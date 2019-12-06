Russell leads Rhode Island over Providence 75-61
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell had 24 points as Rhode Island defeated Providence 75-61 on Friday night.
Russell reached 20 points for the seventh straight game.
Cyril Langevine had 17 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Rhode Island (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyrese Martin added 10 points and six rebounds. Mekhi Long had seven rebounds for the home team.
Alpha Diallo had 13 points for the Friars (5-5). David Duke added 12 points and six rebounds. Nate Watson had 10 points and three blocks.
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|21.1
|Pts. Per Game
|21.1
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|22.2
|Three Point %
|41.3
|58.8
|Free Throw %
|86.3
|Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long
|7.0
|A.J. Reeves missed jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Kris Monroe
|14.0
|Tyrese Martin missed free throw
|14.0
|Personal foul on A.J. Reeves
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|26.0
|Kalif Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Kalif Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Shooting foul on Mekhi Long
|26.0
|+ 1
|Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|75
|Field Goals
|25-65 (38.5%)
|26-63 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-12 (50.0%)
|16-27 (59.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|43
|Offensive
|13
|12
|Defensive
|30
|29
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|22
|16
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Providence 5-5
|75.7 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Rhode Island 6-3
|73.9 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|A. Diallo G
|13.2 PPG
|8.9 RPG
|3.1 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
1
|F. Russell G
|21.1 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|4.9 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Diallo G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|F. Russell G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|8 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|59.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|13
|4
|1
|5/14
|1/3
|2/3
|4
|30
|1
|0
|5
|2
|2
|D. Duke
|12
|6
|3
|4/12
|3/6
|1/2
|5
|32
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|K. Young
|9
|9
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|E. Holt
|7
|5
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|L. Pipkins
|0
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|10
|6
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|16
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|A. Reeves
|6
|5
|2
|2/9
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|M. White
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Gantt
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Fonts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Monroe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|43
|14
|25/65
|5/17
|6/12
|21
|200
|9
|4
|22
|13
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|24
|5
|8
|7/16
|4/5
|6/8
|3
|36
|2
|0
|5
|2
|3
|C. Langevine
|17
|16
|2
|7/12
|0/0
|3/7
|1
|31
|2
|3
|4
|4
|12
|T. Martin
|10
|6
|1
|4/11
|2/7
|0/1
|4
|32
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|J. Dowtin
|8
|2
|2
|4/12
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Long
|9
|7
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|23
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|J. Toppin
|5
|5
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|25
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hammond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|41
|15
|26/63
|7/20
|16/27
|16
|200
|11
|6
|16
|12
|29
