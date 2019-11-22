Arkansas stays unbeaten, rolls past South Dakota 77-56
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Arkansas owns the third-ranked defense in Division I and it was on full display Friday against South Dakota in a 77-56 victory.
The undefeated Razorbacks (5-0) entered the game allowing just 45.3 points per game through its first four and opponents were shooting just 32 percent. It took all of about seven minutes for that defense to smother the Coyotes.
A 16-2 run in the middle of the first half gave the Razorbacks a 17-point lead before the third media timeout. Arkansas built its 39-24 halftime advantage by getting buckets from all eight players who saw time.
The most significant contributor was Jimmy Whitt, who tied a career-high with 24 points on 11 of 14 shooting, mostly from unpopular spots on the floor.
“For all those analytic guys who think the mid-range game has gone out of basketball, welcome to Jimmy Whitt’s world,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said.
Every time South Dakota managed to get within a possession of making it a single-digit deficit, Whitt responded, defensively and offensively.
Arkansas had allowed South Dakota (5-1) to pull within 10 points with 7:45 left, but the Coyotes managed just one more field goal the rest of the way. South Dakota, which led the nation in 3-point shooting, knocking down 51 percent of their tries beyond the arc, managed to go just 3 of 12 from deep Friday.
“Obviously coming into the game, 3-point defense was really going to be the name of the game. I thought our guys stepped up to the challenge of defending the 3-point line,” Musselman said.
Arkansas received just 5 points from its leading scorer, Isaiah Joe, who entered averaging 20.5 per game, but Whitt, who also had three steals, started the 15-2 run in those final minutes that sealed the game.
“I think it was one of those games where I had the hot hand,” Whitt said. “My teammates, every time down the court, were telling me to shoot it.”
South Dakota was led by Tyler Hagadorn’s 15 points, 13 of which were scored in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks continued their perfect start under first-year coach Eric Musselman. Arkansas has started the season 5-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Combined with the impressive defensive statistics, Musselman’s team has outplayed its preseason projection to finish 11th in the SEC. The Razorbacks have never finished that low since the league shed its Eastern and Western divisions for a combined conference in 2010-11.
South Dakota: The Coyotes, picked second in the Summit League in the preseason, looked the part of such at times, lingering with Arkansas better than any of the Razorbacks’ previous four opponents until urgency in the final eight minutes led to ill-advised shots and a big Arkansas finish.
ODD COUPLE
Arkansas and South Dakota had never met in basketball before Friday. A big reason why the two teams finally did was the connection between Musselman and South Dakota coach Todd Lee. Lee served as an assistant coach to Musselman when the two were together with the Rapid City Thrillers in the CBA in the early 1990s.
A LONG, STRANGE TRIP
Whitt had his best game in an Arkansas uniform, though this season isn’t his first, just his first in three years. He played his freshman year for the Razorbacks under then-coach Mike Anderson before transferring to SMU. Whitt returned to Arkansas as a graduate transfer this past offseason.
UP NEXT
The Razorbacks will go to Atlanta on Monday for their first power-conference game of the season. Georgia Tech hosts, the Yellow Jackets having come off a 82-78 loss to rival Georgia earlier this week.
South Dakota next travels to California Baptist on Wednesday for a game against the Western Athletic Conference’s Lancers.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 For women’s games: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|20.5
|Pts. Per Game
|20.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|55.8
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|58.8
|Three Point %
|37.8
|70.8
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|21.0
|Tyler Peterson missed driving layup
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Hagedorn
|31.0
|Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|1:00
|Tyler Peterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Tyler Peterson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Shooting foul on Mason Jones
|1:00
|+ 2
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made driving layup
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Arkansas
|1:33
|Cody Kelley missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|77
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|4-20 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|11-12 (91.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|36
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|23
|27
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Dakota 5-1
|79.4 PPG
|37 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Arkansas 5-0
|75.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|T. Hagedorn F
|19.4 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|63.0 FG%
|
33
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|11.5 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|51.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hagedorn F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|91.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hagedorn
|15
|7
|3
|5/12
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|S. Umude
|13
|8
|0
|5/14
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|C. Kelley
|10
|3
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|0/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Simpson
|6
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Peterson
|5
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hagedorn
|15
|7
|3
|5/12
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|S. Umude
|13
|8
|0
|5/14
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|C. Kelley
|10
|3
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|0/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Simpson
|6
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Peterson
|5
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Chisom
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Armstrong
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Perrott-Hunt
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Johns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Heiman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hoffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Plitzuweit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Koster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Goodrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kamateros
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|28
|11
|22/55
|3/12
|9/14
|16
|200
|5
|1
|13
|5
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt Jr.
|24
|7
|1
|11/14
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|35
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|M. Jones
|14
|7
|0
|5/12
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|A. Bailey
|7
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Sills
|6
|4
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|I. Joe
|5
|5
|5
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt Jr.
|24
|7
|1
|11/14
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|35
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|M. Jones
|14
|7
|0
|5/12
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|A. Bailey
|7
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Sills
|6
|4
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|I. Joe
|5
|5
|5
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|8
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Cylla
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|R. Chaney
|6
|2
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|15
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J. Notae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iyiola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vanover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|33
|11
|31/66
|4/20
|11/12
|20
|200
|8
|6
|8
|6
|27
-
18XAVIER
UCONN73
74
2OT 21.0 ESPU
-
MNTNA
25WASH34
39
2nd 14:36 PACN
-
TEMPLE
USC55
46
2nd 7:48 PACN
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
GTOWN
1DUKE73
81
Final
-
GAST
PVAM83
74
Final
-
MISST
SEMO71
72
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
OHIO
UTAH66
80
Final
-
WMICH
OKLAST63
70
Final
-
EVAN
ECU68
85
Final
-
STHRN
NEB86
93
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
NWEST59
70
Final
-
WILEY
TXSA68
90
Final
-
BGREEN
WKY77
75
Final
-
KENSAW
MNMTH40
71
Final
-
SDAK
ARK56
77
Final
-
CPOLY
CREIGH70
86
Final
-
HOU
11OREG66
78
Final
-
SCST
VANDY60
97
Final
-
CARK
CALBPTST98
104
Final/OT
-
IDST
SNCLRA65
78
Final
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH62
93
Final
-
LIU
SDGST64
81
Final