Russell leads Rhode Island over Providence 75-61

  • AP
  • Dec 06, 2019

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell had 24 points as Rhode Island defeated Providence 75-61 on Friday night.

Russell reached 20 points for the seventh straight game.

Cyril Langevine had 17 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Rhode Island (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyrese Martin added 10 points and six rebounds. Mekhi Long had seven rebounds for the home team.

Alpha Diallo had 13 points for the Friars (5-5). David Duke added 12 points and six rebounds. Nate Watson had 10 points and three blocks.

Key Players
A. Diallo
F. Russell
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
40.5 Field Goal % 47.1
22.2 Three Point % 41.3
58.8 Free Throw % 86.3
Team Stats
Points 61 75
Field Goals 25-65 (38.5%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 16-27 (59.3%)
Total Rebounds 43 43
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 30 29
Team 0 2
Assists 14 15
Steals 9 11
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 22 16
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
C. Langevine
T. Martin
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 24 5 8 7/16 4/5 6/8 3 36 2 0 5 2 3
C. Langevine 17 16 2 7/12 0/0 3/7 1 31 2 3 4 4 12
T. Martin 10 6 1 4/11 2/7 0/1 4 32 1 0 1 3 3
J. Dowtin 8 2 2 4/12 0/3 0/1 1 38 1 0 1 0 2
J. Harris 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 15 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
M. Long
J. Toppin
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
A. Walker
D. Tate
J. Green
G. Hammond
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Long 9 7 0 3/6 0/1 3/4 3 23 4 2 2 1 6
J. Toppin 5 5 2 1/6 1/4 2/4 1 25 1 1 0 2 3
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hammond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 41 15 26/63 7/20 16/27 16 200 11 6 16 12 29
