastal Carolina on Sunday in the championship.

Mississippi State: Faces the Baylor-Coastal Carolina loser on Sunday in the third-place game.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Robinson-Earl
24 F
T. Carter
23 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
52.0 Field Goal % 42.5
38.5 Three Point % 36.6
87.5 Free Throw % 87.5
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels 3.0
  Iverson Molinar missed layup 5.0
+ 1 Jermaine Samuels made free throw 13.0
  Shooting foul on Tyson Carter 13.0
+ 2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 13.0
+ 2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 14.0
  Offensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr. 18.0
  Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry 25.0
  Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
Team Stats
Points 83 76
Field Goals 31-53 (58.5%) 28-67 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 24 17
Team 3 5
Assists 20 9
Steals 4 7
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 13 6
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
J. Robinson-Earl F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
T. Carter G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 17 Villanova 4-1 424183
home team logo Miss. State 5-1 334376
HTC Center Conway, SC
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 17 Villanova 4-1 81.0 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.3 APG
home team logo Miss. State 5-1 73.6 PPG 44 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
24
J. Robinson-Earl F 12.3 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.3 APG 44.7 FG%
23
T. Carter G 16.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.2 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Robinson-Earl F 22 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
23
T. Carter G 22 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
58.5 FG% 41.8
41.7 3PT FG% 36.4
68.8 FT% 92.3
Villanova
Starters
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Samuels
J. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Robinson-Earl 22 7 3 9/12 1/1 3/4 2 35 0 0 1 1 6
C. Gillespie 18 2 9 6/11 2/6 4/6 3 37 2 0 6 0 2
S. Bey 17 7 3 7/10 3/4 0/0 3 29 1 2 1 4 3
J. Samuels 14 5 2 5/9 2/6 2/3 2 34 0 1 0 0 5
J. Moore 7 3 1 2/5 1/3 2/3 4 22 1 0 3 0 3
Starters
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Samuels
J. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Robinson-Earl 22 7 3 9/12 1/1 3/4 2 35 0 0 1 1 6
C. Gillespie 18 2 9 6/11 2/6 4/6 3 37 2 0 6 0 2
S. Bey 17 7 3 7/10 3/4 0/0 3 29 1 2 1 4 3
J. Samuels 14 5 2 5/9 2/6 2/3 2 34 0 1 0 0 5
J. Moore 7 3 1 2/5 1/3 2/3 4 22 1 0 3 0 3
Bench
C. Swider
D. Cosby-Roundtree
B. Slater
B. Antoine
C. Daniels
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Swider 3 3 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 25 0 2 0 0 3
D. Cosby-Roundtree 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 2 2
B. Slater 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 0
B. Antoine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 31 20 31/53 10/24 11/16 18 200 4 5 13 7 24
Miss. State
Starters
T. Carter
R. Perry
R. Woodard II
I. Molinar
A. Ado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 22 1 2 7/19 3/9 5/5 3 36 2 0 1 0 1
R. Perry 18 10 1 6/13 1/3 5/6 3 35 1 0 1 3 7
R. Woodard II 17 8 2 7/14 1/3 2/2 3 37 2 1 1 3 5
I. Molinar 9 1 3 4/10 1/4 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 1
A. Ado 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 22 0 0 1 2 0
Starters
T. Carter
R. Perry
R. Woodard II
I. Molinar
A. Ado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 22 1 2 7/19 3/9 5/5 3 36 2 0 1 0 1
R. Perry 18 10 1 6/13 1/3 5/6 3 35 1 0 1 3 7
R. Woodard II 17 8 2 7/14 1/3 2/2 3 37 2 1 1 3 5
I. Molinar 9 1 3 4/10 1/4 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 1
A. Ado 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 22 0 0 1 2 0
Bench
D. Stewart Jr.
K. Feazell
P. Oduro
E. King
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
M. Storm
N. Weatherspoon
T. Smith
A. Junkin
D. Butts
R. Miller
I. Stansbury
J. Rumph
Q. Post
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Stewart Jr. 8 4 0 3/6 2/2 0/0 3 28 1 0 1 1 3
K. Feazell 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 1 0
P. Oduro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. King 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stansbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rumph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Post - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 27 9 28/67 8/22 12/13 19 201 7 1 6 10 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores