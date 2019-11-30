Banks lifts James Madison past East Carolina 99-89
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Darius Banks had 22 points as James Madison topped East Carolina 99-89 on Saturday.
Michael Christmas had 18 points for James Madison (5-3). Dwight Wilson and Matt Lewis added 16 points apiece for the Dukes who have won three of their last four games. Wilson also grabbed 15 rebounds and Lewis dished out 10 assists.
Logan Curtis had 18 points for the Pirates (2-6). Jayden Gardner and Tyrie Jackson added 16 points each.
James Madison takes on Radford on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina matches up against Coppin State at home on Tuesday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|99
|Field Goals
|30-66 (45.5%)
|31-52 (59.6%)
|3-Pointers
|13-27 (48.1%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|16-18 (88.9%)
|25-32 (78.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|34
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|18
|19
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|10
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 2-6
|68.3 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|11.3 APG
|James Madison 5-3
|73.6 PPG
|49 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|45.5
|FG%
|59.6
|
|
|48.1
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|78.1
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Flowers
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wooden
|5
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Z. Dobbs
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Harvey
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Richey
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pinkard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|32
|19
|31/52
|12/26
|25/32
|18
|200
|3
|10
|11
|5
|27
