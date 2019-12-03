UVM
CINCY

Williams carries Cincinnati over Vermont 82-73

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Keith Williams scored a career-high 23 points and Tre Scott had a double-double as Cincinnati topped Vermont 82-73 on Tuesday night.

Scott had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jaevin Cumberland added 21 points for the Bearcats. Chris Vogt added 11 points and three blocks for Cincinnati (6-2). Cincinnati was 12 of 19 from 3-point range with Williams going 4 for 4 and Cumberland 5 for 8.

Vermont, which trailed 40-27 at the half, put up a season-high 46 second-half points, a season high for the team. However, the Bearcats were 13 of 16 from the foul line in the second half and 22 of 26 for the game.

Stef Smith had 18 points for the Catamounts (6-4), 15 in the second half. Anthony Lamb added 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Everett Duncan had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Vermont was 15 of 28 behind the arc but just 9 of 33 inside. Smith had four 3s. The Catamounts trailed by 23 after an 11-0 Williams and Cumberland run and got back within nine with less than three minutes to play early. However, the Bearcats hit enough free throws and back-to-back 3s by Smith only cut the deficit to seven with 30 seconds left.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Everett Duncan made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Everett Duncan 4.0
  Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Vermont 8.0
  Stef Smith missed layup 10.0
+ 1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Stef Smith 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Scott 20.0
  Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Mika Adams-Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 73 82
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 15-28 (53.6%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 18 25
Team 3 2
Assists 15 16
Steals 5 6
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
S. Smith G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
K. Williams G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Vermont 6-4 274673
home team logo Cincinnati 6-2 404282
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Vermont 6-4 68.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 6-2 75.9 PPG 42.4 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
0
S. Smith G 12.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.1 APG 38.5 FG%
2
K. Williams G 11.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.9 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
S. Smith G 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
K. Williams G 23 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
39.3 FG% 45.3
53.6 3PT FG% 63.2
76.9 FT% 84.6
Vermont
Starters
S. Smith
A. Lamb
E. Duncan
R. Davis
R. Duncan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Smith 18 2 1 7/15 4/8 0/0 3 27 0 0 2 1 1
A. Lamb 16 11 7 4/16 0/2 8/11 1 39 1 4 4 4 7
E. Duncan 13 9 2 5/10 3/5 0/0 4 33 2 1 0 4 5
R. Davis 9 3 1 3/4 3/3 0/0 3 16 0 0 1 0 3
R. Duncan 3 0 2 1/5 1/1 0/0 2 18 1 0 3 0 0
Bench
B. Patella
D. Demuth
E. Beckett
A. Deloney
D. Giddens
B. Shungu
J. Speidel
S. Nash
K. Garrison
D. Adiang
N. Fiorillo
I. Powell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Patella 6 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 0 0 1
D. Demuth 3 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 1 0
E. Beckett 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
A. Deloney 2 1 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shungu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adiang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fiorillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 28 15 24/61 15/28 10/13 22 200 5 5 12 10 18
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Williams
T. Scott
C. Vogt
Ja. Cumberland
C. McNeal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Williams 23 5 5 6/11 4/4 7/8 1 32 2 0 0 0 5
T. Scott 13 12 0 4/10 1/2 4/4 2 36 1 0 1 6 6
C. Vogt 11 6 2 5/10 0/0 1/2 2 35 0 3 1 3 3
Ja. Cumberland 8 2 3 3/8 2/3 0/0 2 18 1 1 3 0 2
C. McNeal 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
Ja. Cumberland
M. Adams-Woods
M. Diarra
Z. Harvey
J. Davenport
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
T. Moore
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 21 2 1 5/10 5/8 6/8 2 29 0 0 0 0 2
M. Adams-Woods 6 3 2 1/2 0/0 4/4 1 18 1 0 1 0 3
M. Diarra 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0
Z. Harvey 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 2 1 0 1
J. Davenport 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 4 0 0 1 0 1
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 34 16 24/53 12/19 22/26 17 200 6 6 11 9 25
NCAA BB Scores