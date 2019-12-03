Williams carries Cincinnati over Vermont 82-73
CINCINNATI (AP) Keith Williams scored a career-high 23 points and Tre Scott had a double-double as Cincinnati topped Vermont 82-73 on Tuesday night.
Scott had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jaevin Cumberland added 21 points for the Bearcats. Chris Vogt added 11 points and three blocks for Cincinnati (6-2). Cincinnati was 12 of 19 from 3-point range with Williams going 4 for 4 and Cumberland 5 for 8.
Vermont, which trailed 40-27 at the half, put up a season-high 46 second-half points, a season high for the team. However, the Bearcats were 13 of 16 from the foul line in the second half and 22 of 26 for the game.
Stef Smith had 18 points for the Catamounts (6-4), 15 in the second half. Anthony Lamb added 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Everett Duncan had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Vermont was 15 of 28 behind the arc but just 9 of 33 inside. Smith had four 3s. The Catamounts trailed by 23 after an 11-0 Williams and Cumberland run and got back within nine with less than three minutes to play early. However, the Bearcats hit enough free throws and back-to-back 3s by Smith only cut the deficit to seven with 30 seconds left.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Everett Duncan made layup
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Everett Duncan
|4.0
|Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Vermont
|8.0
|Stef Smith missed layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Stef Smith
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|20.0
|Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 1
|Mika Adams-Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|82
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|15-28 (53.6%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Vermont 6-4
|68.0 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Cincinnati 6-2
|75.9 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|S. Smith G
|12.0 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|3.1 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
2
|K. Williams G
|11.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Smith G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|K. Williams G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|53.6
|3PT FG%
|63.2
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Patella
|6
|1
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Demuth
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Beckett
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Deloney
|2
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Giddens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shungu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Speidel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Adiang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fiorillo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|28
|15
|24/61
|15/28
|10/13
|22
|200
|5
|5
|12
|10
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|23
|5
|5
|6/11
|4/4
|7/8
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Scott
|13
|12
|0
|4/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|C. Vogt
|11
|6
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Ja. Cumberland
|8
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|C. McNeal
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|21
|2
|1
|5/10
|5/8
|6/8
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Adams-Woods
|6
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Diarra
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Harvey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J. Davenport
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Sorolla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|34
|16
|24/53
|12/19
|22/26
|17
|200
|6
|6
|11
|9
|25
-
NDAKST
INDST60
71
Final
-
EKY
USCUP67
79
Final
-
STPETE
STJOHN69
79
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR77
87
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY46
63
Final
-
OAK
WMICH72
62
Final
-
BCU
STETSON67
72
Final
-
WKY
WRIGHT74
76
Final
-
IOWA
CUSE68
54
Final
-
24BUTLER
MISS67
58
Final
-
RICH
HAMP80
63
Final
-
NWEST
BC82
64
Final
-
STAND
APPST58
90
Final
-
LAFAY
STJOES94
71
Final
-
COKER
GWEBB59
73
Final
-
BUCK
RIDER69
89
Final
-
HOUBP
19DAYTON68
99
Final
-
COPPST
ECU85
75
Final
-
UVM
CINCY73
82
Final
-
LOYCHI
BALLST70
58
Final
-
UMBC
AMER61
85
Final
-
QUINN
FDU77
78
Final
-
VALPO
EMICH79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARLO83
75
Final
-
NKY
MIAOH76
54
Final
-
DTROIT
KENTST57
92
Final
-
JAXST
GMASON60
67
Final
-
DART
GAST80
83
Final/OT
-
AUBMONT
SAMFORD64
97
Final
-
CLU
MTSU38
86
Final
-
UMES
18BAYLOR46
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT75
80
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE61
107
Final
-
4MICH
1LVILLE43
58
Final
-
UAB
TEXAS57
67
Final
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA86
90
Final/2OT
-
BUFF
VANDY76
90
Final
-
NEBOM
ARKST73
78
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA67
89
Final
-
SELOU
LALAF81
98
Final
-
PEAY
ARK61
69
Final
-
MILW
DRAKE53
56
Final
-
CHARSO
MIZZOU68
60
Final
-
NWST
SMU51
77
Final
-
MURYST
MOST69
71
Final
-
ORAL
CREIGH60
72
Final
-
17FSU
IND64
80
Final
-
NORL
LSU54
90
Final
-
RUT
PITT60
71
Final
-
ILLST
TCU69
81
Final
-
BRAD
15MEMP56
71
Final
-
JACKST
DENVER58
67
Final
-
MOUNT
GC67
75
Final/OT
-
UTEP
NMEXST56
59
Final
-
10DUKE
11MICHST87
75
Final
-
UIW
SEATTLE60
81
Final
-
UCSB
CSBAK64
60
Final
-
UCMERCED
SACST36
72
Final
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN71
67
Final