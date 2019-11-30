ECU
JMAD

Banks lifts James Madison past East Carolina 99-89

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Darius Banks had 22 points as James Madison topped East Carolina 99-89 on Saturday.

Michael Christmas had 18 points for James Madison (5-3). Dwight Wilson and Matt Lewis added 16 points apiece for the Dukes who have won three of their last four games. Wilson also grabbed 15 rebounds and Lewis dished out 10 assists.

Logan Curtis had 18 points for the Pirates (2-6). Jayden Gardner and Tyrie Jackson added 16 points each.

James Madison takes on Radford on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina matches up against Coppin State at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Gardner
M. Lewis
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
55.9 Field Goal % 34.7
Three Point % 30.4
75.0 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 11.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Tristen Newton 20.0
+ 3 Logan Curtis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 28.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Matt Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Logan Curtis 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius Banks 39.0
  Tremont Robinson-White missed layup 41.0
+ 1 Darius Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
Team Stats
Points 89 99
Field Goals 30-66 (45.5%) 31-52 (59.6%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 25-32 (78.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 34
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 18 27
Team 4 2
Assists 18 19
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 10
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
L. Curtis G
18 PTS, 3 AST
home team logo
5
D. Banks G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 2-6 395089
home team logo James Madison 5-3 465399
JMU Convocation Center Harrisonburg, VA
JMU Convocation Center Harrisonburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 2-6 68.3 PPG 42.6 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo James Madison 5-3 73.6 PPG 49 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
5
L. Curtis G 1.4 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.3 APG 28.6 FG%
5
D. Banks G 13.1 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.1 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Curtis G 18 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
5
D. Banks G 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
45.5 FG% 59.6
48.1 3PT FG% 46.2
88.9 FT% 78.1
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
T. Jackson
T. Robinson-White
B. Baruti
B. Suggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 16 5 2 5/9 0/0 6/7 1 38 1 1 2 2 3
T. Jackson 16 7 4 6/13 2/7 2/2 2 31 1 0 1 2 5
T. Robinson-White 14 2 3 5/13 1/3 3/4 4 24 2 0 2 1 1
B. Baruti 8 3 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 0 3
B. Suggs 4 0 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 19 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
L. Curtis
T. Newton
E. Luster
C. Coleman
M. James
S. LeDay
S. Strickland
J. Miles
L. Debaut
E. Umstead
I. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Curtis 18 0 3 6/10 6/9 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 0
T. Newton 8 2 4 2/6 2/3 2/2 5 22 0 0 0 0 2
E. Luster 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 4 13 0 0 0 0 0
C. Coleman 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 0 3
M. James 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
S. LeDay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Debaut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Umstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 23 18 30/66 13/27 16/18 23 200 5 2 8 5 18
James Madison
Starters
D. Banks
M. Christmas
M. Lewis
D. Wilson
D. Parker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banks 22 5 2 7/10 4/7 4/4 3 30 1 2 1 0 5
M. Christmas 18 3 1 6/6 5/5 1/2 3 23 0 3 4 1 2
M. Lewis 16 3 10 3/10 1/5 9/11 2 33 0 1 2 1 2
D. Wilson 16 15 0 6/7 0/0 4/6 4 31 1 0 0 2 13
D. Parker 10 3 4 4/6 0/2 2/2 2 35 1 1 2 1 2
Bench
D. Flowers
J. Wooden
Z. Dobbs
J. Harvey
Q. Richey
Z. Jacobs
A. Pinkard
D. Jefferson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Flowers 6 0 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 7 0 2 0 0 0
J. Wooden 5 1 0 1/4 0/2 3/4 2 19 0 1 2 0 1
Z. Dobbs 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
J. Harvey 3 0 1 1/4 0/2 1/1 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Richey 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pinkard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 32 19 31/52 12/26 25/32 18 200 3 10 11 5 27
NCAA BB Scores